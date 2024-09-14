Biden Should Back Refugee Resettlement to Strengthen America

Like millions of Americans, I came from elsewhere, but now wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

I was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and was forced to flee war when I was just 14 years old. After almost two decades of waiting in Uganda, separated from my family, I was approved for refugee resettlement in the United States in 2016 and eventually found a permanent home in Fort Worth, Texas.

After my initial resettlement in New Jersey, graduate school in Vermont, and a first job in Connecticut, I was happy to reunite again with my mother and brothers in Texas. In addition to the warm weather—which my elderly mother is thankful for as she takes daily walks—I love this state and this country for all the diverse cultures we experience. Every day, I meet people from around the world and I am reminded that refugees are some of the most resourceful and entrepreneurial people on this planet. We are grateful to be here and eager to give back to the communities that welcome us, we just need the opportunity to do so.

When given the chance, Americans choose to welcome.

I became a citizen in 2022, and I am proud to call myself an American. While my refugee journey had a happy ending, many other people just like me are still living in refugee camps, waiting to resettle somewhere safe and looking for ways to plan their futures and put their talents to work. Less than 1% of the total refugee population ever gets resettled, even though prolonged conflicts and restrictions on local integration in most refugee hosting countries make third country resettlement the only durable solution for most refugees.

The United States has a proud history of being a global leader in refugee resettlement, but that spirit isn’t always matched by some of our elected officials, including in my adopted state. Yet despite the rise of misinformation and anti-immigrant political rhetoric, many officials are standing up for the truth that refugee resettlement benefits this nation. This includes the bipartisan group of nearly 500 state and local elected officials who signed onto a new letter urging U.S. President Joe Biden to strengthen the U.S. resettlement program “to improve our capacity to welcome, enable our communities to more nimbly provide humanitarian protection, and preserve the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for years to come.”

Strengthening the U.S. refugee system and reuniting more families are in the interest of our country, with a positive ripple effect on our economy and on our lives. Refugees contribute billions of dollars to the local economy in my home state of Texas alone. Across the state, thousands of refugee entrepreneurs own businesses that earn more than $500 million each year, and refugees and immigrants could fill job shortages in essential sectors like nursing. This is true wherever refugees live across the U.S.

Thankfully, I know firsthand that Americans from all backgrounds, faiths, and political beliefs believe in welcoming refugees. Polling shows that Americans across party lines support refugee resettlement, and that number goes up significantly when people personally know a refugee. Across the country, people have been signing up for Welcome Corps , a new program where Americans sign up to directly participate in their community’s resettlement process. It’s a reminder that when given the chance, Americans choose to welcome.

As President Biden looks toward his final months in office and his legacy, supporting a strong and sustained resettlement program will be a way to reaffirm America’s commitment to humanitarian values and secure a lasting impact for future generations. Strengthening this program is not only the right thing to do but also a smart and compassionate decision that reflects our nation’s core values. Together, we can build a more inclusive and hopeful future.