Sunrise Outlines President Biden's Climate Emergency Powers
In response to President Biden’s statement that he has practically declared a climate emergency, Sunrise Movement made clear what declaring a climate emergency would look like and achieve.
Declaring a climate emergency under the National Emergencies Act would enable the President to utilize the full force of his executive powers to usher in a wartime mobilization to confront the climate crisis, including:
- Moving federal dollars towards building cleaner energy systems,
- Marshaling private companies to manufacture the technologies we need to reduce emissions,
- Redirecting funding to resilient infrastructure, affordable housing, good and efficient transit,
- Responding with the full force of the federal government to climate disasters as they occur,
- Halting crude oil exports, stopping oil and gas drilling, and transitioning our economy off of fossil fuels,
- Stopping the issue of permits for any new fossil fuel infrastructure, including pipelines, petrochemical plants, and export terminals,
- Ending the practice of leasing public lands and waters for fossil fuel production,
- And over 100 other statutory powers.
The President’s use of the Stafford Act to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and the Defense Production Act (DPA) to ensure we have the supply chain to expedite the transition to renewable energy are both encouraging, and demonstrate he knows that he has additional executive powers at his disposal.
This move would not only be critical to ensuring the Administration hits their climate goals, but is legal and constitutional, as seen in former President Trump’s use of these powers to construct a border wall.
Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.
After two separate requests by Public Citizen in recent months, the FEC unanimously voted to open a 60-day public comment period on the petition, which calls for rulemaking to clarify the meaning of "fraudulent representation" in federal law, making clear that campaigns that use "deliberately deceptive AI-produced content" will be penalized.
"Deepfakes pose a significant threat to democracy as we know it," said Public Citizen president Robert Weissman. "The FEC must use its authority to ban deepfakes or risk being complicit with an AI-driven wave of fraudulent misinformation and the destruction of basic norms of truth and falsity."
The FEC's unanimous decision, said Weissman, is "just a first step" toward ensuring voters will not face an onslaught of AI-generated campaign ads showing candidates in false, misleading footage and photographs.
At the time Public Citizen said the FEC's refusal to regulate the use of deepfakes following those releases was a "shocking failure."
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on Wednesday sent a letter to the FEC in support of Public Citizen's petition, noting that AI capabilities are rapidly becoming more sophisticated and that in the future, "it is possible... that even experts will have a difficult time distinguishing between real and artificially generated media."
"The need to regulate deepfakes and other deceptive uses of AI in election ads becomes more urgent with each passing day," said Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen. "The FEC's decision to proceed with a public comment period is an encouraging sign that the threat AI poses to our democracy may finally be taken seriously. Public Citizen will remain vocal about this looming crisis until an appropriate rule is in place."
States removed more than 19 million people—or about 8.5% of the registered U.S. electorate—from voter rolls between the 2020 and 2022 electoral cycles, often via flawed practices that prevent many eligible persons from exercising their right to vote, a report released Thursday revealed.
The report—Protecting Voter Registration: An Assessment of Voter Purge Policies in 10 States—from the liberal think tank Dēmos, examines how voters are removed from electoral rolls in Arizona, California, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.
"An inclusive democracy requires free and fair ballot access. But too many states are limiting this fundamental right."
"Between the close of registration for the 2020 general election and the close of registration for the 2022 general election, states reported removing 19,260,000 records from their voter registration rolls," the report notes. "This was equal to 8.5% of the total number of voters who were registered in the United States as of the close of registration for the 2022 general election."
"Of course, some removals are necessary for the proper maintenance of voter rolls, such as for persons who have died or have moved away from their voting jurisdiction," the authors acknowledged. "One of the most frequent reasons for purging, however, was 'inactivity,' or failure to respond to a confirmation notice and not voting in at least two consecutive federal general elections. This reason accounted for more than a quarter of all removals while 26.8% and 25.6% were for address change or death of the registrant, respectively."
The report continues:
Flawed voter purge practices—such as removals for inactivity or based on inaccurate identification of felony status or citizenship status—often disproportionately target voters of color, naturalized citizens, and other communities, and can prevent many eligible persons from exercising their right to vote. In addition, too many states lack readily available data on voter purges, which prevents advocates, organizers, and voters from stopping improper purges before they happen or correcting an erroneous purge in time for an election. As a result, tens of thousands of eligible voters who have taken all the necessary steps to exercise their right to vote are wrongly prevented from making their voices heard in our democracy.
"Protecting voting rights and fair elections includes equitable election administration and voter roll maintenance," Dēmos president Taifa Smith Butler said in a statement. "We are facing an unprecedented assault on voting rights in this country, and purges that erroneously target eligible voters for removal are part of the problem."
"The Supreme Court has spent the last decade systematically weakening the protections in the Voting Rights Act," she continued. "Extremist state legislatures are passing laws that disproportionately target Black and Brown voters. Voter suppression efforts are a direct threat to the basic rights of Black and Brown people, families, and communities, as well as young and rural voters. This analysis makes it clear that we must pass comprehensive, federal voting rights legislation.”
The 10 states in the report were selected "because their voter removal laws and safeguards, as well as the accessibility and transparency of their registration data, provide representative examples of the spectrum of laws and practices across the United States."
"Additionally, many of these state legislatures are either considering bills or have recently enacted laws that impact how voters are removed from the voter rolls," the report notes. "In the 2022 legislative session, state lawmakers introduced at least 43 bills that would allow or require problematic voter purges, and in 2023, as of the writing of this report, states are considering at least 28 additional bills."
