Stephen Colbert’s Firing: The Critical Unanswered Question

Why now? It was either pandering to Trump, management’s incompetence, or both.
Timing is everything.
The news that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will end in May 2026 has focused on whether his termination was part of a “deal” (implicit or explicit) to get Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval of the pending merger between CBS’ parent company Paramount and Skydance Media. If so, it was another “bend-the-knee” moment in the media’s ongoing capitulation to U.S. President Donald Trump’s attack on democracy’s foundational institutions.
But the timing of the announcement itself is raises a critical unanswered question: Why now? It was either pandering to Trump, management’s incompetence, or both.
Skydance’s owner David Ellison is the son of Oracle’s billionaire founder Larry Ellison, Trump’s friend and supporter.
Through her family’s holding company National Amusements, Sheri Redstone owns a controlling interest in Paramount and is a member of its board of directors.
If the FCC approves the Skydance-Paramount merger announced in July 2024, Skydance will pay National Amusements $2.4 billion.
Comic Stephen Colbert has become one of Trump’s fiercest TV critics. Beginning in 2016 and continuing for nine consecutive seasons, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has been the highest-rated program in its time slot.
Already swirling in controversy over the departure of “60 Minutes” producer and settling the Trump case, Paramount and CBS anticipated the outrage and skepticism that terminating Colbert and “The Late Show” would generate. Contemporaneously with Colbert’s firing, George Cheeks (co-CEO of Paramount Global and president and CEO of CBS), Amy Reisenbach (president of CBS Entertainment), and David Stapf (president of CBS Studios) issued a statement declaring: “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount.”
Following the announcement, “leaked” reports from anonymous CBS sources and “sources close to the network” suggested that “The Late Show” was losing millions of dollars yearly.
Maybe it was. But that argument proves too much.
“[T]wo people familiar with the show’s finances” told The New York Times anonymously that the show “was racking up losses of tens of millions of dollars a year.” If true, the losses weren’t a new problem. And there’s no evidence that CBS gave Colbert, who produces the top-rated show, an opportunity to explore less expensive production possibilities.
So why announce cancellation of the program 10 months before it would leave the air in mid-2026?
It’s possible—but unlikely—that Colbert’s contract required 10-months’ advance notice of termination. But if so, CBS’ failure to include such context to blunt the otherwise apparent connection to the merger was a profound management failure.
On the other hand, if Colbert’s contract did not require 10 months advance notice prior to termination, the announcement was either: 1) one more effort to grease the Paramount-Skydance merger skids by “bending the knee” to Trump; or 2) a different management failure that intensified the preexisting cloud over CBS’ integrity.
Either way, Paramount and CBS owe shareholders and viewers an answer to a simple question: Why now?
Their first press release was an exercise in obfuscation.
