October, 18 2023, 10:58am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Daniel Sherrell,dan@rootsaction.org
RootsAction Statement on Biden Trip to Israel
While tragic events have escalated in Israel and Gaza for more than 10 days, Joe Biden has proven himself to be a leader far more interested in supporting one side of the conflict than seriously weighing in for diplomacy and de-escalation.
In response to the heinous Hamas assault, Biden quickly pledged to “stand with Israel” and provide Israel everything it needed to “respond to this attack.” Predictably, as in the past, Israel responded with horrific aerial bombardment of Gaza, striking apartment buildings, schools, ambulance convoys and civilians obeying Israel’s orders to flee southward. While Israel denies responsibility for the attack on the Al-Ahli Hospital, its air strikes have indisputably killed several thousand civilians, with many more casualties occurring daily.
Amid the ongoing bombardment of Gaza, Biden is now visiting Israel in a one-sided show of support – as a “true friend of Israel” – meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, perhaps the most openly racist, rejectionist prime minister in Israel’s history. Unlike many world leaders, President Biden has refused to publicly call for a ceasefire. And the Biden administration has publicly given a green light to Israel’s planned ground invasion that is certain to take many more civilian lives.
We call on the Biden administration to reverse course and push Israel toward an immediate ceasefire. Continued bombing of Gaza will only accelerate the cycle of violence and misery, as will an Israeli ground invasion. President Biden has yet to give any sign that he has the moral courage to lead the way in saving thousands of lives in Palestine and Israel.
RootsAction is an online initiative dedicated to galvanizing people who are committed to economic fairness, equal rights for all, civil liberties, environmental protection -- and defunding endless wars.
LATEST NEWS
800+ Legal Scholars Say Israel May Be Perpetrating 'Crime of Genocide' in Gaza
"The ongoing and imminent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip are being conducted with potentially genocidal intent."
Oct 18, 2023
News
More than 800 scholars of international law and genocide have signed a public statement arguing that the Israeli military may be committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as the total siege and relentless airstrikes continue to inflict devastation on the occupied territory.
"As scholars and practitioners of international law, conflict studies, and genocide studies, we are compelled to sound the alarm about the possibility of the crime of genocide being perpetrated by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," reads the statement. "We do not do so lightly, recognizing the weight of this crime, but the gravity of the current situation demands it."
The scholars noted that Israel's yearslong blockade on Gaza—which has left much of the territory's population impoverished and without access to basic necessities—had previously been described as "slow-motion genocide" and cited a United Nations warning about Israelis' use of dehumanizing language, which is often a prelude to mass atrocities.
But the new statement contends that Israel's current assault on Gaza, launched in the wake of a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, is "unprecedented in scale and severity."
"The Gaza Strip has been subjected to incessant and indiscriminate bombardment by Israeli forces," the scholars wrote. "Israel's defense minister ordered a 'complete siege' of the Gaza Strip prohibiting the supply of fuel, electricity, water, and other essential necessities. This terminology itself indicates an intensification of an already illegal, potentially genocidal siege to an outright destructive assault."
The scholars also pointed to Israel's evacuation order aimed at the entire population of northern Gaza—roughly 1.1 million people—and subsequent Israeli attacks on civilian convoys fleeing to the south.
"Statements of Israeli officials since 7 October 2023 suggest that beyond the killings and restriction of basic conditions for life perpetrated against Palestinians in Gaza, there are also indications that the ongoing and imminent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip are being conducted with potentially genocidal intent," the scholars wrote.
They continued:
Language used by Israeli political and military figures appears to reproduce rhetoric and tropes associated with genocide and incitement to genocide. Dehumanising descriptions of Palestinians have been prevalent. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared on 9 October that "we are fighting human animals and we act accordingly." He subsequently announced that Israel was moving to "a full-scale response" and that he had "removed every restriction" on Israeli forces, as well as stating: "Gaza won't return to what it was before. We will eliminate everything."
On 10 October, the head of the Israeli army's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, addressed a message directly to Gaza residents: "Human animals must be treated as such. There will be no electricity and no water, there will only be destruction. You wanted hell, you will get hell." The same day, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari acknowledged the wanton and intentionally destructive nature of Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza: "The emphasis is on damage and not on accuracy."
Under international law, a party is guilty of genocide if it kills or severely harms members of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group with the "intent to destroy" that group.
Raz Segal—an Israeli historian, associate professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Stockton University, and signatory of the new statement—argued in Jewish Currents last week that Israel's actions in Gaza since October 7 constitute "a textbook case of genocide."
"Indeed, Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza is quite explicit, open, and unashamed," Segal wrote. "Israel's goal is to destroy the Palestinians of Gaza. And those of us watching around the world are derelict in our responsibility to prevent them from doing so."
Segal and the 800 other statement signatories implored nations around the world to swiftly "take concrete and meaningful steps to individually and collectively prevent genocidal acts, in line with their legal duty to prevent the crime of genocide."
"We call on all relevant U.N. bodies, including the Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect, as well as the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to immediately intervene, to carry out the necessary investigations, and invoke the necessary warning procedures to protect the Palestinian population from genocide," they added.
