The Inside Story of How Wall Street Fleeced GM Autoworkers and Taxpayers

Hovering all over the UAW strike is Wall Street. You really can’t make up this story about how financiers have fleeced GM workers and the rest of us who long for the production of high-quality, affordable electric cars to combat global warming.

But in order to tell this story we need to go back to 2008 when the auto industry was going under due to the financial crisis that Wall Street’s reckless gambling had caused. Six million workers lost their jobs in the following six months due to no fault of their own. Motor vehicle sales fell by nearly 40% during that time and as bankruptcies loomed, more than three million additional auto industry jobs were at risk.

The federal government intervened with a massive bailout of more than $81 billion. To reorganize the industry, the government wanted more financial expertise. So where did it turn? To Wall Street! The financial foxes were hired to overhaul the hen house.

The UAW strike is illuminating a type of financial insanity that has gripped our economy.

To lead the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry in 2009, the Obama administration recruited Steve Rattner, a Wall Street investment banker, whose net worth was $188 million. (A year later, we learned a bit how Rattner became so wealthy. He was charged by the Security and Exchange Commission in a pay-to-play scheme to obtain investments from New York’s largest pension fund and was forced to pay a $10 million fine.)

Rattner, dubbed the Car Czar by the media, recruited the 37-year-old Wall Street “turn around” expert, Harry J. Wilson, to guide GM back toward solvency. Wilson joined the federal taskforce out of a lofty sense of noblesse oblige. As he wrote to Rattner, “I have a very deep interest in public service, particularly given the good fortune I have enjoyed in my own life…” Not to worry. Wilson’s good fortune would soon return. At taxpayer expense, he would learn everything there was to learn about GM and then use it to fleece the company a few years later.

The bailout’s net cost to the taxpayers was $11. 2 billion, while the workers were forced to absorbed $11 billion in reduced labor costs. In exchange for the survival of their jobs, workers were saddled with a bitter decade-long wage freeze, the elimination of long-held cost-of-living adjustments, and reduced wages and benefits for new hires. This led to a 19.3 percent loss of real wages (after accounting for inflation) since 2008. The UAW’s current request for a sizable wage increase is to make up for more than a decade of lost ground.

From a financial perspective, the bailout was a success. GM—after losing $38.5 billion in 2008-09—earned $16.7 billion in 2010. By 2014, GM had $29.5 billion in cash on hand , a tidy sum with which to enter the budding competitive race against new firms like Tesla to produce affordable electric vehicles.

But from Harry J. Wilson’s perspective, the GM hen house had far too many eggs. After returning to Wall Street from public service, he set his sights on GM’s cash.

First, Wilson purchased 30,000 GM shares worth about $1.1 million at the time. His goal was to press GM to conduct a stock buyback as soon as possible . (A stock buyback in effect moves cash from the corporation to stock-sellers. By reducing the number of outstanding shares, the buyback drives up the price of each share so that Harry and other large financial entities could cash out quickly and with sizable profits.)

He then cut a deal with billionaire David Tepper, whose Appaloosa hedge fund owned $300 million in GM stock. Wilson also worked out arrangements with several other hedge funds, including Taconic Capital, which owned another $120 million worth of GM shares. In each arrangement, Wilson would receive a performance fee and a share of the profits should he succeed in forcing a GM stock buyback. The hedge fund group also agreed to cover up to $1 million of expenses incurred by Wilson over the next year.

Wilson then pushed GM to commit to an $8 billion stock buyback. He and his Wall Street backers did even better than expected. GM went on to announce $5 billion in buybacks in March 2015, another $4 billion later that year, and another $5 billion in 2017.

So, while Tesla was straining to sell 50,000 electric cars in 2015 , GM was busily opening up a new ultra-luxury production line of stock buybacks that enriched Harry J. Wilson and his Wall Street compatriots as well as GM executives, who were compensated with stock incentives. Since then, the UAW reports that a total of $21 billion has gone into GM stock buybacks rather than additional investments in greener vehicles. In 2022 GM sold 39,096 electric cars, while Tesla produced 32 times more (approximately 1.31 million) .

The business of American business is to create stock buybacks for top executives and for looting investors.

GM CEO Mary Barra has been forced to account for her 40% increase in compensation over the past four years, which now approaches $29 million . “My compensation,” she said, “92% of it is based on the performance of the company,” She means that 92% of her income comes from stock incentives. The “performance of the company” is measured by its stock price which she is able to manipulate through stock buybacks. The more GM engages in stock buybacks, the higher the price of GM shares, the better “the performance of the company,” and therefore, the higher the pay of those executives who are paid with stock incentives tied to the price of the stock.

The UAW strike is illuminating a type of financial insanity that has gripped our economy. Stock buybacks have become the main goal in life for corporate executives and activist stock sellers like Harry J. Willson and his hedge fund partners. Their looting adds nothing of value. Yet this sickness is spreading. In 1982, only 2% of corporate profits were used for stock buybacks. Now, nearly 70% of all corporate profits go to stock buybacks—not to research and development, not to environmental controls, not to worker health and safety, and certainly not to livable wages. The business of American business is to create stock buybacks for top executives and for looting investors.

Hopefully, the UAW strike will move us one step closer to outlawing any and all stock buybacks.