February, 29 2024, 04:10pm EDT
Texas is on fire while oil companies are fueling the flames of climate chaos
Reacting to the massive fires in the Texas Panhandle, the largest in Texas’ history and burning through 1.1 million hectares:
Ian Duff, Head of Greenpeace’s Stop, Drilling Start Paying campaign said:
“These fires are an unfolding tragedy. Our hearts go out to those who are experiencing loss across the state.
The blazes we’re seeing in Texas are not just fueled by high winds and exceptionally dry weather. As emissions from burning more oil and gas makes the climate crisis worse, we can only expect to see more of these out of control disasters.
The UN projects that the number of wildfires will rise worldwide by 50% by 2100, and that climate change is expected to make these fires more frequent and intense. As the largest oil driller and producer in the United States, oil companies in Texas are literally fueling the flames on their doorstep.
The corporations threatening our planet and its people – including Chevron, Exxon, Equinor, Eni, BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies – have just announced mind-boggling annual profits. They must stop drilling and start paying. Oil and gas drilling and production from ExxonMobil and other fossil fuel giants needs to be rapidly phased out – and their billions in profits must pay for the damage they’ve caused.”
'Climate Time Bomb': Infrastructure Law Funds Highways Over Public Transit
"If we want to tackle congestion and the climate crisis, instead of offering platitudes, the next transportation bill needs to offer clean mobility options, like transit, car share, active modes, and electrification," said one analyst.
Feb 29, 2024
News
Salerno called on the Biden administration and the U.S. Congress to "explore every means available" to reduce transportation emissions.
The law that the Biden administration has heralded as "a once-in-a-generation investment in America's infrastructure" that would help to "build a clean energy economy" has led to an explosion in state-level spending on highway expansion, leading one transportation advocacy group to project on Wednesday that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will result in more emissions from transport than if it hadn't passed.
The law, officially known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), gave state transportation officials discretion over how to spend money distributed by the $1.2 trillion package, but Transportation for America warned in a new analysis of 57,000 projects that the law has revealed itself to be a "climate time bomb," with more than half of the funds—about $70 billion—so far spent on resurfacing and expanding highways.
Only about $25 billion of the money dispersed to states has been spent on transit and passenger rail, even as Americans clamor for more public transportation options.
As Inequality.orgreported last week, a 2023 nationwide survey found that 71% of respondents believed the U.S. "should be shifting funding from highways to public transit," and 70% said such a shift would be better for people's "health, safety, and economy."
Transportation for America found that unless states change course, highway expansions paid for by the IIJA will lead to more than 178 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and will be only slightly offset by emissions-reducing measures in the law.
The group noted that the Biden administration advised states to prioritize highway repairs over expansion, but states including Texas and California have forged ahead with plans to increase congested roads' capacity for more vehicles.
"So much of the decision making falls to state departments of transportation," Mary Buchanan, research and policy manager at TransitCenter toldThe Guardian. "There are essentially 50 opportunities to get this right, I guess, or to potentially get it wrong, in terms of how money is being spent."
The analysis was released a day after an Indiana state House committee approved a bill delaying implementation of dedicated bus lanes in Indianapolis to "study the transportation option," with Republicans in favor of the bill saying the state needs to have an "overall conversation about road funding."
One Democratic lawmaker who has advocated for more public transit options in the city "broke into tears," according to local public broadcasting affiliate WFYI, as he called the decision "really, really, really bad public policy."
Indianapolis residents had testified for months against the bill, WFYI reported.
Salerno called on the Biden administration and the U.S. Congress to "explore every means available" to reduce transportation emissions.
"Congress needs to get real—the largest and most growing sector of emissions is transportation," Salerno wrote. "If we want to tackle congestion and the climate crisis, instead of offering platitudes, the next transportation bill needs to offer clean mobility options, like transit, car share, active modes, and electrification—not just the same strategies that got us in this position in the first place."
New Report Warns of the Rise of Killer Robots
Public Citizen says autonomous weapons "inherently dehumanize the people targeted and make it easier to tolerate widespread killing."
