(Photo: AP/Craig Ruttle)
It Was the Best of Times, It Was the Worst of Times?
Why won’t anyone believe Paul Krugman’s economic optimism?
Liberal economist Paul Krugman has been fretting for a while about the disconnect between the public’s negative perception of the economy and the positive reality of stunningly low unemployment rates, rising wages, and significant economic growth. In describing the U.S. economy, he recently wrote, “But one thing is clear: We have been remarkably successful, even if nobody will believe it.”
Why won’t anyone believe it?
For starters, is it true that most people don’t believe what Krugman considers terrific economic news? That certainly seems to be the case according to a September 2023 Harris Poll:
A significant part of this disconnect stems from an ever-declining public trust in government. The American National Election Survey has been asking the following question since 1958: “Do you trust the government to do what is right?”
In 1958, 74% answered “always” or “most of the time.” A peak of 77% was reached in 1964. Public trust crashed over the next 15 years, falling to 26% by 1980. Today it sits at an all-time low of 16%.
It’s not that difficult to identify some of the causes of this decline.
Although these explanations seem to justify Krugman’s puzzlement, the Harris Poll points to one other highly significant factor that does not reflect any polarization at all:
Two-thirds of respondents (68%) reported it’s difficult to be happy about positive economic news when they feel financially squeezed each month (Republicans: 69%, Democrats: 68%).
Krugman’s disconnect is not between public perception of the economy and economic reality. It’s between those who are economically secure and free from job-loss fears and the millions upon millions who live and breathe economic insecurity each and every day.
For Krugman and others who are quite prosperous it is hard, if not impossible, to relate to one key economic fact reported by the Federal Reserve: More than one-third of U.S. adults (37%) lack enough money to cover a $400 emergency in 2022, up from 32% in 2021. That means approximately 96.5 million American adults are living pay check to pay check.
Financial insecurity is further exacerbated as tens of thousands of workers suffer through mass layoffs. Layoffs are even ripping through the highly profitable tech sector. In 2023 so far, 245,809 employees have lost their jobs at tech companies. It’s doubtful that these working people are feeling chipper about the state of the economy.
Krugman’s disconnect is not between public perception of the economy and economic reality. It’s between those who are economically secure and free from job-loss fears and the millions upon millions who live and breathe economic insecurity each and every day.
When Krugman writes, “We have been remarkably successful,” much of the country is asking, “Who is this we he’s talking about?”
Les Leopold is the executive director of the Labor Institute and author of the forthcoming book “Wall Street’s War on Worker s: How Mass Layoffs and Greed Are Destroying the Working Class and What to Do About It.” Read more of his work on his substack here.