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Train Wreck': Company Behind CP2 Gas Export Project Has History of Environmental Violations
"It's supposed to be a very clean type set up, but we're not seeing it here down where I live," one local advocate and expert said.
Oct 18, 2023
News
Frontline Louisiana activists are warning that he company behind the proposed "carbon bomb" Calcasieu Pass 2, or CP2, liquefied natural gas terminal already has a history of environmental violations.
Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass terminal, which began operations in January 2022, racked up more than 2,000 deviations from its air permit during its first year alone. Now, the Arlington-based company is seeking approval for CP2, which it says will be "technologically identical" to its first facility, Louisiana Bucket Brigade campaign coordinator Shreyas Vasudevan said during a Tuesday press briefing.
"Why are we moving forward with the permitting for CP2 when this facility in just one year has such an egregious history?" Vasudevan asked.
Too Much Flare
John C. Allaire, a retired environmental engineer for both BP and Amaco, lives about 1,600 meters across the river from Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass in Lousiana's Cameron Parish. For the past 22 months, he has kept a record of every time he has seen gas flare from the facility.
"They've got about a 30-to-40 foot flame on their flare this morning," Allaire told reporters Tuesday. "They were flaring yesterday."
The facility got off to an inauspicious start when, on January 18, 2022, the day before it began exporting LNG, it released 180,099 pounds of gas in an accident it later determined "could have been prevented" if it had followed established procedures, according to a 2022 Louisiana Bucket Brigade report.
"There's a huge discrepancy between what they've also reported for this year and what's been seen at the facility."
Allaire then observed flaring on 91 of the facility's first 131 days in operation, or 68% of its first five months.
Flaring is an emergency means of burning off waste gas. Calcasieu Pass' environmental impact statement, prepared by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), said that the facility "would avoid flaring at night, during low visibility conditions, and during peak migration seasons." Yet Allaire observed flares both at night and during the peak migration season for non-tropical birds.
In its semiannual monitoring report, submitted to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) on March 30, 2023, Venture Global admitted that Calcasieu Pass had exceeded its permitted amount of emissions more than 2,000 times in 2022.
"In total, out of 343 days of operation last year the facility was in violation of their permit for 286 days, meaning they were only in compliance for 17% of their time in operation last year," Allaire wrote in his analysis of the report.
In response to the report, LDEQ issued a compliance order, but Venture Global responded by insisting it had "solved all of these issues and that because of that, this compliance order is unnecessary," Vasudevan said.
Yet continued monitoring by Allaire belies that claim. He told reporters he has continued to observe flaring on many more days than Venture Global admitted to accidents in its most recent September 30 report.
"There's a huge discrepancy between what they've also reported for this year and what's been seen at the facility," Vasudevan said.
This follows the company's pre-established reporting pattern. An initial semiannual monitoring report for the first half of 2022 claimed only 32 violations, while a revised report published later disclosed more than 70 during the same time period.
Allaire continues to hear alarms sound and smoke and particulate matter pollution rise out of the facility's flares and smoke stacks.
"It's supposed to be a very clean type set up, but we're not seeing it here down where I live," Allaire said.
Muddying the Waters
Venture Global's LNG exporting has polluted the water as well as the air. Around 22 months ago, the company pumped the silt and mud from its marine berth for LNG tankers out into the Gulf of Mexico 400 yards from Allaire's beachfront.
The dredge material transformed what "used to be a nice sand and shell beach," Allaire said.
"You walk into the water, and as you get ankle deep, you sink, and as you get knee deep, you sink. And as you get waist deep, you're in this black viscous sludge that they pumped out," Allaire said.
"It is clear that fishermen have not been able to have adequate community input."
Allaire isn't the only Gulf resident who has been impacted by the release of dredging material.
"That has been a consistent problem that's been experienced in the town of Cameron," Vasudevan said. "And so fishermen have been complaining of marshes being filled with mud."
In this regard, say advocates, Venture Global has not been honest with regulators. It told FERC that it was listening to the concerns of fishers through a Community Advisory Group, even as it acknowledged that no shrimpers or commercial fishers were actual members. It did say that police jurors and other local government officials were involved, but when the Louisiana Bucket Brigade filed a public records request with the Cameron Parish Police Jury, the jury responded that they had not participated in Venture Global's group.
"It is clear that fishermen have not been able to have adequate community input," Vasudevan said, "and the permitting for CP2 must be halted until their concerns are completely understood and addressed."
'Bigger and Badder'
While Venture Global is pumping pollutants into Louisiana's air and water, it's not actually pumping much money into the economy beyond employing a few workers, Allaire said.
That's because the company, which sold around $18.2 billion-worth of LNG cargo since March of 2022 according to Reuters, has been granted a 10 year industrial tax exemption from the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry. For 2022, that means the company escaped paying $184.6 billion that would have otherwise helped fund schools, pave roads, and supply first responders, Allaire told reporters.
"There's all kinds of downside with the flaring, the increased air pollution, the noise pollution, the light pollution. And it's just crazy that they won't contribute anything to the local economy here," Allaire said.