Feb 29, 2024
News
A Public Citizen report released on Thursday outlines the risks of the Pentagon adopting the use of autonomous weapons on the battlefield and how this could occur in the not-too-distant future.
The report focuses on the Pentagon's efforts to utilize artificial intelligence in various ways and the American military contractors that are developing weaponry that utilizes AI, including autonomous weapons.
"The single greatest concern involving AI and the Pentagon is the integration of AI into weapons systems such that they can function autonomously, delivering lethal force without intervention or meaningful human control," the report state. "The most serious worry involving autonomous weapons is that they inherently dehumanize the people targeted and make it easier to tolerate widespread killing, including in violation of international human rights law."
"Autonomous weapons are already in development around the world and racing forward."
Though the Pentagon has instituted some policies to ensure AI will be used ethically by the military, the report states, these policies don't go as far as to ban the use of autonomous weapons—often referred to as "killer robots."
Furthermore, the report notes that military contractors like General Dynamics, Vigor Industrial, Anduril Industries, and others are currently developing unmanned tanks, submarines, and drones.
"As a discrete weapons technology, autonomous weapons deployment is nearly certain to create an AI weapons arms race. That is the logic of international military strategy. In the United States, a geopolitical rivalry-driven autonomous weapons arms race will be spurred further by the military-industrial complex and corporate contractors," the report states. "Autonomous weapons are already in development around the world and racing forward."
Israel has purchased and at times deployed self-piloting, lethal drones. Russia has utilized autonomous drones in Ukraine. The age of the killer robot is here, and Public Citizen warns that the U.S. needs to help prevent the deployment of killer robots from being normalized.
"The United States should pledge not to develop or deploy autonomous weapons, and should support a global treaty banning such weapons," the report states.
Public Citizen also recommends the U.S. adopt policies that prevent using AI to launch nuclear weapons or using deepfakes on the battlefield, which could be used for "influence operations."
60 Days Into 2024 and Millionaires Are Already Done Paying Into Social Security
"Ninety-four percent of Americans contribute to Social Security all year long, but the wealthy stop paying after their first $168,600 in wage income."
Feb 29, 2024
News
The calculator shows that a CEO with a $20 million annual salary stopped paying into Social Security just three days into 2024—and contributed just as much to the program for the year as someone who makes $168,600.
Most Americans contribute to Social Security year-round, but U.S. millionaires will stop paying into the critical program on March 2—just over two months into 2024.
That's because Social Security's payroll tax doesn't apply to earned income above a certain level. For 2024, the cut-off is $168,600, and capital gains—such as stock appreciation—are not subject to the payroll levy at all. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the world's richest man, pays nothing into Social Security because he doesn't take a salary.
Emma Curchin, domestic outreach and research assistant at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), noted Thursday that with the $168,600 payroll tax cap in place, a millionaire's effective Social Security tax rate "is less than 1%."
"This is compared to the 6.2% that any worker making less than $168,600 pays," Curchin wrote. "The burden of paying for Social Security rests on working class people in this country."
CEPR on Thursday released a calculator that allows users to see when people with certain annual incomes stop contributing to Social Security, which keeps more people out of poverty in the U.S. than any other program.
The calculator shows that a CEO with a $20 million annual salary stopped paying into Social Security just three days into 2024—and contributed just as much to the program for the year as someone who makes $168,600.
The tool was released as a new survey by Data for Progress showed that 71% of likely U.S. voters want Congress to guarantee Social Security's solvency "by increasing taxes on wealthy Americans" rather than by cutting benefits.
Progressive lawmakers have long supported lifting the Social Security payroll tax cap to force rich Americans to contribute more to the program.
Rep. John Larson's (D-Conn.) Social Security 2100 Act, for example, would expand the program's benefits by applying the payroll tax to annual earnings above $400,000.
"Ninety-four percent of Americans contribute to Social Security all year long, but the wealthy stop paying after their first $168,600 in wage income, and they don't pay in at all on their unearned investment income," Larson and Social Security Works president Nancy Altman wrote in an op-ed for Data for Progress on Thursday.
"The best part about the Social Security 2100 Act? There's no need for a closed-door commission to pass it into law, because it's what the American people want to do," they added.
