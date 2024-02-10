Biden’s Unqualified Aid to Israel Could Hand Trump the Presidency

The unpopularity of President Joe Biden’s Israel-Gaza policy among Arab Americans, African Americans, and young people could well flip the electoral vote to hand former President Donald Trump the 2024 election. A few tens of thousands of these voters in a handful of swing states who likely would have voted for Biden but vote for Trump, a third party, or just stay home could well be enough for Trump to win the presidency legally.

As I recently wrote, the 2024 presidential election is likely to be decided by less than 100,000 voters in three of six swing states. Biden won the popular vote by more than 7 million votes in 2020, and Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes in 2016. But in 2020 Biden only won the electoral vote and the presidency by an aggregate of 42,918 votes in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Georgia and in 2016 Trump won the electoral vote and the presidency by an aggregate of 77,744 votes in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The electoral vote in 2024 is likely to be similarly close.

Muslim-American Voters Rejecting Biden A total of 64% of Muslim-American voters nationwide and 70% in Michigan picked Biden for president in 2020. A recent poll found that only 5.2% of Muslim American voters currently say they would vote for Biden in 2024. Michigan went for Trump over Clinton by only 10,704 votes in 2016 and went for Biden over Trump by 154,185 votes in 2020. It had 206,050 registered Muslim voters in 2020, as well as about 300,000 people claiming Middle Eastern and North African ancestry. If only 5% vote for Biden in 2024 and the rest stay home, vote third party, or vote for Trump, that alone could hand Trump Michigan’s 16 electoral votes. At a recent Detroit rally calling for a cease-fire, state Democratic legislative majority floor leader Abraham Aiyash said, “America, you promised the world that all men and women are created equal. Yet somehow you find billions of dollars to dehumanize Palestinians.” Overall, in 2020 the Democratic Party held a 77%-11% advantage over Republicans. The latest Gallup poll shows that shrinking to 66%-19%. Nasser Beydoun, who is running as a Democrat to replace retiring Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow in the U.S. Senate, told a Michigan TV station that he won’t vote for Biden in 2024: “He [Biden] has lost a constituency that voted overwhelmingly for him in Michigan. And if he wants to see reelection, he needs Michigan. And right now he doesn’t have it.” In nearby Pennsylvania there are 167,618 registered Muslim-American voters. Trump defeated Clinton by 44,952 votes in 2016 and Biden defeated Trump by 80,855 votes in 2020. If only 5% of Pennsylvania Muslim voters pull the lever for Biden in 2024, that would be enough for Biden to lose Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to Trump. In Georgia, which Biden won by the infamous 11,779 votes that Trump asked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find,” there are 79,345 Muslim-American voters. If most Georgia Muslim Americans don’t vote for Biden, there go another 16 electoral votes.

African-American Voters Rejecting Biden Over Israel Policy Speaking of Georgia, where the African-American vote is key, Biden’s stance on the Israel-Palestine war is one of the factors likely depressing the African American vote for Biden, as it is in the rest of the country. More than 1,000 African America pastors nationally (including 200 in Georgia) representing hundreds of thousand of congregants have demanded a cease-fire, through open letters and advertisements. One of the first signers was Rev. Timothy McDonald of the 1,500 member First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta, who stated, “It’s going to be very hard to persuade our people to go back to the polls and vote for Biden.” Overall, in 2020 the Democratic Party held a 77%-11% advantage over Republicans. The latest Overall, in 2020 the Democratic Party held a 77%-11% advantage over Republicans. The latest Gallup poll shows that shrinking to 66%-19%. Similarly, Democrats’ lead among Hispanic adults has shrunk to 12% compared to 31% in 2021 and 36% in 2016. This drop isn’t caused solely by Biden’s stance on the Israel-Palestine war, but it sure ain’t helping.

Young Voters Rejecting Biden Over Israel Policy Polls also show shifts of under 35-year-old voters away from Biden, with some polls even showing Trump defeating him among this group. In Pennsylvania, a recent Quinnipiac poll in Pennsylvania showed Biden up only 5% over Trump, compared to 16% in 2020. According to New York Times pollster Nate Cohn, “The young Biden [2020] voters with anti-Israel views are the likeliest to report switching to Mr. Trump… [O]pposition to the war itself is probably contributing to Mr. Biden’s unusual weakness among young voters.”