For Immediate Release
Amnesty International
Contact: Tel: +44 (0) 20 7413 5566,After hours: +44 7778 472 126,Email:,press@amnesty.org

USA: Arrest and Detention of Mahmoud Khalil Is Chilling Attack on Human Rights

In response to the Trump administration’s unlawful arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful permanent resident and recent graduate of Columbia University, Paul O’Brien, Amnesty International USA’s Executive Director, made the following statement:

“The arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist and lawful permanent resident, is another attack on human rights by the Trump administration. Each and every one of us – regardless of immigration status – has the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and due process.

“Targeting and threatening peaceful protesters and their immigration status for the content of their protest, such as advocating for the human rights of Palestinians, is a violation of human rights. This targeting sends a chilling message to people across this country, on and off campuses, that anyone exercising their rights will be subject to repression, detention, and possible deportation. And for the immigrant communities already living in fear throughout the U.S., they are now only further pushed into the shadows with fear that they could be deported for speaking out.

“Freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are human rights, not grounds for deportation.

“The U.S. government must release Mahmoud Khalil immediately. Colleges and universities must also take steps to protect their immigrant students from ICE enforcement and ensure that the human rights of all of their students and faculty to protest in support of Palestinian rights and other issues is respected and protected.”

