Federal Workers, Stay in Your Jobs and Help Resist the Trump-Musk Takeover

Federal workers are on the front lines of the Trump-Musk regime’s illegal and destructive orders.

The email sent to federal employees urging them to resign in exchange for uncertain benefits is clearly aimed at purging critical government employees and replacing them with loyalists and ideologues.

The email promises workers up to eight months of pay if they resign by February 6. At first glance, this might sound like a generous offer. But neither Elon Musk nor U.S. President Donald Trump have the legal authority to make such a promise.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), senior Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, in an email Sunday expressed deep skepticism about the promises.

There is no guarantee workers who accept this offer will get paid through September 30 as promised. Not only is there no funding for that time frame right now, but I personally am deeply skeptical of any offer from a president like Donald Trump who has so consistently shown he will try to stiff workers if it furthers his personal goals and ambitions.



Just ask Elon Musk’s employees at Tesla, SpaceX, or Twitter/X, and you’ll find similar disregard for employees.

Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor, points out, federal salaries are funded through the agencies and departments that employees work for—not from the whims of Elon Musk or Donald Trump. Congress must approve any allocation of funds.

Even more troubling: If federal employees take the bait, they may find themselves without pay or legal recourse.

“Musk (and Trump) are violating the law by agreeing to spend money that the administration doesn’t have,” Reich said. “Congress could declare the entire offer illegal—which it is. Then where would you be?”



“May I also add that you shouldn’t trust Trump or Musk.”



Dismantling the Services We Rely on—and Accountability

This isn’t just about bad offers or broken promises—it’s about dismantling the United States government. Federal employees are responsible for maintaining essential services, safeguarding public health, protecting the environment, and upholding the Constitution. The effort to push them out isn’t just about cutting costs; it’s about weakening the integrity of our democratic institutions. That should be clear following the recent firing of inspectors general.

As Reich emphasizes, this is an attempt to install loyalists who are more concerned with personal allegiance than public service. This is a direct threat to the functioning of our democracy. The removal of experienced, skilled civil servants would create dangerous vacancies—places where sycophants and ideologues can do serious harm. If this agenda succeeds, it could pave the way for more aggressive autocratic control.

Solidarity and Resistance Are Key

In response to these threats, know that there is widespread support for federal workers and offers of legal assistance, whistleblower protections, and job-search help for those who feel forced to leave their positions. The importance of this work cannot be overstated. Solidarity in this moment is essential—not only for federal employees but for the future of our democracy.

Here are some of the resources available:

Subreddit for Federal Employees: If you want to see what federal employees are saying when they can express their feelings freely, check out this Subreddit. This is an eye-opening glimpse at the Trump-Musk administration’s profound disruption of our government, and also showcases the deep commitment many federal workers have for upholding democracy and the Constitution.

Civil Service Strong, an organization of pro-democracy groups and unions offering information and resources about how you can protect your rights as an employee of the federal government and protect your safety if attacked. The site includes an FAQ on the Trump administration’s recent “Fork in the Road” mass email encouraging federal employees to quit.

Federal Employee Resource Hub includes whistleblower resources, information on federal employee rights, a guide to filing an appeal, and more.

GAO Whistleblower Resources: How to anonymously report misconduct within government agencies.

The Justice Connection: Formed by employees forced out of their positions at the Justice Dept. to support those still working while facing political pressure or retaliation.

Hatch Amendment: Know your rights to speak out: This publication from the Office of Special Counsel lists activities that are prohibited and permitted for government employees. (Download before it is removed from the web).

If you’re a federal worker, your service is deeply appreciated and essential to our nation’s future. You may feel isolated or uncertain right now, but know that you’re not alone. There are millions of people who value the work you do. Stand strong, and don’t let this offer trick you into giving up your rights or your livelihood.

What You Can Do

Those who don’t work for the federal government can help:

Thank a federal worker for their service. Whether that’s your postal carrier, your healthcare provider, or a TSA worker at the airport, let them know that their work is noticed and appreciated, and tell them to stay strong. Share resources like those above with friends, neighbors, coworkers, and others who work in federal government or who knows someone who does. Let them know that support and information is available. Contact your representative and ask them to take a stand against this overreach. Regardless of party, it is their duty to defend the Constitution and the integrity of the federal workforce. If you’re not sure who your representative is, type your zip code in at House of Representatives website. For Senators, call the Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121.

This Is the Moment We’ve Been Warned of

The actions being taken by the Trump-Musk regime are not just damaging to federal workers—they are damaging to people throughout our country, our natural environment, and our democratic form of government. This is the fascist takeover we’ve been warned of.

The stakes are historically high. It will take many of us, alone and—even more powerfully—in groups of workers, pro-democracy activists, unions, faith groups, and friends to mount a strong and ethical resistance.

It will be hard work, but if we stand together, we’ll come out stronger and more resilient, clearer about our values, with stronger communities and a more people-centered democracy.