Dēmos graded the states on a percentage-point scale in four categories: voter removal practices, safeguards against erroneous removal, data accessibility, and data transparency. In the removal practices category, Indiana received the highest score, earning a 76% rating, while Ohio, which scored 24%, ranking last. For safeguards, Wisconsin received a 90% rating, while six states tied for last with a 20% score. North Carolina and Ohio got perfect 100% scores for data accessibility, while Indiana received a 0% rating. North Carolina and Georgia received perfect scores for data transparency; Indiana got another 0% mark.
"All 10 states must modernize their removal practices to ensure that only ineligible voters are removed from the rolls, and all need better systems to ensure that erroneously removed eligible voters can re-register and vote in the current election," the report asserts.
"We know from work with partners in other states that the problems identified here are not confined to these 10 states."
"Additionally, almost all these states need improved policies to ensure that they collect and publish voter registration data in an accessible and transparent format," the publication adds. "While we examine only a subset of states, we know from work with partners in other states that the problems identified here are not confined to these 10 states but are likely representative of issues across the entire United States."
"Bottom line: Every examined state must improve its laws and practices to guard against improper voter registration purges," the authors stressed.
The report offers a lengthy list of recommendations for federal and state lawmakers, election officials, and advocates to improve the voter removal process and ensure a more inclusive democracy. At the federal level, the Freedom to Vote Act was reintroduced last month after narrowly failing to pass during the 117th Congress. However, the measure has little chance of making it to President Joe Biden's desk given Republican control of the House of Representatives.
The Dēmos report comes amid ongoing efforts by GOP-controlled state legislatures to restrict voting rights. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a progressive public policy institute, at least 322 restrictive bills have been introduced in 45 states this year, with 13 laws enacted. The center said six of the introduced bills "would increase the risk of faulty voter purges."
A global coalition on Thursday announced what it called a "horrific milestone" for Russian attacks on Ukrainian health workers, hospitals, and other medical infrastructure since the February 2022 invasion.
"For nearly 1.5 years, we have been witnessing the escalation of attacks on healthcare in Ukraine, reaching a terrifying milestone of over 1,000 incidents since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion," said Ukrainian Healthcare Center analyst Diana Rusnak in a statement.
"These acts are not collateral damage, but a calculated means of warfare approved by Russia's higher political and military leadership," Rusnak added. "The consequences are profound, causing not only immediate devastation but also impairing the capacity to provide lifesaving care for people. Unless accountability prevails, these crimes will persist unabated."
Lyubov Smachylo, an analyst at the Media Initiative for Human Rights, similarly stressed that "Ukraine's healthcare system is severely affected by Russia's attacks," including combat medics targeted on the battlefield and "held captive in Russian places of detention as prisoners of war, where they are beaten and tortured."
"These actions are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and are occurring regularly," Smachylo said. "It's important that those responsible for these crimes are held accountable to prevent future violations."
Both of those groups—along with Physicians for Human Rights (PHR), Insecurity Insight, and eyeWitness to Atrocities—have tracked attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system throughout the war and in February published a report and interactive map.
The coalition on Thursday released findings of 1,014 attacks through mid-July, including 414 that damaged or destroyed hospitals; 79 on ambulances; 57 affecting children's hospitals; and 40 affecting maternal health facilities. Additionally, at least 148 health workers have been killed and another 106 injured.
One hospital in Donetsk Oblast has ensured repeated shelling, most recently in June. An administrative worker there told researchers that "the missile was aimed at destroying our surgical department. There were no military [troops] there."
The hospital worker continued:
The entire infrastructure in the city was destroyed, there are no schools, no kindergartens. We had a hospital, and it had to be destroyed [by Russian forces] as well. The maternity ward was the first to be hit.
When our accounting department and the blood transfusion center caught fire, [Russian forces] started hitting that area on purpose... [They] burned down.
Carrie Bowker, director at eyeWitness to Atrocities, said that the coalition data "urgently warrants further investigation by prosecutors, and provides strong evidence upon which to pursue accountability for these devastating attacks."
PHR's director of research and investigations, Christian De Vos, agreed, saying that "these deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine's health system show how Russian forces use these vicious, illegal tactics to control, coerce, and punish civilians."
"We call on the International Criminal Court as well as other international and domestic prosecutors to urgently prioritize the investigation of attacks on health facilities as both war crimes and crimes against humanity," De Vos declared.
Uliana Poltavets, Ukraine emergency response coordinator at PHR, said that "Russia is also obligated to make reparations, including payment for reconstruction and rehabilitation, for its breaches of international law, and compensate the Ukrainian state and individual Ukrainians for loss of life and injury. International actors should hold Russia to account in this process."
Insecurity Insight director Christina Wille highlighted the need for accountability and justice for similar violence around the world—with armed attacks on schools and hospitals in conflict zones up 112% last year, according to a June United Nations report.
"I have been analyzing attacks on healthcare for many years. These figures are truly staggering," Wille said of conditions in Ukraine.
"At this grim milestone, we should reflect on the horrific consequences of such attacks in Ukraine and in many other countries and territories around the globe, such as Myanmar, Sudan, and the occupied Palestinian territory where health facilities and workers continue to suffer dire levels of violence," she added. "We hope that this marks an inflection point to galvanize concerted action to protect healthcare globally and bring an end to these tragic attacks."
