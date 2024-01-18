Solar Panels in Gaza Can’t Withstand Bombs

Why doesn’t Gaza have electricity? A colleague who works in clean energy asked me this seemingly innocent question on October 15 when Israel had cut off power sources in Gaza. It opened the door to an important discussion within the environmental movement, in which people are working toward a clean energy, low-carbon future.

The question of Palestine undoubtedly encompasses racial, economic, health, gender, queer, and carceral dimensions. At the nexus of these intersectional issues is the environmental concern. In Gaza, limited access to food, land, water, and electricity are not just infrastructure problems, they are pressing environmental concerns that intersect with larger social justice issues.

Outside of this recent escalation of violence, the ongoing realities of Palestinians living in Palestinian territories are and have been environmental justice travesties.

The label “intersectional environmentalist” gained popularity during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, urging people to recognize the interconnectedness of social and environmental issues. For those environmentalists who spoke up in 2020 but remain silent right now, it is time to extend this intersectional lens to the dire situation in Gaza, as many intersectional environmentalists have courageously done.

Energy Under Occupation The power outages in Gaza that began taking place in early October 2023 have underscored the region’s crippling energy crisis. Essential for day-to-day functioning, fuel is the lifeblood of any society. Gazans relied on Israel for electricity and fuel, making the availability of energy to Palestinians precarious. Gaza has one power plant, which became operational in 2002 with a capacity of 140 megawatts (MW) when it was built. Studies estimate that the actual power needs of Gaza are in fact closer to 400-500 MW, meaning that Gazans were frequently facing power shortages and outages. Under “normal” circumstances, this electricity shortage meant hospitals in Gaza postponed surgeries, teachers taught by candlelight, and waste management could not fully treat sewage water, so it ended up dumped in the Mediterranean Sea, threatening marine life and, subsequently, what remains of the fishing industry in Gaza. It’s essential to underscore that Gaza’s access to fuel has been tightly controlled by Israel, and Palestinians lack the capacity to produce their own fuel, perpetuating their reliance on external sources for this vital resource. When a complete blockade occurs, as we witnessed over the past few months, Gazans were left quite literally in the dark, unable to access electricity—a critical need for daily life. Due to the siege and airstrikes on Gaza, lack of electricity meant that many newborn babies who relied on incubators for their survival were killed, and rescue efforts were obstructed as it became harder to search for people trapped under the rubble of their destroyed homes in the dark. There is no such thing as a green airstrike. The environmental justice movement’s call for energy democracy recognizes that shifting from corporate, centralized control of energy to a system that is decentralized, democratic, and supports local economies—while committed to the well-being of workers, nature, and future generations—would make perfect sense for Palestinian territories. At least in theory. Gaza is an occupied territory—despite Israel’s claims that it withdrew in 2005, Gaza’s borders are tightly controlled in a way that makes it reliant on Israel to meet basic needs, including fuel. In Gaza, distributed energy resources—particularly solar panels and energy storage—may seem like a viable solution. Prior to October 7, 13% of Gaza’s electricity sources were renewable energy, including solar, wood, charcoal, and even olive cake, but these alone couldn’t fulfill energy needs. We know off-grid solar systems can provide reliable and sustainable energy, build resilience against conflicts, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and outside parties, and mitigate the environmental impact of energy production. This limitation is not solely a matter of access and affordability; it is the stark reality of living under energy apartheid, where true energy independence remains an elusive aspiration for the people of Gaza. Even if this technology were to become available in Gaza (and other Palestinian territories), there’s an unavoidable obstacle: solar panels can’t withstand bombs. One might argue that the recent bombings are isolated incidents, but that is not the case. The Israeli army frequently bombs the Palestinian territory. In fact, Gaza’s sole power plant was bombed by Israel in 2006, destroying six of its transformers and its fuel reservoir. After repairs, the plant was more recently capable of producing around 110 MW. Though, because of fuel shortages, it often only produced around 60 MW, far below Gaza’s actual needs. For context, 100 MW can power about 16,400 US homes, insufficient for Gaza’s 2.2 million people. What’s more, between 2008 and 2021, Israel launched military assaults on Gaza, lasting a total of 92 days—roughly three months of bombing in one of the world’s most densely populated areas. (See image below) So, even if Palestinians managed to transition to off-grid renewable sources, these could not withstand frequent bombing.

Water Under Occupation Water is essential for life and remains a basic right consistently denied to Palestinians. Since 1967, Israeli military authorities have had dominion over all water resources and water-related infrastructure in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, leaving Palestinians at the mercy of their occupying power for access to this fundamental resource. Moreover, Israel signed a Military Order in 1967, requiring Palestinians to seek approval from Israel’s army for any construction of new water installations. This restriction further exacerbates the water crisis, as Palestinians are effectively barred from building essential water infrastructure, leaving them dependent on Israel for their basic water needs. A 2017 Amnesty International report shows that approximately 180 Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank’s rural areas have no access to running water. In the same report, we learn that 90% to 95% of Gaza’s water supply is contaminated and unfit for human consumption. From Flint to Standing Rock to Gaza—water is life. In Russia, targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine have rightfully been deemed war crimes, according to the international order. Considering the sustained attacks and deprivation of supplies needed for survival, the daily realities of Gazans under occupation should be called war crimes, as well. With these facts in mind, imagine how dangerous it is when prominent American celebrities, like comedian Sarah Silverman, post erroneous and callous statements such as the statement below to 2 million Instagram followers in support of Israel cutting off water to Gaza.

Silverman later deleted the post after facing backlash, claiming she had been “stoned.” Yet she did not correct her false claims. Palestinians across the Occupied Territories are systematically prevented from building their own infrastructure by Israel—and not because of Hamas, which does not operate in the West Bank. Any justice-conscious environmentalist should be appalled that water is arbitrarily and categorically denied to Palestinians daily. With media and celebrity influencers openly questioning whether Palestinians deserve water, this crisis should be seen as an environmental justice issue of mass proportions, with stark overtones of environmental racism. From Flint to Standing Rock to Gaza—water is life.