Published on
by

Republicans Will Cut Your Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid Benefits

Democrats will expand them

by
0 Comments
Unlike the corporate media that slavishly reports on Donald Trump’s latest lies, Democrats understand that this election is about the future of Social Security and health care. (Photo: Getty)

Unlike the corporate media that slavishly reports on Donald Trump’s latest lies, Democrats understand that this election is about the future of Social Security and health care. (Photo: Getty)

Mitch McConnell recently went on TV and said in no uncertain terms that the Republican plan was to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. A new Priorities USA Ad, “Big Cuts,” shows exactly what every Democrat should be saying over and over again between now and November 6. If Republicans keep control of Congress, they will use the $2 trillion cost of their tax handout to the wealthy as an excuse to slash Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

It is heartening to see this excellent ad from Priorities USA, the largest Democratic Party super PAC. Pundits who claim that Democrats don’t have a unified message are wrong. They do, and it is one that resonates with voters across age, race, gender, and political affiliation—hands off our Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits, except to expand them.

Unlike the corporate media that slavishly reports on Donald Trump’s latest lies, Democrats understand that this election is about the future of Social Security and health care. Their closing message is exactly what it should be: Vote for us, and we will protect and expand Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Vote for Republicans, and they will reach into your pockets and steal your Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to give to their paymasters on Wall Street.

This article was produced by the Independent Media Institute.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Won't Exist.

Alex Lawson

Alex Lawson

Alex Lawson is the Executive Director of Social Security Works, the convening organization of the Strengthen Social Security Coalition — a coalition made up of over 340 national and state organizations representing over 50 million Americans.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Republican Party, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Democratic Party, Social Security, Single Payer