"The last thing that people in these communities need is another project of this magnitude."
That trade-off is partly why advocates are wary of CP2, what Vasudevan called Venture Global's "bigger and badder" proposed site which would be located across the Calcasieu River from the original. FERC could approve the new facility by the end of 2023.
If it does, 350.org and Third Act co-founder Bill McKibben said, it would be "an environmental justice train wreck."
"The last thing that people in these communities need is another project of this magnitude," McKibben said during the briefing.
And its impact would extend far beyond southwest Louisiana. During its lifetime, critics warn, CP2 would lead to 20 times the greenhouse gas emissions that would be released over the lifetime of the controversial Willow oil drilling project in Alaska.
"That we would even consider doing that, anything like that in 2023, which the scientists have now told us is the hottest year we've experienced on this planet in 125,000 years, that's obscene and dangerous," McKibben said.
Keep ReadingShow Less
UN Chief Demands 'Immediate Humanitarian Cease-Fire' to Allow Aid Into Gaza
"Too many lives—and the fate of the entire region—hang in the balance," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
Oct 18, 2023
News
The U.S. president also publicly endorsed Israel's claim that a misfired Palestinian rocket—not an Israeli airstrike—was responsible for the carnage at Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital.
Following the hospital strike, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas backed out of a planned meeting with Biden and other leaders in Jordan, prompting King Abdullah II of Jordan to cancel the gathering.
The Security Council is set to vote Wednesday on a separate resolution—sponsored by Brazil—that demands "humanitarian pauses" to allow aid to enter Gaza, which has been deprived of water, food, fuel, electricity, and critical medical supplies due to a total Israeli blockade.
"This is unimaginable. This is inhumane," Christou added. "Basic humanity needs to be restored in Gaza. The indiscriminate bombing must stop. The egregious level of collective punishment currently being meted out on the people of Gaza must end."
The head of the United Nations on Wednesday called for an "immediate humanitarian cease-fire" in Israel and Gaza following a deadly strike on the Palestinian territory's al-Ahli Hospital, where many displaced Palestinians had taken refuge amid relentless Israeli bombing.
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said a cease-fire would "provide sufficient time and space" for humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip and hostages to be freed.
"I am fully aware of the deep grievances of the Palestinian people after 56 years of occupation. But, as serious as these grievances are, they cannot justify the acts of terror against civilians committed by Hamas on October 7 that I immediately condemned," said Guterres. "But those attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."
"Too many lives—and the fate of the entire region—hang in the balance," Guterres added.
Guterres' remarks came as U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel and pledged to continue backing the country as it ramps up its devastating assault on Gaza. Biden is reportedly preparing to ask Congress to approve a $100 billion military aid package for Israel and Ukraine.
"I wanted to be here today for a simple reason," Biden said during an appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. "I want the people of Israel and the people of the world to know where the United States stands."
The U.S. president also publicly endorsed Israel's claim that a misfired Palestinian rocket—not an Israeli airstrike—was responsible for the carnage at Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital.
"I am deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," Biden said. "And based on what I've seen, it appears it was done by the other team, and not you."
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the hospital "was one of 20 in the north of the Gaza Strip facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military."
"The order for evacuation has been impossible to carry out given the current insecurity, critical condition of many patients, and lack of ambulances, staff, health system bed capacity, and alternative shelter for those displaced," the WHO said. "WHO calls for the immediate active protection of civilians and health care. Evacuation orders must be reversed. International humanitarian law must be abided by, which means healthcare must be actively protected and never targeted."
Following the hospital strike, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas backed out of a planned meeting with Biden and other leaders in Jordan, prompting King Abdullah II of Jordan to cancel the gathering.
"Basic humanity needs to be restored in Gaza. The indiscriminate bombing must stop."
Biden arrived in Israel a day after the U.S., France, Japan, and the United Kingdom voted down a Russia-authored U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, where more than 3,300 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in just 11 days.
The Security Council is set to vote Wednesday on a separate resolution—sponsored by Brazil—that demands "humanitarian pauses" to allow aid to enter Gaza, which has been deprived of water, food, fuel, electricity, and critical medical supplies due to a total Israeli blockade.
Israel has thus far refused to halt its bombing campaign or lift its siege, leaving aid stuck at the Egyptian border as Gaza's healthcare system—overwhelmed by airstrike victims—verges on collapse. Biden has refused to call for a cease-fire, despite escalating domestic protests led by Jewish Americans.
"The bombing right now in Gaza is relentless," Dr. Christos Christou, international president of Doctors Without Borders, wrote Tuesday. "People have been killed while forced to move, looking for safety. People are trapped, unable to escape, with absolutely nowhere safe to go. They're deprived of essential needs—water, food, protected shelter, medicines."
"This is unimaginable. This is inhumane," Christou added. "Basic humanity needs to be restored in Gaza. The indiscriminate bombing must stop. The egregious level of collective punishment currently being meted out on the people of Gaza must end."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
Independent, nonprofit journalism needs your help.
Please Pitch In
Today!
Today!