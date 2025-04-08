Exterminator Netanyahu Comes to Washington Again, Begging for More Bombs

The chief of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, Exterminator-in-Chief Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, jumped on his plane and jetted from one International Criminal Court denier—authoritarian leader Viktor Orbán of Hungary—to another ICC denier in Washington, D.C.: U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump is the second U.S. president to give Netanyahu the green light for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Biden was guilty of 17 months of complicity in the Israeli genocide of Gaza, while Trump is 2.5 months and counting.

Trump and Netanyahu Are Two Peas in the Same Nasty Pod

Trump and Netanyahu are two peas in a nasty pod.

No doubt, Trump issued his sudden invitation to Netanyahu to visit him in Washington as a morale booster to the war criminal facing International Criminal Court arrest warrants abroad and court proceedings on corruption charges when he returns to Israel.

Trump knows what it feels like to have court dates, multiple court dates… Bibi will no doubt ask advice on how to escape the court proceedings while in office since Trump has successfully jumped that hurdle with the cooperation of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The fate of Palestinians depends on us making our government stop fueling the genocide.

Bibi doesn’t need any advice on how to be vindictive to those who oppose him, although Trump will no doubt regale him with stories of intimidation tactics on universities, law firms, and the media.

Domestically, Netanyahu has ignored the tens of thousands of Israeli citizens who are screaming for a cease-fire that would return Israelis still held in Gaza. Just ignore them, fire members of the cabinet, and bomb the hell out of Gaza and get the bulldozers moving to cut Gaza into military sectors for ease of the final extermination of Palestinians are the diversion tactics used by Netanyahu.

Israeli bombing using U.S. bombs and assassinations by drone in Gaza continue on steroids, with the Israeli blockade of food, water, and medicines grinding into its fourth week. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress cowardly voted down the joint resolutions of disapproval of weapons systems worth $8.8 Billion, including 35,000 of the 2,000-pound bombs that will destroy buildings and shred human bodies for a quarter of a mile, expanding the extermination of Palestinians in Gaza and the displacement of over 40,000 in the West Bank. U.S. President Donald Trump went golfing.

Domestically, while golfing in Florida, Trump faced over 1,400 “Hands Off” rallies across the United States opposing his slash-and-burn operations in the downsizing and destruction of the federal government and the collapse of the U.S. economic system through the vindictive tariffs on goods that are imported from around the world, including apparently from penguins on some mysterious tiny island known only to the penguin world.

The April 5, 2025 rally and march for Palestine in Washington, D.C. with hundreds of tiny shoes and slippers lining Pennsylvania Avenue looking east toward the U.S. Capitol reminded those with a conscience of the terrible brutality of the U.S. complicity in the genocide of children of Gaza. The stage for the rally had the words “Let Gaza Live” with the U.S. Capitol in the background—a reminder for history of the cruelty of the U.S. Congress in voting for bombs to maim, orphan, and kill these children.

While Citizens Protest Worldwide, Governments Cower in Fear of Being Called Antisemitic by the Israeli Government as It Accelerates the Genocide of Gaza

Governments in Europe and North America take no action to stop the genocide of Gaza but instead cower in fear of being labelled antisemitic by the Israeli government and Christian Zionists as Israel accelerates the extermination of Palestinians in Gaza.

Yet citizens around the world protest, march, and rally to try to convince their governments to take action to stop the genocide, to stop sending Israel weapons. The United States and Germany lead as bombing accomplices.

And our own individual and collective morality and consciences are at stake.

We cannot stop!

We will not stop until the genocide ends and Palestinians are free from Israeli occupation and terror!