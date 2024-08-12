Forcing Democrats to Confront the Gaza Genocide in Chicago

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Ahead of the DNC, the Arab American Institute and other prominent progressive groups are hosting three days of programming on Palestinian rights and U.S. support for Israel.
Democrats are approaching their 2024 convention aware of the many critical issues at stake in this election. There is deep concern with what a second Trump administration would mean for women’s rights, civil rights, environmental protections, immigration policy, civil discourse, and the very foundation of our democratic order. All of these issues and more are discussed at length in the 2024 Democratic Party Platform and will be addressed by an assortment of speakers at the convention.
What will not be discussed are: the genocide that has been unfolding in Gaza, the continued erosion of Palestinian rights in all the Occupied Territories, and the role the United States continues to play in supporting Israel’s unconscionable violations of international law and U.S. human rights legislation. These are topics that should be addressed, but because they won’t, the Arab American Institute (AAI), together with Rev. Jesse Jackson’s RainbowPUSH organization and a number of other prominent progressive groups, are hosting three days of programs during the afternoon hours of Monday through Wednesday before the convention’s official proceedings begin. The topics that will be explored during these AAI events are:
In addition to the three-day AAI event, there will be other events hosted by groups seeking to pressure the establishment to change direction on a variety of Issues of concern. But AAI’s is the only one that will challenge the party to confront “the elephant in the room”: our unquestioning support for Israel in its unrelenting genocidal war on Palestinians. It’s an issue that the majority of Democrats want the party to discuss and a policy they want the administration to change.
