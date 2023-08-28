How to Honor the Environmental Legacy of the March on Washington

The 60th anniversary of the March on Washington offers an occasion to celebrate and reflect on the tireless activism of figures like A. Philip Randolph and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While their calls for justice and equality are well documented, one pivotal piece of their vision remains especially relevant today: environmental stewardship.

Both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and A. Philip Randolph passionately tied the fight against racism to the larger war for economic opportunity, workers' rights, and environmental justice.

Detroit, with its intricate tapestry of labor rights interwoven with racial challenges, provided the atmosphere in which Dr. King crafted parts of his infamous speech. The city represented the crossroads of race, work, economic, and environmental obstacles that America faced.

In the 1930s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) laid the groundwork for what would be a significant employment program that benefited not only the environment but also society. Corps members received room, board, and clothes. Their salary was $30 (slightly more for veterans) per month and they sent $25 a month home to their families. The CCC's lesser-known narrative involves its 250,000 African American members, the "Hidden Figures," who worked against the odds, combating societal prejudices while preserving the land and its natural resources.

An amendment calling to pay $50-$80 a month to the young men of the CCC was defeated. If King and Randolph's plea for a $2 ($19 in 2023 dollars) federal minimum wage remains unmet 55 years later, it serves as a stark reminder that our commitment to equity must be unwavering and forward-thinking. We must understand the difference between poverty wages, nonprofit industrial complex wages, and wages that provide economic security.

Today, the values of the CCC are echoed in programs like AmeriCorps' National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), FEMA Corps, Resilience Corps, and the Climate Corps. However, as we seek to emulate the successes of the past, we must also recognize areas where more investment is needed.

Home ownership and affordable rental options are the backbone of the American dream, yet current real estate trends leave many behind. To ensure the young people dedicating their lives to service can still dream, agencies and federal matching funds need to be boosted, and higher wages for corps members must become a priority. Furthermore, if smaller, low-budget nonprofits—often helmed by individuals from marginalized communities—are to be true partners in this endeavor, the federal government must grant them more matching fund waivers.

As we train the next generation of environmental stewards, it's crucial that their skills translate into long-term, high-paying jobs. The African American members of the 1930s CCC, despite their contributions, often found themselves with limited opportunities post-service. Today's Corps members should not only be trained in labor-intensive roles but also equipped for roles in the burgeoning green economy, ensuring their sustainability in the workforce.

Moreover, collaboration with higher education institutions to provide scholarships and college matches for corps members can bridge the gap between service and higher education, much like some did for the African American CCC members in the 1930s. Historically, HBCUs have played a commendable role in offering opportunities for higher education to corps members. Their partnership in providing scholarships and facilitating academic transitions has been invaluable.

Yet, the responsibility of fostering the next generation of environmental stewards shouldn't rest on HBCUs alone. More public and private universities, along with registered apprenticeship programs and labor unions need to join this effort. By fostering partnerships and offering educational opportunities, we can broaden the horizons for corps members, ensuring they are not only trained for immediate roles but are also equipped for the long-term challenges of a green economy.

Environmental justice is intrinsically linked to public health, which is why the role of the Public Health Corps in this dialogue is paramount. Pollution, inadequate access to clean water, heat islands, and other environmental hazards disproportionately affect marginalized communities. As we reflect on the goals of the March on Washington and the subsequent Freedom Budget that came from it, it becomes clear that our commitment to justice should be holistic, encompassing not just economic and racial equity, but environmental justice as well.

As we honor the legacy of the March on Washington and of Dr. King's reflections in Detroit, let's remember that the fight for justice spans multiple fronts. Sixty years later, may we be inspired by the past, act in the present, and lay down a path for a more equitable, greener future.