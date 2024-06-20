Biden Continues to Cement a Bloody and Immoral Legacy in Gaza

With the world's sensibility already reeling from Israel's deliberate incineration of dozens of civilians huddled in tents in a purported safe zone in Rafah, the genocidaires doubled down two weeks later by slaughtering nearly 300 Palestinians and wounding 700 more during their U.S.-aided rescue of four Israeli hostages.

Upon receiving word of the blood-drenched June 8 operation, American President Joe Biden celebrated the "safe rescue" of the hostages while wholly ignoring the so-called collateral damage—innocent civilians, most of whom were women and children. That level of indifference can only be described as soulless.

So goes the ongoing reveal of the American president's true nature.

Nothing he's ever done measures up to his unconscionable decision to sponsor Israel's genocide in Palestine, while simultaneously running interference to prevent anyone else from stopping it.

Biden has sculpted his political career by leaning into his persona as an indefatigably decent and compassionate man. Until now (save for the MAGA crowd), you'd have been hard-pressed to find someone on either end of the political spectrum who disagreed with that characterization. Which is why his increasingly heartless response to Israel's genocide in Palestine can be so difficult to process. Yet, a number of the choices he's made in recent years offered a preview of what lies beneath his public facade.

Biden telegraphed his approach to foreign policy by choosing Israel apologist Antony Blinken to serve as secretary of state and Avril Haines (architect of Barrack Obama's assassination-themed drone program, and whitewasher of a Senate committee report on the CIA's torture of detainees) as his director of national intelligence.

In addition to genuflecting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden's tenure as president includes his embrace of strongmen Abdel Fattah al-Sissi (Egypt), Narendra Modi (India), and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (a.k.a. MBS). For good measure, he granted the latter legal immunity, sparing bin Salman the indignity of facing any consequences for orchestrating the murder of Saudi journalist, and critic of the crown prince, Jamal Khashoggi.

Closer to home, the man who's consistently portrayed himself as someone who cares deeply about the well-being of his fellow citizens has solidified his allegiance to the insurance industry by doing everything in his power to prevent Universal Healthcare from becoming a reality in America. Along the way, Biden invited Michael McCabe—the man who advised pollution giant DuPont chemical company on how to circumvent government regulations—to join his Environmental Protection Agency transition team.

But nothing he's ever done measures up to his unconscionable decision to sponsor Israel's genocide in Palestine, while simultaneously running interference to prevent anyone else from stopping it. He's even taken a page out of his political arch-enemy's playbook by lying through his teeth every chance he gets about what the rest of us can see with our own eyes—repeatedly claiming that Israel isn't deliberately starving the Palestinian people and that the tens of thousands of civilian casualties, as well as the trauma inflicted upon millions more, are merely a regrettable side effect of Israel's precision-like effort to nullify Hamas militants.

Donald Trump (whose defining characteristic is his amorality, which is entirely different) can get away with spewing lie after lie without fear of losing the support of his truth-averse loyalists because he's telling them precisely what they want to hear. Biden, on the other hand, seems to believe his base isn't bright enough to notice his deceit, or that they just don't care about his complicity in the ongoing massacre. He's deluding himself on both counts.

For the moment, the horrors generated by those who preceded him on America's Mount Rushmore of immoral presidents and their accomplices—namely, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (the firebombing of Tokyo and Dresden); Harry Truman (Hiroshima and Nagasaki); Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger (Argentina, Chile, East Timor, Vietnam, Cambodia); and G.W. Bush and Dick Cheney (Afghanistan, Iraq, and the ever-present "War on Terror")—markedly exceed the number of fatalities associated with Biden's grotesque support of Israel's unspeakable actions.

But this condemnation isn't about numbers. It's about the most powerful man on the face of the Earth figuratively giving the world the finger while actively participating in a crime that has no equal.

He might as well be piloting Israeli bombers over Palestine, raining fire from the sky.