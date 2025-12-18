A Petty, Vicious Wall Of Shame

The awful keeps spewing. The latest proof there is truly, repulsively no bottom: The most broken, powerful human being on the planet has added to his crappy, gaudy, reality-show "Presidential Walk of Fame" bronze plaques below the photos denoting a boorish, revisionist "history" of each president. Inevitably, he saves the crudest insults for his predecessors - "divisive" Obama, "crooked" Biden - while praising his own supreme reign. America on the fucking, endless, childish ugly of it: "This is so exhausting."

As always, there are of course more substantive horrors underway. Pam Bondi has told the FBI to create a list of domestic terrorist groups - the non-existent Antifa and anyone else who espouses “radical gender ideology, anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism or anti-Christianity” - and establish a "cash reward system" to encourage them to snitch on each other.

Anti-vax crackpot RFK Jr's Health and Human Services (sic) has terminated seven multi-million-dollar grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics, one of the crackpot's harshest critics, for initiatives aimed at reducing sudden infant death, improving adolescent health, preventing fetal alcohol syndrome, identifying autism early and other worthy goals. Officials said it was because the group used "identity-based language," including "racial disparities" and "pregnant people."

Pee Wee German Stephen Miller has issued a fascist mission statement in support of our upcoming war against Venezulela, arguing the U.S. has long "operated as a 'reverse empire'" that enriched foreign nations and sacrificed our wealth and security while "all we got in return were migrants." "No more," he raves. "America's might will secure America's rights...For Americans, first and always." By which, many clarified, he means, "rich white people. Everyone else to the camps." Other comments: "Sounds like Chap. 15 in Mein Kampf," "Sounds better in the original German," and, "Miller is a grotesque, shrill, squirrel of a thing."

All of these efforts, lest we forget, have been undertaken to please what Avatar director James Cameron calls "the most narcissistic asshole in history since fucking Nero," the small, sick, empty shell of a man who's now added plaques to the photos along his cheesy "Presidential Walk of Fame" outside the West Wing "as a tribute to past Presidents, good, bad and somewhere in the middle." As you can tell, as Press Barbie brags, and "as a student of history" (sic), the president himself authored "many of its eloquently written descriptions." So that's what he's been doing when not playing golf. One patriot: "Well done, dumbass."

They are, of course, crude, juvenile, self-serving garbage. Reagan's plaque boasts he was "a fan" of Trump. Bill Clinton's notes "his wife Hillary" lost to Trump. The plaque for "Barack Hussein Obama" acknowledges him as our first Black President before calling him "one of the most divisive political figures in American history." He allegedly "passed the highly ineffective Unaffordable Care Act," caused the spread of ISIS (no mention of W's contributions), weaponized federal bureaucracies against opponents, spied on Trump's 2016 campaign and created "the Russia Russia Russia hoax, the worst political scandal in American history." Sigh.

Biden, already trolled with the image of an autopen - the eloquent author is 12 - gets worse. "Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History." He "took office (in) the most corrupt Election ever seen" and "oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our nation to the brink of destruction" - pot/kettle - with high inflation, weaponized law enforcement, Green New Scam, "abolishing" the Southern Border, insane asylums, "Afghanistan Disaster." His "devastating weakness" made Russia invade Ukraine and Hamas attack Israel. He issued "blanket pardons to Radical Democrat thugs" and "the Biden crime family." Sigh redux.

But "despite it all" - trumpets please - the manchild king triumphed in a landslide to "SAVE AMERICA!" Now he's "delivered" on his promise to "usher in the Golden Age of America," and "THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Some beg to differ. They suggest his plaque should read, "Pedophile, Narcissist, Rapist, and Convicted Felon." They marvel, "Damn, his dick really is that tiny." They exclaim, "This is insane," "What the actual fuck," "God I hate this man," "This is embarrassing," and, "I am at my wit's end." In all, notes Canadian pundit Dean Blundell, "The United States of America is going through some things right now."

In Wednesday night's "prime time unraveling," there was more. His demented "nothingburger" of a speech was briefly, brutally summarized by a weary America as his "Pettysburg Address," "This is what presidential panic looks like," "Stop talking about Epstein," "the Worst Wing," proof "there is no bottom to Trump's shittiness," "screaming at Americans to like him," "This is pathetic," "Tune in next week for another 'Nazis On Drugs,'" "authoritarian fantasy at its finest" - egg prices down 82%, the first peace in the Middle East in 3,000 years - and from Newsom, 100 "Me Me Me Me Me's." From us, for God's and our sanity's sake, fucking quiet Piggy., once and for all.