USA: Amnesty International condemns 21 years of ongoing violations at Guantánamo Bay

Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the opening of the Guantánamo Bay detention center, where the United States has detained nearly 780 Muslim men without charge or trial over the years, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Americas director, said:
“It’s tragic that 21 years after the opening of an offshore detention facility specifically designed to evade the rule of law, the US government continues to detain 35 men at the Guantánamo Bay detention camp. Most have never even been charged with a crime. None has had a fair trial. Many of the detainees were tortured.
“The military commissions created to try some of the detainees have proven ineffectual and unfair, denying defendants an impartial arbiter and access to critical evidence. This has also denied victims of the 9/11 attacks their right to justice.
Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International
“President Biden must finally right this wrong. His administration must transfer all remaining detainees who have not been charged with crimes to countries where they will be safe and their human rights will be respected. In those cases where there is sufficient admissible evidence under international law to prosecute internationally recognizable criminal offences, this must be done through fair judicial resolution, without recourse to the death penalty.
“Guantánamo remains an indelible stain on the United States’ history. More than two decades after its opening, President Biden must finally close this chapter and ensure it is never repeated.”
Demonstrators in Brazil are demanding accountability in the wake of a failed "January 6-style" insurrection carried out by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Thousands of Brazilians hit the streets of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo on Monday night to demand jail time for the right-wing activists who attacked the country's capital along with everyone who aided and abetted them.
"No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!" democracy defenders wrote on banners and chanted as they marched in the wake of a failed "January 6-style" insurrection carried out by supporters of far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro one week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated.
"These people need to be punished, the people who ordered it need to be punished, those who gave money for it need to be punished," Bety Amin, a 61-year-old therapist with the word "DEMOCRACY" stretched across the back of her shirt, said on São Paulo's main boulevard, The Associated Press reported. “They don't represent Brazil. We represent Brazil."
Just as devotees of then-U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 in a deadly attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win, Bolsonaristas on Sunday ransacked Brazil's presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court in Brasília in a bid to oust Lula, who was not in the capital at the time.
Marcelo Menezes, a 59-year-old police officer from northeastern Pernambuco state, described Sunday's coup attempt as "unacceptable" and a manifestation of "terrorism." Joining a march in São Paulo on Monday, he said, "I'm here in defense of democracy, I'm here in defense of the people."
Approximately 1,500 people have been arrested since Sunday's attack, according to Brazilian Justice Minister Flávio Dino. Most were arrested Monday when authorities dismantled a protest camp erected near military headquarters in the federal capital.
The Federal Police's press office told AP that "it plans to indict at least 1,000 people, and has begun transferring them to the nearby Papuda prison."
Lula's administration "says that is only the start," AP reported. "Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport for crimes including organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He also said authorities would investigate allegations that local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated."
According to AP:
Protesters' push for accountability evokes memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship. A 2014 truth commission report sparked debate over how Brazil has grappled with the regime's legacy.
Declining to mete out punishment "can avoid tensions at the moment, but perpetuates instability," Luis Felipe Miguel, a professor of political science at the University of Brasília, wrote in a column entitled "No Amnesty" published Monday evening. "That is the lesson we should have learned from the end of the military dictatorship, when Brazil opted not to punish the regime's killers and torturers."
Dino, for his part, said that "we cannot and will not compromise in fulfilling our legal duties," adding: "This fulfillment is essential so such events do not repeat themselves."
Lula on Sunday signed a decree putting the federal government in charge of security in the capital. The measure has moved to the Senate after being approved by the lower Chamber of Deputies on Monday night.
The riot in Brasília, fueled in part by disinformation spread on social media, was a reminder of the ongoing threat to democracy posed by far-right forces that refuse to accept Bolsonaro's loss.
Following Lula's victory in a late-October runoff election, some of Bolsonaro's most ardent backers blocked hundreds of roads across Brazil and spent more than two months calling for a military coup to keep the defeated incumbent in power.
Last month, Bolsonaristas set fire to cars and buses and tried to breach federal police headquarters in Brasília. That preview of this past weekend's violence came just days after Bolsonaro broke his post-election silence to tell supporters that his political fate rested in their hands.
"Who decides where I go are you," Bolsonaro told a crowd outside the gates of the presidential residence on December 9. "Who decides which way the armed forces go are you."
