Republicans Will Cut Your Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid Benefits

Mitch McConnell recently went on TV and said in no uncertain terms that the Republican plan was to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. A new Priorities USA Ad, “Big Cuts,” shows exactly what every Democrat should be saying over and over again between now and November 6. If Republicans keep control of Congress, they will use the $2 trillion cost of their tax handout to the wealthy as an excuse to slash Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

It is heartening to see this excellent ad from Priorities USA, the largest Democratic Party super PAC. Pundits who claim that Democrats don’t have a unified message are wrong. They do, and it is one that resonates with voters across age, race, gender, and political affiliation—hands off our Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits, except to expand them.

Unlike the corporate media that slavishly reports on Donald Trump’s latest lies, Democrats understand that this election is about the future of Social Security and health care. Their closing message is exactly what it should be: Vote for us, and we will protect and expand Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Vote for Republicans, and they will reach into your pockets and steal your Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to give to their paymasters on Wall Street.

This article was produced by the Independent Media Institute.