March, 06 2024, 01:07pm EDT
SEC’s Climate Disclosure Rule Omits Key Risks, Fails Investors and the Public
Today, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released its long-awaited climate disclosure rule, falling short of the robust standards that investors need and that the agency has the authority and responsibility to set.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler had initially promised a rule that would provide investors with “consistent, comparable, and decision-useful information.” However, the regulation dramatically scales back on these commitments, notably by failing to require companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions across their value chains, including upstream and downstream emissions (“scope 3 emissions”), which typically represent the majority of a corporation’s carbon footprint. The rule also requires only limited disclosures of scopes 1 and 2 emissions (emissions from companies’ operations and energy use), without making them mandatory.
The rule issued today puts the US behind global counterparts — such as the European Union, Canada, and Japan — and lags behind standards set in California, widening the regulatory divide and potentially disadvantaging US companies in the global market. It leaves investors, particularly those planning for retirement, vulnerable to undisclosed risks and misinformation, as full emissions disclosure is critical for evaluating a company’s climate risk exposure.
Charles Slidders, Senior Attorney, Financial Strategies at the Center for International Environmental Law, released the following statement:
“The SEC’s decision to bow to industry pressure against comprehensive climate disclosure requirements is a disservice to both the planet and investors. In an era of urgent need for more sustainable practices, greater transparency, and reliable information on corporate climate impacts and risks, the lack of ambition reflected in this rule represents a step backward that could ultimately undermine efforts to mitigate climate change and protect investors’ interests.
“The SEC’s approach also represents an abdication of the agency’s authority and responsibility to address significant financial risks. Climate change unquestionably poses such risks.
“The SEC’s rule excludes the climate risk factors arguably most useful to investors and significantly weakens the draft proposal made in 2022, which aimed at safeguarding investors against the existing patchwork of unreliable, incomplete, and greenwashed corporate reporting on climate-related financial risks and opportunities.
“This rule will enable companies to obscure a major portion — in some cases nearly all — of their climate impacts through their value chains. It threatens to give a veneer of legitimacy to woefully inadequate corporate reporting on climate impacts and risks.
“The divergence between US disclosure regulation and that of our trading partners creates an information gap and leaves US companies at a competitive disadvantage. This information gap will create investor uncertainty about the climate risk US companies face, deterring investment, increasing the cost of capital, and ultimately putting them on the back foot compared to foreign companies that are required to disclose material scope 3 emissions.”
Disclosure of all emissions — scopes 1, 2, and 3 — is important for investors to assess the value of a company, its exposure to climate risks (including future climate change mitigation policies), and its transition to net zero. Scope 3 emissions usually account for more than 70 percent of a business’s carbon footprint and are often the majority of a corporation’s emissions (and up to 90 percent of oil and gas companies’ emissions).
Scope 3 emission disclosures are therefore of fundamental importance to investors determining the climate impact of specific businesses and how climate change may impact businesses’ long-term financial sustainability.
Today’s rule does not require scope 3 emission disclosures and requires only limited scopes 1 and 2 disclosures, without making them mandatory. A “Climate Risk Disclosure Rule” that only requires companies to disclose a small and partial subset of emissions is not a “Climate Risk Disclosure Rule.”
Since 1989, the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) has worked to strengthen and use international law and institutions to protect the environment, promote human health, and ensure a just and sustainable society.
Planet-Warming Emissions Would Soar If Trump Wins Second Term: Study
New research suggests Trump's plans for another four years in the White House could doom the climate.
Mar 06, 2024
Biden's policies certainly haven't always been climate-friendly—including his approval of the Willow oil project—but the analysis shows how impactful rolling back his positive climate policies would be.
Former President Donald Trump returning to the White House would be devastating for the climate, a new analysis shows.
A study released on Wednesday by Carbon Brief looks at Trump's plans for a second term and policies that President Joe Biden has implemented during his time in the White House. When the two are compared, it states that Trump's second term would lead to 4 billion more tons of CO2 being released into the atmosphere by 2030. That's the combined annual emissions of the European Union and Japan.
Trump's plans would be so destructive to the climate because they would roll back Biden's emissions-reduction policies.
"Carbon Brief's analysis is based on an aggregation of modeling by various U.S. research groups. It highlights the significant impact of the Biden administration's climate policies. This includes the Inflation Reduction Act—which Trump has pledged to reverse—along with several other policies," the study says.
Biden's policies certainly haven't always been climate-friendly—including his approval of the Willow oil project—but the analysis shows how impactful rolling back his positive climate policies would be.
The study claims the additional CO2 that would be emitted due to a second Trump term could lead to approximately $900 billion worth of climate damages. Furthermore, the study might actually be underestimating the damage Trump could do.
"It might understate Trump's impact. For example, his pledge to 'drill, baby, drill' is not included within the analysis and would likely raise U.S. and global emissions further through the increased extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal," the study says.
The planet would very likely experience a temperature increase beyond 1.5°C, the study says, and quite possibly beyond 2°C.
Many American politicians have noted that Trump returning to the White House would be disastrous for the climate. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted on Wednesday that a second Trump term would mean the world would "lose the fight against climate change." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) issued a similar warning in February.
GOP Budget Called a Plan to 'Sell Out' Families to 'Line the Pockets of the Ultra-Rich'
"With trillions of dollars in devastating cuts that will force families to spend more on everything from groceries to healthcare, this budget is the last thing Americans need," said Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle.
Mar 06, 2024
Congressional appropriators are still working on government funding bills for the current fiscal year that have been delayed for months due to Republicans' push for aggressive cuts.
Republican-led states are expected to ramp up their push for Medicaid work requirements if former President Donald Trump wins a second term in November.