In the immediate aftermath of Sunday's anti-democratic assault, Lula demanded that "fascist fanatics" and their financial backers be held accountable. The president also accused Bolsonaro—a vocal admirer of Brazil's former U.S.-backed military dictatorship, in which he served as an army officer—of encouraging the violence.
Bolsonaro quickly denied Lula's accusation from Orlando, Florida, where he traveled just two days before the presidential transition, after which his diplomatic visa would have expired.
After what happened on Sunday, "we need to go to the street," Marcos Gama, a retiree who participated in a Monday night march in São Paulo, told AP. "We need to react."
Gama's sentiment was shared by Olavo Passos de Souza, a doctoral student in history at Stanford University, who wrote Tuesday in Jacobin that "the anti-democratic thuggery in Brasília has exposed the authoritarianism of Bolsonaro's political camp and underlined the need for a decisive fightback."
Passos de Souza continued:
The riots in the capital have peeled back the veneer of democratic renovation and peaceful transition associated with Lula’s inauguration to reveal a shattered republic. We will have to see whether the promises of sweeping punishment for those responsible are going to be delivered upon. But the decisive response of the new administration shows that Lula and his cabinet are not willing to tolerate a violent challenge to democracy from supporters of a disgraced politician who has fled the country to avoid arrest.
The far-right coup attempt has been condemned by heads of state throughout the Americas, including Biden, who said that "Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support."
Numerous Democratic lawmakers have called on the U.S. to stop providing refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) is among those who have urged the U.S. to revoke Bolsonaro's visa and extradite him back to Brazil where he can face accountability.
The fascist mobs that tried to overthrow the democratically elected governments of the U.S. and Brazil were inspired by Trump and Bolsonaro's thoroughly disproven but relentless lies about how their respective presidential contests were "stolen."
While more than 950 U.S. residents who participated in the January 6 insurrection have been arrested so far, federal lawmakers and prosecutors have failed to hold Trump and the far-right members of Congress who continue to spread the "big lie" responsible for the damage they have done to U.S. democracy, with many now holding key levers of power in the House.
"I'll fight to protect our environment, to restore the nationwide right to an abortion, and to finally hold corporate special interests accountable to lowering costs for families," the California Democrat promised.
Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter on Tuesday announced her 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate, just two months after winning a tight race to represent California's 47th Congressional District.
The 49-year-old "whiteboard-wielding lawmaker and progressive star" has set her sights on the seat now held by 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is widely expected to not seek another term, especially given recent concerns about her fitness to serve in office.
"California deserves a senator that'll fight as hard as she will for working people."
"I'm running for the U.S. Senate because Californians deserve a warrior fighting for them in Washington," Porter said in an email Tuesday. "In the House, I've stood up to leaders of both parties—as both the only Democrat to oppose earmarks and as one of just a dozen members of Congress to reject lobbyist and corporate PAC money."
"I'm not a career politician. I'm a single mom of three school-aged kids in Orange County and I drive a minivan," added the lawmaker, known for her "OVRSITE" license plate. "Plenty of people know me as the 'woman with the whiteboard.' I've used it to break down the math behind important issues, like how corporate greed is driving inflation and how pharmaceutical companies are ripping off patients."
As a member of the House Natural Resources and Oversight and Reform committees, Porter has garnered national attention for using props—from her famous whiteboard to candy in clear jars—to grill pharmaceutical and fossil fuel industry executives during congressional hearings. She is deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Before her 2018 House election, Porter attended Yale University and Harvard Law School, where she studied under Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a renowned bankruptcy professor. Porter went on to work as a consumer protection attorney and teach at multiple universities. In 2012, she was appointed by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris—now the vice president—to monitor the nation's five big banks following multibillion-dollar mortgage servicing settlement.
"Our work helped tens of thousands of Californians move forward with their lives," Porter recalled of her efforts to serve homeowners. "But for so many families across the country, the harm had already been done. Politicians in Washington bailed out the banks in a matter of days, but middle-class families waited years for help from Washington—help that never came."
"Over a decade after the crash, California families still find themselves stuck," she wrote. "Profits are surging for major corporations, but middle-class wages are stagnant. And the cost of things that matter most for families—affording childcare, sending your kid to college, paying for your prescription—are skyrocketing, while the high cost of housing is pushing families to the brink."
"California needs a warrior in the Senate to stand up to Mitch McConnell, big corporations, and the special interests that try to rig the rules against our families," she said, referring to the Kentucky Republican serving as Senate minority leader. "I'll fight to protect our environment, to restore the nationwide right to an abortion, and to finally hold corporate special interests accountable to lowering costs for families."
