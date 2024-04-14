Can Climate Democracy Defeat the Oil Curse in Ecuador?

On the far eastern tip of Ecuador, stretching deep into the Amazon, some 10,000 square miles of rainforest lie at the heart of a global struggle.

The area, known as the Yasuní National Park, is one of the most biodiverse territories on Earth, with more than 120 documented species of reptile, 596 bird species, and 382 fish species. In one hectare of the Yasuní, there are more than 100,000 species of insects, similar to the amount found in all of North America. There are an estimated 117 species of bats. The park holds multiple world records for numbers of different tree species. And living high in the canopy of those trees one can find such marvelous creatures as the Ecuadorian white-fronted capuchin, the red-crowned titi, the Colombian red howler, and the white-bellied spider monkey.

Yasuní is also the ancestral home of the Waorani people and the current home of the Tagaeri and Taromenane peoples, some of the last people living in voluntary isolation across the Amazon . In the age of private jets, “smartphones,” and artificial intelligence, the Tagaeri and Taromenane—having survived centuries of invasion, disease, and encroachment—continue to choose a hunter-harvester existence. Yasuní is one of the last places on Earth where they can still do so.

The Yasuní struggle shows that people can come together using the tools of democracy to alter the course of environmental destruction and offers some hope of mitigating the worst impacts of climate change.

Designated a national park in 1979 and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1989, Yasuní is a unique place on planet Earth, and for millions of people across Ecuador, it recently came to symbolize a dream of a better world.

For years, Yasuní has been under the ax of the oil industry. But on August 20, 2023, after a decade of struggle, Ecuadorian voters decided in a referendum to indefinitely keep all the remaining oil in the ground under the nearly 1 million hectares of Yasuní National Park. Nearly 60% of voters nationwide chose to value one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet over the price of some estimated 726 million barrels of oil lying deep beneath the forest floor. (In the same elections, some 2 million voters in Quito chose to ban all mining in the Andean Chocó forest.)

Indigenous people, environmentalists, students and youth groups, lawyers, and activists all came together to fight the oil industry. And they won. “ For the first time anywhere , a nation-wide referendum achieved a moratorium to both halt new and roll back existing fossil fuel operations,” wrote Antonia Juhasz, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch and author of The Tyranny of Oil . Never before had the people of an entire country used the instruments of direct democracy to put a limit on oil drilling and protect a forest and the myriad, interconnected forms of life that depend upon that forest from being destroyed in the name of “development” or “progress.”

“Yasuní is an unparalleled place,” said Esperanza Martínez, a member and founder of Acción Ecológica and Oil Watch, in a recent interview with Amazon Frontlines. “It is a scene of utopia, enabling us to question the oil development model, and to do something about it.”

But now, as Ecuador faces economic and security crises, the oil industry and its supporters in government are pushing to disregard the vote. It seems as if the people will have to fight again, even though they already won. How could this happen?

The Oil Curse Texaco discovered oil in the Amazon in 1967 and began production in 1972. The price of oil sky-rocketed in the 1970s. Ecuador’s military dictatorship joined the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 1973, betting on oil to industrialize what was then a small, agrarian country. As oil prices began to drop in the 1980s, successive governments continued to spend, borrowing money on the basis of future oil profits. By 1982, Ecuador’s debt reached 60% of its gross domestic product. The ruling class, however, continued to push for oil exploration and development while implementing austerity programs to cut government spending. Texaco was the main oil company operating in Ecuador between 1964 and 1992, when it closed its facilities and left the country. Texaco treated the Amazon like a trash dump, leaving a legacy of environmental, human, and social ruin that has been called the “ Amazon Chernobyl .” Six indigenous nations and 80 affected communities sued Texaco in 1993 for the damage they suffered. Almost 20 years later, a judge in a provincial court in Ecuador awarded the plaintiffs $9.6 billion dollars. Chevron, having purchased Texaco in 2001, refused to pay and then counter-sued the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Steven Donziger, in New York. Thousands of people affected by Texaco’s contamination have yet to see a penny from Chevron. Oil was supposed to be the beacon of hope. Or at least that’s what the military dictators and subsequent neoliberal politicians claimed. Instead, the oil curse in Ecuador ensnared the country in a cycle of debt and poverty, corruption, and a despoiled environment. This is the paradox of the oil curse: poverty alleviation is used to justify the oil policies and pumping that create and deepen poverty. “Oil has not brought solutions to the Amazon,” said Nemonte Nenquimo, a Waorani leader and co-founder of the Ceibo Alliance and Amazon Frontlines. “When they found oil in our forests they said it would solve the problem of poverty. But it was never a solution. It brought destruction and contamination. ” Oil was presented as a classic panacea. It quickly became a curse. The two top oil producing provinces in Ecuador, Sucumbíos and Orellana, now also have some of the highest poverty rates in the country. Poverty arrived with oil. Like environmental contamination, poverty is a creation of industrial civilizations. The Waorani, for example, were not poor before oil. They lived rich, complex, healthy lives in the forest. Many still do. Those who were displaced by oil development, those whose hunting grounds were destroyed by oil contamination, now swell the ranks of the nation’s poor. But the curse did not only affect the Cofán families whose children died after bathing in contaminated rivers , the families who lost loved ones to cancer, or the Cofán and Waorani communities that lost their land , their homes, their ways of life. The nation’s political leaders drove the country into debt and destitution by mortgaging the future on the economic success of oil, a success that never materialized.

