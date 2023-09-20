To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sunrise on American Climate Corps: We Turned a Generational Rallying Cry into a Real Jobs Program

In response to the White House’s announcement that it will formally establish an American Climate Corps (ACC) in the spirit of Sunrise’s proposal of a Civilian Climate Corps (CCC), Sunrise Movement Executive Director, Varshini Prakash, who spoke at the White House press call, shared the below memo on their impact, and released the following statement:

“Three years ago, I sat on then Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders' Unity Climate Task Force and shared one of Sunrise Movement’s top priorities for the future Administration – a Civilian Climate Corps, a visionary jobs program to put thousands of young people to work in real career pathways fighting for their future.

“Now, after years of demonstrating and fighting for a Climate Corps, we turned a generational rallying cry into a real jobs program that will put a new generation to work stopping the climate crisis. With the ACC and the historic climate investments won by our broader movement, the path towards a Green New Deal is beginning to become visible.

“Today’s historic action to put an American Climate Corps into motion is a clear demonstration that the Biden Administration knows there are more ways they can leverage executive power to lead an all out mobilization of our government and society to stop the climate crisis. Young people everywhere should feel empowered by this victory and continue demanding the change we need.

“This past summer we saw record climate disasters, record labor strikes demanding good, meaningful work, and major climate protests led by young people. The American Climate Corps is a response that begins to meet the moment and show young people how their government can work for them. We’re often asked how President Biden can win the support and enthusiasm of young people. He's gotten our attention. Keep going.”

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

