The Good, The Bad, and... The Weird

If this “weird” thing helps the Democrats (and the rest of us) to beat Trump (and to keep the Heritage Foundation, the Federalist Society and their billionaire patrons at bay), I will, reluctantly, endure it. Whatever it takes.

A recent Salon headline reads: "’Pointing and laughing:’ Democrats leaned in on ‘weird’ and experts say it's working.”

OK. But I don’t like it. In fact, it troubles me quite a lot.

Most of the people I love best are “weird.” I aspire to be weird, and I worry that I should have the nerve to be weirder, and I dream of living in a country where “weird” is OK. I’ve spent most of my life criticizing and lamenting the ways in which our society shames people into “normalcy.”

Jimi Hendrix was weird. Bob Dylan is weird. Frida Kahlo was weird. Bernie Sanders is weird. Abe Lincoln was weird. My favorite students are weird. My best friends are weird. And there are millions of weird people doing incredible, liberating, mind-blowing, paradigm-shifting, care-taking, creative work that will make our lives better and richer because they are weird enough to see beyond “the way things are supposed to be.”

This is not to say that Trump, JD Vance, Marjorie Taylor Green, and Stephen Miller are not weird. They are. But way more importantly, they are hateful, racist, narcissistic and anti-democratic.

And of course, in a country with a long history of racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, Christo-fascist notions of “normalcy,” everyone who isn’t a straight white christian boy is in serious danger of being ostracized as “weird.”

A society in which we fight over who is “normal” while we “point and laugh“ at the weirdos is a dangerous society.

I oppose racism, sexism, homophobia, violence, mass incarceration, tax cuts for the rich, violent borders, climate change, hate, lying, the glorification of wealth, meanness, narcissism, war, the glorification of war, shitty food, the deregulation of rapacious opportunistic corporations, the fascist supreme court, voter suppression, and efforts to hide and deny our violent racist history. As far as I can tell, the GOP is enthusiastically in favor of all of this.

But I am not opposed to weirdness. In fact, it’s a cherished value.

So, I hope we can find a different and better narrative. In the meanwhile, let’s be very careful.