The GOP's budget resolution also backs calls for a "fiscal commission," endorsing legislation passed by the House Budget Committee in January.
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a budget blueprint for next fiscal year that, while light on specifics, expresses the party's support for Medicaid work requirements and a fiscal commission for Social Security and Medicare—which critics say is a thinly veiled ploy to slash the key programs.
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said in a statement that "if you've been waiting for a plan to sell out American families to line the pockets of the ultra-rich, then look no further."
"With trillions of dollars in devastating cuts that will force families to spend more on everything from groceries to healthcare, this budget is the last thing Americans need," said Boyle. "House Republicans have no shortage of unfinished work they should be focused on right now—but they've once again made it clear that their top priority is finding new ways to attack working- and middle-class families."
Republicans released their Fiscal Year 2025 budget resolution ahead of a House Budget Committee mark-up hearing set for Thursday. Bloombergnoted that it is "unusual" for lawmakers to begin crafting a budget framework before the White House outlines its budget proposal for the coming fiscal year, which President Joe Biden is set to do next week.
Congressional appropriators are still working on government funding bills for the current fiscal year that have been delayed for months due to Republicans' push for aggressive cuts.
"A vote for the GOP budget is a vote to cut Social Security and Medicare."
The GOP's Fiscal Year 2025 plan does not yet include specific funding levels, but it makes a number of policy statements indicating that the party intends to pursue steep spending reductions and other longstanding priorities.
For example, the resolution calls on Congress to enact legislation "implementing work requirements into the Medicaid program," despite research and state-level experiments showing that work mandates do virtually nothing to boost employment while depriving many people of health coverage.
Vox's Dylan Scott noted last year that "Medicaid work requirements are really just spending cuts in disguise."
"The Congressional Budget Office had previously estimated requiring nondisabled, non-elderly childless adults to work in order to receive Medicaid benefits would slash the program's spending by $135 billion over 10 years—largely because more than 2 million people would lose coverage annually for failing to meet the work requirement."
Republican-led states are expected to ramp up their push for Medicaid work requirements if former President Donald Trump wins a second term in November.
The GOP's budget resolution also backs calls for a "fiscal commission," endorsing legislation passed by the House Budget Committee in January.
"This resolution includes a commission designed to slash Social Security and Medicare behind closed doors," Social Security Works said Wednesday in response to the proposal. "A vote for the GOP budget is a vote to cut Social Security and Medicare."
What a Leaked US Cable Says About Israel's Looming Assault on Rafah
An invasion would have "catastrophic humanitarian consequences, including mass civilian casualties, extensive population displacement, and the collapse of the existing humanitarian response," the cable warned.
Mar 06, 2024
An Israeli invasion of Rafah would have "catastrophic" consequences for the 1.5 million civilians sheltering in the southern Gazan city, a U.S. diplomatic cable has warned.
The cable, written by members of the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), was sent from Jerusalem to the State Department in Washington, D.C. on Monday and reported by The Intercept on Tuesday.
"A potential escalation of military operations in within Southern Gaza's Rafah Governorate could result in catastrophic humanitarian consequences, including mass civilian casualties, extensive population displacement, and the collapse of the existing humanitarian response, multiple relief actors have warned USAID's Levant Disaster Assistance Response Team," the cable reads.
"A 'military incursion' into a tent city of unarmed civilians is a horrifying, psychopathic action."
It comes amid increased protests against a potential Rafah invasion and international calls for a cease-fire in an attack that the International Court of Justice has deemed a plausible genocide. Israel's assault on Gaza has already killed more than 30,000 people, displaced at least 85% of the population, and induced a famine that is killing children through starvation and dehydration.
The Biden administration faces mounting domestic pressure to push for an end to the onslaught. However, the cable was publicized the same day that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz and did not categorically reject a Rafah invasion. Instead, Blinken reportedly "underscored the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to any major military operation in Rafah, given the risks to civilians."
Yet the stark language of the cable belies the possibility of such a plan.
"At present, there appear to be no viable evacuation options for the 1.5 million in Rafah," the cable said.
The Rafah Governorate, which it said was comparable in size to Syracuse, New York, has seen its population increase by more than sevenfold since Israel began its assault on Gaza following Hamas' deadly incursion into Southern Israel on October 7. The Israeli military ordered civilians to flee southward for safety, and now those who heeded those calls have nowhere else to go.
"A large portion of those residing in Rafah, including elderly populations, exhausted IDPs [internally displaced persons], and those with reduced mobility, would likely remain in the governorate during the potential military operation due to lack of viable alternatives, heightening the risk of mass casualties," the cable said.
It described the situation in Rafah as already dire. Many people entering Rafah from the north had their belongings seized by the Israel Defense Forces and then had to spend months trying to find basic items like blankets. The services that do exist are overwhelmed.
"The impact of hostilities has stretched the capacity of Gaza's health system beyond its limit," the cable said.
In addition, Israel been ramping up a bombing campaign against Rafah, leading to "escalating panic and increased breakdown of social order," the cable said.
Reacting to the cable, journalist Heidi Moore said on social media that its assessment of a potential Rafah invasion as "catastrophic" was "the only conclusion."
"A 'military incursion' into a tent city of unarmed civilians is a horrifying, psychopathic action," Moore added.
It is unclear how much influence the cable will have with the administration. In addition to the State Department, copies of it were also sent to the National Security Council, secretary of defense, and the CIA.
USAID declined The Intercept's request for comment, but pointed to previous remarks of Administrator Samantha Power, who said in late February that the U.S. could not support a Rafah campaign without a "credible plan to protect civilians" and that it had "seen no credible plan."
