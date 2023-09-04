What’s at Stake at the Africa Climate Summit?

As the Africa Climate Summit kicks off in Nairobi, Kenya (4-6 September, 2023) with the theme of “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World,” I’m filled with a mix of hope, urgency, and determination. Young people like me recognise the gravity of the climate crisis and its disproportionate impact on African countries. We want meaningful action to address the environmental challenges that threaten our continent’s future.

First and foremost, we hope that the Africa Climate Summit will prioritise the voices and concerns of us—young people. We are the ones who will inherit the consequences of climate inaction, and our perspectives and ideas should be central to discussions. We want to be more than just spectators—we want a seat at the table to contribute our innovative solutions, fresh ideas, and determination to create a more sustainable future.

Climate Justice Is Key Climate justice is key for us. I want to see commitments that not only mitigate climate change but also address the social and economic disparities that exist within and among African nations. Many vulnerable communities, especially in rural areas of Kenya, are already experiencing the impacts of climate change, from erratic weather patterns to dwindling natural resources. It's crucial that the summit focuses on empowering these communities and ensuring that they are not left behind. The summit should result in tangible agreements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote renewable energy sources, and invest in sustainable agriculture and infrastructure. I am eager to see concrete actions and commitments from governments, industries, and international organisations. It's not enough to just talk—we need to see measurable steps towards a carbon-neutral future.