Porter on Tuesday was swiftly endorsed by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC).
"On a gut level, Katie knows how to challenge power on behalf of families," said PCCC co-founder Adam Green. "We've been fighting alongside Katie from the very beginning as she's taken on predatory banks, corporate executives, and big-money special interests. Now voters are ready to send her—and her whiteboard—to the U.S. Senate."
Calling Porter "one of the most fearless critics" of corporate and Wall Street power, progressive political commentator Krystal Ball said she "would love to see her in the Senate."
Max Berger—who has worked with various progressive groups and leaders including Warren—tweeted Tuesday that "it would be cool if Katie Porter was in the Senate. California deserves a senator that'll fight as hard as she will for working people."
Berger added that "Dianne Feinstein needs to retire four years ago."
While Porter is the first to announce her bid for Feinstein's seat, at least two other California Democrats are expected to potentially enter the contest. The New York Timesreported Tuesday that Rep. Adam Schiff "has already hired staff members in preparation for a statewide campaign" and Rep. Barbara Lee "has told donors of her plans to run."
Another potential contender is Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who told the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday that "right now, California is facing severe storms and floods, and my district is facing historic weather conditions. My focus is on that. In the next few months, I will make a decision."
Feinstein told the Los Angeles Times in December that she plans to finish the remaining two years of her current term and will announce whether she will run again "probably by spring."
"Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time," Feinstein said in a statement Tuesday. "Right now I'm focused on ensuring California has all the resources it needs to cope with the devastating storms slamming the state and leaving more than a dozen dead."
"U.S. emissions had been declining pre-Covid," said one climate scientist. "It wasn't fast enough, but at least it was going in the right direction."
For the second year in a row, U.S. carbon emissions increased in 2022—reversing a trend that was evident even before emissions declined significantly in 2020 during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rhodium Group, a nonpartisan research firm, released an analysis on Tuesday showing that even though energy produced by renewable sources surpassed coal production last year for the first time in six decades, that advancement wasn't enough to stop U.S. carbon emissions from increasing by 1.3%.
"U.S. emissions had been declining pre-Covid," Pierre Friedlingstein, a climate scientist at the University of Exeter, told The Washington Post. "It wasn't fast enough, but at least it was going in the right direction."
"If we stopped today and didn't make policy adjustments and just relied on the Inflation Reduction Act, we would not make it."
That trend has now been reversed for two consecutive years, The Rhodium Group's preliminary analysis showed.
Wind, solar, and hydropower produced 22% of the nation's electricity in 2022, rising by 12% from the previous year, while coal-powered electricity generated 20%, a slight reduction from 2021.
However, natural gas—which is less carbon-intensive than coal but is a major source of methane emissions—produced far more power than either coal or renewables.
Natural gas generated 39% of total electricity in 2022, up from 37% in 2021. Emissions from homes and buildings rose most significantly in 2022, increasing by 6% from the previous year. About half of U.S. homes use natural gas for heating.
A graph by The Rhodium Group shows US power generation by energy source in 2022Rhodium Group
Methane has 80 times more planet-heating power than carbon over a 20-year period, and the growth of natural gas has raised alarm among climate scientists as the warming of the Earth has been linked to disastrous weather patterns such as the long-term drought across the American West and deadly heatwaves in the Pacific Northwest in 2021.
The report released Tuesday offers a "pretty terrible prognosis of U.S. emissions," science writer Ketan Joshi said.
"We are essentially on the same trajectory that we've been on since the mid 2000s," Ben King, author of the report and an associate director at The Rhodium Group, toldThe New York Times, saying the long-term decline in emissions that President Joe Biden has pledged to push forward is "not happening fast enough."
To help the U.S. achieve the goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030—in order to help limit planetary heating to 1.5°C—the president last year signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law. The IRA will provide funding to decarbonize industrial plants as well as incentives for electric vehicle ownership.
"If we stopped today and didn't make policy adjustments and just relied on the Inflation Reduction Act, we would not make it," King toldNBC News. "Additional policy action will absolutely be necessary to achieving those targets."
King said the U.S. must be more aggressive in sharply reducing emissions from the coal sector.
"We're projecting renewables to contribute more to the grid than coal does," King toldthe Post. "From a decarbonization perspective, that's quite an accomplishment, in and of itself. But there's still a meaningful amount of coal left on the system. And for the U.S. to accelerate its decarbonization progress, more of that coal is going to need to go away."