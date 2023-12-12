Why Science Backs a Fossil Fuel Phaseout

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates, who is currently presiding over the COP28 climate talks in Dubai (as well as presiding over the UAE’s state oil company, ADNOC) was quoted last week as saying “there is no science out there… that says the phaseout of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5°C.”

His remarks were immediately derided by climate scientists, as well as by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who declared, “The science is clear: The 1.5°C limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce, not abate. Phase out, with a clear timeframe.”

So what exactly is the science behind the need to completely stop the burning of fossil fuels? Thanks to the work of thousands of climate scientists from all over the world, we now know with absolute certainty that rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are leading directly to rising average global temperatures.

We also know, within various margins of error, exactly where those emissions are coming from. The burning of fossil fuels to generate electricity contributes almost a quarter (23%) of total greenhouse gas emissions globally. Industry contributes another 23% of total greenhouse gas emissions, and this is almost exclusively from the burning of fossil fuels to produce steel, cement, and other products. The extraction, refining and transportation of fossil fuels themselves contributes a further 10% of total emissions. The burning of fossil fuels to move cars and other vehicles along our roads contributes about 10% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Aviation and shipping contribute another 5%. The burning of fossil fuels to heat buildings contributes 5%. This all adds up to more than 75% of all greenhouse gas emissions coming from the burning of fossil fuels.