“We Won” Limited oil drilling in Yasuní began in the 1970s. Decades later, Martínez and Acción Ecológica appealed to the Ecuadorian State to protect the territory. In 2007, then-President Rafael Correa launched an initiative calling on the global community to pay Ecuador half of the estimated future revenues from full exploitation of the region’s oil, about $3.5 billion, to leave the area undeveloped. For six years, Correa promoted this initiative as an example of global climate justice, though his government negotiators acted more like brokers than defenders of nature. Then, impatient with the lack of funding, Correa ditched the initiative. In 2013, Correa said that the world had failed Ecuador and that he had no choice but to drill. Correa, a populist who positioned himself with Hugo Chavez in Venezuela and Evo Morales in Bolivia, came to fully embrace the idea of oil-as-progress and financed oil drilling in the Amazon with loaned funds from the Chinese government. He declared the drilling to be “in the national interest” to circumvent the existing prohibitions against drilling in the park. “The phrase he’d say, and that would be repeated by his ministers as well as officials in subsequent administrations, was that we are starving to death while sitting on a gold mine,” said Amazon Frontlines attorney Jorce Acero. “They used that phrase against Yasuní, and they’ve used it a lot in Ecuador to support mining.” Across the world, people saw this unprecedented victory as a watershed moment for the struggles of the global climate justice movement to come. This is the paradox of the oil curse: poverty alleviation is used to justify the oil policies and pumping that create and deepen poverty. Correa, after years of distancing himself from the ideologies and discourses of his predecessors, followed faithfully in their oil-drenched footsteps. Correa’s shift led Martínez, Acción Ecológica, and scores of others to create a broad coalition of Indigenous, environmental, and activist organizations, collectives, and individuals that would come to be known as Yasunidos (or, roughly, united for Yasuní). Over the course of a few months, Yasunidos took to the streets and gathered more than 750,000 signatures in support of the national referendum to prevent oil drilling in Yasuni, exceeding the legal requirement by 172,000 signatures. But Ecuador’s politically controlled election authority initially rejected the petition for the referendum after the delivery of the signatures in 2014. An independent investigation later stated that: “For two weeks the National Electoral Council (CNE) carried out a verification process that was designed from the beginning to disqualify the largest number of signatures in the shortest time possible and deny the petitioners any chance of appealing.” Just two years later, in 2016, Petroecuador began operations in Yasuni in Ishpingo-Tambococha-Tiputini (ITT) block 43, the untouched home to the Tagaeri and Taromenane people and tens of thousands of plant and animal species. Yasunidos sued and, after years of litigation, won. In 2022, the electoral authority finally sent the proposed ballot question—“Do you agree with the Ecuadorian government to keep the ITT crude oil, known as Block 43, indefinitely underground?”—to Ecuador’s Constitutional Court. In May 2023, the court finally approved the question for the ballot for the elections, despite renewed attempts from the government to thwart Yasunidos. Yasunidos was now faced with a once in a lifetime opportunity to build mass public support and began organizing on multiple fronts, through marches, events, and media campaigns that attracted attention and solidarity all over the country and across the world. The Yasuní victory is significant not only because of the protection it guarantees for one of the most biodiverse places on Earth and the people who live there, but also because it shows how an entire nation came to realize after half a century, oil isn’t what it claimed to be. Joining those so devastatingly and immediately impacted by the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, the majority of the population came together to say no more: It’s time to keep the oil in the ground; the oil economy does not generate wealth and well-being; let’s dream and build together alternatives and a just future, where our planet’s biodiverse treasures are protected! And across the world, people saw this unprecedented victory as a watershed moment for the struggles of the global climate justice movement to come. The ruling by the top court requires the state oil company to refrain from signing any new contracts, to cease pumping, dismantle all production and transport facilities, and completely withdraw from ITT block 43 within a year of the vote. The government must also carry out remediation and reforestation programs to return the area, as much as possible, to how it was before the engineers and construction crews arrived. Eight months after the vote, however, the government has done none of this.