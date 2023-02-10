Stop the War's Iraq Demonstration 20 Years on

Support Common Dreams Today
Stop the War Coalition will be marking the 20th anniversary of the largest demonstration in British history on 15 February 2023. On this day over a million protestors took to the streets of London to join the Stop the War protest and oppose the Iraq war.
We predicted the war would fail to make the world a safer place and would cause untold misery in Iraq. Unfortunately these predictions proved all too correct with the war causing hundreds of thousands of deaths, a global refugee crisis, the shattering if Iraq's economy and the rise of Islamic State. The legacy of this illegal war lingers today both here and in Iraq, yet still no one has been held to account.
We are calling all those who took part in the March in 2003 to send in their photographs of the day to office@stopwar.org.uk and post on social media using #Iraq20years.
On 20 March, to commemorate the start of the US/British invasion, Stop the War will be holding an event at the Swiss Church in Covent Garden, London.
This 20th anniversary coincides with the one year anniversary of another major conflict - this time in Ukraine - which is threatening to become a major power confrontation in Europe. In opposition to the recent escalation and the key role played by the British government, Stop the War has called a Peace Talks Now - Stop the War in Ukraine demonstration on 25 February. Assemble at BBC, Portland Place, W1A 1AA at 12 Noon.
As Chris Nineham, Vice Chair of Stop the War said:
"This anniversary is important because the million plus who marched against the war in Iraq were tragically proved right. The war was a disaster for the people of Iraq and the wider region. The anti-war movement is once again gearing up to protest against escalating war, this time in Ukraine.
"We hope that our arguments prevail before further tragedy ensues."
Stop the War was founded in September 2001 in the weeks following 9/11, when George W. Bush announced the "war on terror". Stop the War has since been dedicated to preventing and ending the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and elsewhere. Stop the War opposes the British establishment's disastrous addiction to war and its squandering of public resources on militarism. We have initiated many campaigns around these issues.+44 20 7561 4830
If the agreement is ratified by union members, said one supporter, "this strike will have helped publishing in general and not just this team."
The HarperCollins Publishers union announced late Thursday that its work stoppage that began in November has successfully pressured the company into reaching a tentative agreement including pay raises.
The tentative deal reportedly includes one-time $1,500 bonuses for all union members and increased minimum starting salaries, which are currently $45,000 per year.
The union went on strike on November 10, pledging to continue the walkout for "as long as it takes" to secure a contract with fair pay and benefits. The roughly 250 workers represented by the Association of HarperCollins Employees—which is affiliated with Local 2110 of the United Auto Workers union—worked without a contract for seven months last year before negotiations fell apart.
\u201cYESSSSSSSSSSS THEY HELD THE LINE AND WON\u201d— Maureen Johnson $7.99 (@Maureen Johnson $7.99) 1675994095
According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator, New York residents need to earn a minimum of $53,000 in order to pay for living expenses in the city. The union had demanded that minimum starting salaries be raised to $50,000.
"We all hope for a quick resolution, but it wholly depends on what the company is willing to put on the table."
The HarperCollins union—the only collective bargaining unit at a major U.S. book publisher—had also called for better paid family leave benefits and greater efforts by management to diversify the company's workforce.
The union includes employees in the publisher's editorial, publicity, sales, marketing, legal, and design departments.
Author and NPR podcast host Linda Holmes noted that if the union members vote to ratify the agreement, the strike "will have helped publishing in general and not just this team."
\u201cAssuming this holds and helps, this strike will have helped publishing in general and not just this team, which makes it an even more impressive act. As an author not even at HC, I\u2019m just thrilled and indebted and delighted.\u201d— Linda Holmes thisislindaholmes.com (@Linda Holmes thisislindaholmes.com) 1676031939
Numerous HarperCollins authors have demonstrated solidarity with the workers since they walked out on November 10, with many saying they would withhold submissions to the publisher until a fair contract was agreed upon.
On social media, the union emphasized on Thursday that "the strike isn't over yet" as representatives enter mediation with the company.
"We all hope for a quick resolution, but it wholly depends on what the company is willing to put on the table," said the union. "We in the union aren't willing to throw away months of sacrifice on the line for an unfair contract—we're in it for as long as it takes."
If the deal is approved by members, the contract will remain in place through 2025.
"We welcome the decision by the U.S. Department of Treasury to issue a broad General License on Syria sanctions," said one advocate.
In the face of mounting pressure from rights groups and relief organizations on the ground, the Biden administration on Thursday issued a temporary license authorizing "all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited" by U.S. sanctions on Syria.
The move, announced by the Treasury Department on Thursday evening, amounts to a tacit admission that U.S. sanctions could have impacted the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country following the massive earthquake and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 21,000 people in Syria and neighboring Turkey.
