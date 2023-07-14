To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sierra Club
Contact: Jonathon Berman, jonathon.berman@sierraclub.org

Senator Joe Manchin is the Coal Baron’s Favorite Coal Baron

“We’ve long known that Senator Joe Manchin is the coal baron’s favorite coal baron, but his efforts to lift up corporate polluters, block clean air, safe drinking water, and the clean energy industry go so much further,” said Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous. “The Inflation Reduction Act – a bill he had a heavy hand in – is doing what it intended; making major investments in clean energy, creating jobs, and addressing inflation in America. Yet, Manchin spends his time trashing the bill and exploring avenues to repeal critical provisions that would save consumers money. He’s sought to undermine or weaken practically every attempt to safeguard clean air and water from coal, oil and gas pollution. And even after he tried to legislate the Mountain Valley Pipeline into existence, Manchin continues his efforts to further chip away at bedrock environmental laws. The fossil fuel industry and their never ending profit margin do not need yet another advocate. The American people, facing deadly heat, floods, and air quality do. Senator Manchin needs to prove he is more than just a coal baron.”

Over the past few years, Manchin has made a number of headlines for these deadly actions. Below is a snippet of them.

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States.

