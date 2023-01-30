To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Contact:

Linda Benesch, lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org

Social Security Works and More Perfect Union Launch Pledge Campaign to Protect Social Security & Medicare

Today, Social Security Works and More Perfect Union launched a pledge campaign alongside Indivisible, MoveOn, and many more prominent organizations to demand every member of Congress pledge to never cut Social Security or Medicare. This campaign comes in response to plans laid out by senior Republican leadership to hold the debt ceiling hostage unless lawmakers agree to cutting Social Security and Medicare.

The progressive coalition is calling on every member of Congress to sign the following pledge: DontCutSocialSecurity.org. On the website, the campaign will keep a running list of which members have signed, who is equivocating, and who is refusing.

"Democrats were elected on the promise that they would defend Social Security against Republican attacks. Now is the moment of the truth. Democrats must refuse to cut Social Security. And they must refuse to create a mechanism — such as a closed door commission — to cut Social Security down the road." - Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works

We can’t let dogmatic Republicans hold the most crucial government program protecting those who need it most hostage. It is critical for the Democrats to stay united and stand their ground against this latest effort to gut social security and medicare.” - Faiz Shakir, Executive Editor at More Perfect Union

As polarized as we are as a nation over many issues, the American public is united in support for Social Security and strong opposition to all cuts. The debt ceiling must be passed cleanly, with no backdoor promises to cut or "reform" the benefits that working class people have earned and paid for. Democrats must not let the Republican congressional leadership take the debt ceiling hostage. President Biden has committed to the pledge. Now, we need to make sure every member of Congress follows him.

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

