To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
People's Vaccine Alliance
Contact: Joe Karp-Sawey, Senior Media Advisor: joe.karpsawey@peoplesvaccine.org

US government invested $31.9 BILLION in mRNA vaccines, research reveals

Responding to research published in the British Medical Journal revealing that US government invested at least $31.9bn to develop, produce, and purchase mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Mohga Kamal-Yanni, Policy Co-Lead for the People’s Vaccine Alliance, said:

“Pharmaceutical companies have sold a false narrative to the public; that it was their investment which gave us mRNA vaccines and that they deserve the $75 billion profit made from COVID-19 vaccines. As this research shows, that claim is a total myth.

“In the United States alone, taxpayers have poured $31.9 billion into mRNA vaccines, including hundreds of millions before the pandemic. Without public investment, there would be no mRNA vaccines. Yet just three pharmaceutical companies have been handed monopolies on this lifesaving public science.

“Moderna has finally started paying royalties to the NIH for its work on the vaccine, but the measly sum paid is a tiny fraction of the company’s extraordinary windfall. Pharmaceutical companies cannot buy off the right to health. These are the people’s vaccines, and the technology behind them should be shared with the world.”

https://peoplesvaccine.org/
Press PageAction Page