March, 02 2023, 09:37am EDT
For Immediate Release
US government invested $31.9 BILLION in mRNA vaccines, research reveals
Responding to research published in the British Medical Journal revealing that US government invested at least $31.9bn to develop, produce, and purchase mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Mohga Kamal-Yanni, Policy Co-Lead for the People’s Vaccine Alliance, said:
“Pharmaceutical companies have sold a false narrative to the public; that it was their investment which gave us mRNA vaccines and that they deserve the $75 billion profit made from COVID-19 vaccines. As this research shows, that claim is a total myth.
“In the United States alone, taxpayers have poured $31.9 billion into mRNA vaccines, including hundreds of millions before the pandemic. Without public investment, there would be no mRNA vaccines. Yet just three pharmaceutical companies have been handed monopolies on this lifesaving public science.
“Moderna has finally started paying royalties to the NIH for its work on the vaccine, but the measly sum paid is a tiny fraction of the company’s extraordinary windfall. Pharmaceutical companies cannot buy off the right to health. These are the people’s vaccines, and the technology behind them should be shared with the world.”
Warren Report Exposes Insurance Industry Ploy to 'Scam Millions of Seniors'
Private insurance giants are offering luxury vacations and other incentives for agents to "push seniors into the most expensive Medigap plans," the Massachusetts senator found.
Mar 02, 2023
Warren acknowledged that her report "may underestimate the prevalence of incentives and rewards in the Medigap insurance industry" given that insurers and third-party companies are often not transparent about their incentive practices.
Warren attached her report to a letter urging Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and the head of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to "act as quickly as possible to end health insurers'
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a report Wednesday highlighting the splashy incentives—from luxury vacations to cash bonuses—that private insurance companies offer agents and brokers for enrolling seniors in potentially higher-cost Medigap plans.
Medigap is federally regulated supplemental health insurance offered by for-profit companies such as UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Aetna.
According to Warren, the Medigap marketplace is rife with "incentive trips and other perks for brokers and agents" who—in pursuit of such rewards—could be motivated to "push seniors into the most expensive Medigap plans, regardless of whether those plans meet their needs."
The senator found that the estimated 32 private companies that entice agents with vacations and other incentives to boost Medigap sales provided the supplemental insurance to around 6.6 million people in the U.S. in 2021 and raked in nearly $16 billion in premiums from beneficiaries that year.
Warren acknowledged that her report "may underestimate the prevalence of incentives and rewards in the Medigap insurance industry" given that insurers and third-party companies are often not transparent about their incentive practices.
In a statement, Warren lamented the weak federal and state regulations that are giving insurance giants "free rein to scam millions of seniors in Medigap, offering agents lavish vacations to steer unknowing beneficiaries into more expensive plans."
"Regulators must act to make sure seniors aren't getting fleeced," said Warren, who noted that around 40% of Medigap enrollees had less than $40,000 in annual income in 2018.
The senator's report highlights several specific examples of the kinds of perks agents and brokers are being offered to peddle Medigap plans, which are often used to supplement traditional Medicare coverage.
"Mutual of Omaha offered brokers and agents selling Medigap plans this year a chance to earn a 'Sunny San Diego trip' that included 'airfare, one double-occupancy standard hotel room, two hosted receptions, cash allowance, and airport transfers for two people,'" the report notes. "Cigna is currently offering brokers and agents the chance to 'earn the sales reward trip of a lifetime' to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands for sales made between September 2022 and February 2023."
Seniors receive much of their information about Medigap plans—which vary widely in price—from insurance agents motivated by undisclosed incentives, Warren's report notes, a dynamic that could be leading unsuspecting seniors to purchase higher-premium plans that they believe are best suited to their individual needs.
"Sales agents must meet certain thresholds to qualify for vacations—for example, agents must sell $250,000 worth of coverage to qualify for Mutual of Omaha's vacation rewards," the report states. "Therefore, to meet that minimum threshold, there is a clear incentive structure to sell more expensive plans. This sets up a clear conflict of interest for agents in cases where the best option for seniors might be the least expensive plan."
A separate study published last week by the Commonwealth Fund came away with similar findings. "According to brokers and agents," the study notes, "the commission structure of Medigap plans incentivizes the sale of plans charging high premiums."