"As international allies and humanitarian partners mobilize to help those affected, I want to make very clear that U.S. sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of lifesaving efforts for the Syrian people," said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. "While U.S. sanctions programs already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today Treasury is issuing a blanket General License to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what's needed most: saving lives and rebuilding."
\u201cUS Treasury issued a blanket general license to allow earthquake relief to Syria, including financial institutions.\n\nOnline platforms\u2014like \u2066@PayPal\u2069, \u2066@Venmo\u2069, and \u2066@gofundme\u2069\u2014 should immediately allow all earthquake relief transactions. https://t.co/Y51cpDgLzV\u201d— Marwa Fatafta \u0645\u0631\u0648\u0629 \u0641\u0637\u0627\u0641\u0637\u0629 (@Marwa Fatafta \u0645\u0631\u0648\u0629 \u0641\u0637\u0627\u0641\u0637\u0629) 1676013262
The sanctions relief, which will be in effect for 180 days, came after U.S. officials repeatedly denied that the restrictions would impact humanitarian aid. Earlier Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing that "there are many hurdles to overcome when providing humanitarian assistance in Syria and especially after devastating earthquakes this week, but our Syrian sanctions policy is not among them."
But reporting and accounts from humanitarian leaders indicate that U.S. and European sanctions—which have long harmed Syrian civilians despite ostensibly being targeted at the Assad government—have hampered early aid and recovery efforts, compounding existing difficulties surrounding the delivery of emergency supplies to rebel-held areas of Syria. Freezing weather has also complicated aid and rescue operations.
Khaled Hboubati, the director of Syria's Red Crescent, said earlier this week that "we need heavy equipment, ambulances, and firefighting vehicles to continue to rescue and remove the rubble, and this entails lifting sanctions on Syria as soon as possible."
In a statement Tuesday, the Middle East Council of Churches called for "the immediate lifting of sanctions on Syria and allowing access to all materials, so sanctions may not turn into a crime against humanity."
The Associated Pressreported that "in theory, aid operations in government areas should not be blocked by sanctions, since both the U.S. and EU have exemptions for humanitarian aid."
"But the reality on the ground is sometimes different," the outlet noted. "Banks might block transfers to pay suppliers or local workers for aid organizations for fear of running afoul of sanctions, despite the exemptions. Also, U.S. sanctions and to some extent E.U. ones try to prevent rebuilding of damaged infrastructure and property in government-held areas in the absence of a political solution, which could hamper post-earthquake recovery."
Abed Ayoub, director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, wrote on Twitter that "we welcome the decision by the U.S. Department of Treasury to issue a broad General License on Syria sanctions."
"This will ease sanctions and allow for much-needed additional aid into the country," Ayoub added.
Sanders was an outspoken advocate for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's freedom when the fellow progressive was jailed on what critics called politically motivated corruption charges.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet Friday with Sen. Bernie Sanders as part of the recently inaugurated leftist leader's visit to the United States, his first official foreign trip.
According to a statement from his administration, da Silva—who defeated far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro in last October's runoff election—will meet with Sanders (I-Vt.) at Blair House in Washington, D.C. at 12:30 pm local time, five hours before President Joe Biden hosts Lula at the White House.
According toThe Hill, Biden "extended an invitation as a sign of support after Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace" last month in an echo of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
Da Silva, who arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, is also scheduled to meet with Democratic members of Congress and representatives of the AFL-CIO union. He is accompanied on the trip by numerous members of his cabinet.
As the statement detailed:
Two of the world's largest democracies, Brazil and the United States face similar challenges linked to political radicalization and hate speech in virtual space. Also at the center of the agenda: the reactivation of the Brazilian commitment to environmental conservation and the search for a greater engagement of developed countries in fulfilling their financing commitments in the climate area.
In the economic sphere, efforts are being made to boost investments, particularly in energy transition and clean energy generation, and greater integration of production chains. The United States is Brazil's second-largest trading partner and the main destination for our exports of industrialized products.
Special attention should also be given to promoting the human rights agenda, in particular on topics such as the fight against hunger and poverty on a global scale, the rights of Indigenous peoples, and the fight against racism, in addition to the integration of the two million Brazilians who live in the United States, our largest overseas community.
Sanders was an outspoken advocate for da Silva's release after the former president—he also served from 2003-2010—was jailed on what critics called politically motivated corruption charges in 2018. Da Silva was freed in November 2019 and in 2021 a Brazilian Supreme Court justice annulled Lula's criminal convictions, restoring his political rights and opening the door for his remarkable comeback last year.
Da Silva and Bolsonaro will be in the U.S. at the same time. Last month, Bolsonaro applied for a six-month tourist visa as his legal woes, including an investigation of his role in the January 8 insurrection, mount.