With Vote Looming, Anti-War Groups Call on Nation to Demand Congress End US-Backed Slaughter in Yemen

With a vote expected later on Tuesday, and as the Senate debates a joint resolution that aims to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, peace advocates are urging Americans to immediately call their representatives in Congress to back the legislation.

TODAY: The Senate will vote on #SandersLeeYemen #SJRes54. This vote is down to the wire. Every call counts to stop our public dollars bombing and starving #Yemen. Please, make one last call to your senators NOW: https://t.co/iJ7EbwLTU8 or 1-833-STOPWAR #YemenCantWait pic.twitter.com/p1VTPSb1ew — Win Without War (@WinWithoutWar) March 20, 2018

Senate Joint Resolution 54 is sponsored by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah). It would mandate "the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress."

Today's the day! Senate will debate #SJRes54, the #SandersLeeYemen bill to end the unauthorized US role in Yemen's civil war. @SenSanders is on the Senate floor now making the case. Watch here: https://t.co/X3SfrQuhE2 — Peace Action (@PeaceAction) March 20, 2018

Sanders advocated for the bill on the Senate floor Tuesday:

Congress must reassert its Constitutional authority over the issue of war https://t.co/BPvBGdENqH — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 20, 2018

On the 15th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, Sanders compared U.S. complicity in Yemen with the wars in Vietnam and Iraq, which he called "the two most significant foreign policy disasters in the modern history of the United States."

"The American people were misled by the Bush administration into believing that the Iraq War was necessary to prevent another 9/11," Sanders said. "And Congress did not challenge them on those claims in a way that Congress should have—with disastrous consequences."

.@SenSanders on Senate floor: "In #Iraq and #Vietnam, Congress sat back and refused to ask the hard questions as 2 presidents led us into 2 disastrous wars. 15 years ago today, the bombs started falling in Baghdad." #SJRes54 #SandersLeeYemen — Win Without War (@WinWithoutWar) March 20, 2018

Murphy called the pending vote a "gut check moment for the Senate," pointing to the disastrous humanitarian crisis Yemen has experienced as a result of the Saudi-led coalition conducting air strikes—with U.S. military assistance—and blocking access to essential food and medical aid.

"Should it pass, Senate Joint Resolution 54 would not only be a major blow to the Saudi and U.S. war effort, but it would also signal an historic challenge to the unchecked power of the executive branch to wage war without debate," noted R.L. Stevens, director of the Democratic Socialists of America's new Anti-War Think Tank. Stevens concluded that no matter the outcome of Tuesday's vote, "the struggle against the war on Yemen and U.S. military aggression overall must continue."

The vote comes as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MbS, is visiting the United States on a "whitewash" tour to reaffirm U.S. military support for the coalition. The prince is meeting Tuesday with President Donald Trump.