Warren attached her report to a letter urging Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and the head of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to "act as quickly as possible to end health insurers'
promises of lavish vacations and other incentives to insurance agents and brokers in exchange for selling Medigap plans to seniors."
"This practice represents an abuse of the trust that seniors place in Medicare. Medigap insurance is not federally subsidized, but the terms and conditions under which Medigap plans are offered are regulated by CMS and state insurance regulators," Warren wrote. "Nowhere does CMS indicate that agents who sell these products may receive lavish vacations and other valuable perks in exchange for these sales."
"Regulators must act to close these loopholes," she added.
'No Form of This Project Is OK': Climate Groups Reject White House Push for Willow Compromise
"Climate change is melting Alaska's glaciers," said the Alaska Wilderness League. "We can't afford to dig the hole any deeper with bad ideas like the Willow Project."
Mar 02, 2023
Even approval of a "scaled back version" of the Willow project, said former Sierra Club president Dave Scott, would lead to "a tragedy environmentalists know all too well."
Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic has raised concerns about the project leading to food insecurity, poor air quality and its link to high rates of cancer and asthma, and accelerated heating of the Arctic region, which is already warming more rapidly than the rest of the planet.
"And if he doesn't, it'll be a stain on his legacy," she added. “No form of this project is okay.”
The Interior Department has said it has "substantial concerns" about the approval of the form of the project proposed by the BLM last month.
Climate advocates on Wednesday intensified their warnings to the Biden administration against approving oil giant ConocoPhillips' Willow project in Alaska, rejecting attempts by White House officials to reach a "compromise" on a drilling project that would generate an estimated 9.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year.
Even approval of a "scaled back version" of the Willow project, said former Sierra Club president Dave Scott, would lead to "a tragedy environmentalists know all too well."
As The Washington Post reported Wednesday, White House officials have been in talks with groups including the Alaska Wilderness League, Earthjustice, and the Sierra Club and have suggested a new ban on offshore drilling near the state's northern coast as well as other habitat protections to be paired with the approval of two drilling pads for the Willow project.
"Rejecting a project like Willow should be a no-brainer for a climate leader like Biden. And if he doesn't, it'll be a stain on his legacy."
ConocoPhillips has suggested it may cancel plans for the project unless three drilling pads are approved, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said last month in its environmental impact statement that the project could include three pads and protect crucial habitats for yellow-billed loons and caribou. Alaska lawmakers including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) and Rep. Mary Peltola (D) have pushed the White House to move forward with the three-pad proposal.
Climate groups, however, have pointed to the consensus among scientific and energy experts who say continued oil and gas extraction has no place in a pathway to avoiding global heating above 1.5°C, and to the objections of Iñupiat people in the community of Nuiqsut, close to the planned project site.
Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic has raised concerns about the project leading to food insecurity, poor air quality and its link to high rates of cancer and asthma, and accelerated heating of the Arctic region, which is already warming more rapidly than the rest of the planet.
Willow "would be a climate disaster," said Lena Moffitt, chief of staff for Evergreen Action, on Wednesday. "As the single largest oil and gas project proposed on U.S. public lands, it would be a gateway to significant new extraction—at a time when we need to be ramping down fossil fuels, not opening up vast new fields."
Speaking to the Post, Moffitt said that "rejecting a project like Willow should be a no-brainer for a climate leader like Biden," who last year signed into law the largest investment in climate action in U.S. history, the Inflation Reduction Act.
"And if he doesn't, it'll be a stain on his legacy," she added. “No form of this project is okay.”
The 30-year Willow project would involve drilling on top of permafrost and creating chilling tubes to keep the ice frozen as the Arctic continues to grow hotter. The emissions it would generate would be the equivalent of those caused by nearly two million fossil fuel-powered cars.
The Interior Department has said it has "substantial concerns" about the approval of the form of the project proposed by the BLM last month.
The Biden administration could announce its final decision regarding permits for the project as soon as Monday.
In recent days, as the White House has attempted to convince climate groups to accept a scaled-back version of the Willow project, opponents have intensified their calls for Biden to reject ConocoPhillips' plans, with Earthjustice calling the proposal "a bomb waiting to happen."
