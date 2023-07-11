To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
The Revolving Door Project
Contact:

Jeff Hauser, jeffhauser@gmail.com

Revolving Door Project Sends Chair Khan Letter on FTC Ethics

Washington

In advance of the House Judiciary Committee holding a hearing on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET on "Oversight of the Federal Trade Commission," Revolving Door Project has sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan calling on her to take on the FTC's considerable internal revolving door challenges. In light of recent disclosures that the FTC ethics official judging an ethics complaint from Meta was herself a Meta shareholder and that recent FTC career officials are being scooped up by various BigTech firms, Khan must prioritize strengthening ethics at the FTC.

In the face of supplier driven inflation and a wave of anti-consumer scams across the economy, now more than ever Americans required an FTC that is beyond reproach ethically. The FTC's our public servants must spend each day protecting American consumers and workers, rather than preserving their stock portfolios or dreaming of a lucrative job helping current or would be monopolists undermine antitrust law.

Revolving Door Project's letter can be found here.

Additionally relevant past Revolving Door Project work can be found here.

The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.

therevolvingdoorproject.org