"Climate change is melting Alaska's glaciers," said the Alaska Wilderness League on social media Thursday, linking to an article about the harm global heating is already doing to the state's tourism industry. "We can't afford to dig the hole any deeper with bad ideas like the Willow Project."
'Time to End the Greed': Sanders Vows Bill to Cap Price of Insulin at $20 Per Vial
"As a result of unacceptable corporate greed, the price of insulin has gone up by over 1,000% since 1996," the Vermont senator said after Eli Lilly announced its price cut.
Mar 02, 2023
But the company's move also drew skepticism as advocates remain wary of the limitations of Wednesday's pledge and of Eli Lilly's commitment to keeping prices low, particularly given the pharmaceutical giant's history of lobbying against efforts to rein in prescription drug costs.
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday announced plans to introduce legislation that would cap U.S. insulin prices at $20 per vial after Eli Lilly pledged to cut the list prices of its most commonly used insulin products by 70%.
Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said in a statement that "this is what fighting back accomplishes" and urged two other major insulin manufacturers to replicate Eli Lilly's move, which also includes capping monthly out-of-pocket insulin payments at $35 for many people with diabetes.
"At a time when Eli Lilly made over $7 billion in profits last year, public pressure forced them to reduce the price of insulin by 70%," said the Vermont senator. "Now is the time for Sanofi and Novo Nordisk to do the same. Now is the time to end the greed of the pharmaceutical industry and substantially lower the outrageous cost of prescription drugs in America."
In letters to the CEOs of Sanofi and Novo Nordisk—which together with Eli Lilly produce more than 90% of the global insulin supply—Sanders wrote that "people with diabetes should not be forced to pay $98 for a vial of insulin that costs just $8 to manufacture and can be purchased in Canada for just $12."
"I urge you to join Eli Lilly in substantially lowering the price your company charges for insulin and make certain that all Americans can purchase this lifesaving drug," added the senator, who has been scrutinizing the trio's business practices—including price collusion—for years.
"Let's be clear: Insulin is not a new drug," Sanders continued. "It was discovered 100 years ago by Canadian scientists who sold the patent rights of insulin for just $1 because they wanted to save lives, not make pharmaceutical executives extremely wealthy. And yet, as a result of unacceptable corporate greed, the price of insulin has gone up by over 1,000% since 1996, causing 1.3 million people with diabetes to ration insulin last year while your companies made billions of dollars in profits. That is absolutely unacceptable."
Eli Lilly's announcement was welcomed as a victory for people with diabetes who have been campaigning tirelessly for years to bring down insulin prices in the U.S., where some patients have been forced to pay more than $1,000 a month for the lifesaving medicine.
But the company's move also drew skepticism as advocates remain wary of the limitations of Wednesday's pledge and of Eli Lilly's commitment to keeping prices low, particularly given the pharmaceutical giant's history of lobbying against efforts to rein in prescription drug costs.
In a footnote at the bottom of its Wednesday press release, Eli Lilly states that "government restrictions exclude people enrolled in federal government insurance programs from Lilly's $35 solutions."
People on Medicare are covered by the Inflation Reduction Act's $35-per-month cap on insulin copayments, but low-income people on Medicaid don't appear to be eligible for Eli Lilly's price-cap program.
Additionally, Eli Lilly's 70% price cut for Humalog—the company's most commonly prescribed insulin product—won't take effect until the fourth quarter of this year, "giving Lilly seven more months of high prices even as they are lauded for their corporate responsibility," notedThe American Prospect's Robert Kuttner.
"And since Lilly caps out-of-pocket costs to patients but not necessarily prices charged to insurance companies," Kuttner added, "the result could be cost-shifting and higher insurance premiums."
Such caveats led campaigners to emphasize the necessity of federal action to guarantee that insulin is available and affordable for all who need it.
"Insulin manufacturers have shown time and time again that they will put their CEOs' profits over patients' lives," said Kristen Whitney Daniels, the co-leader of T1International's federal working group and a person living with Type 1 diabetes. "That's why the government also needs to regulate insulin manufacturers to hold them accountable to ensuring the human right to insulin."
