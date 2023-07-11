July, 11 2023, 11:40am EDT
Revolving Door Project Sends Chair Khan Letter on FTC Ethics
Washington
In advance of the House Judiciary Committee holding a hearing on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET on "Oversight of the Federal Trade Commission," Revolving Door Project has sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan calling on her to take on the FTC's considerable internal revolving door challenges. In light of recent disclosures that the FTC ethics official judging an ethics complaint from Meta was herself a Meta shareholder and that recent FTC career officials are being scooped up by various BigTech firms, Khan must prioritize strengthening ethics at the FTC.
In the face of supplier driven inflation and a wave of anti-consumer scams across the economy, now more than ever Americans required an FTC that is beyond reproach ethically. The FTC's our public servants must spend each day protecting American consumers and workers, rather than preserving their stock portfolios or dreaming of a lucrative job helping current or would be monopolists undermine antitrust law.
Revolving Door Project's letter can be found here.
Additionally relevant past Revolving Door Project work can be found here.
The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
Campaigners Say 'Ceasefire and Peace Talks'—Not NATO Expansion—Should Be Focus of Key Summit
"A bigger NATO and cluster bombs won't keep us safe."
Jul 11, 2023
News
Eli Clifton of Responsible Statecraft reported that 21 of the 46 signatories to a new open letter supporting Ukraine's NATO bid "are associated with institutions with financial ties to the weapons industry, an industry that presumably stands to benefit from the policy recommendations laid out in a letter that had a particular focus on providing more Western weapons to Ukraine, a fact not shared with readers."
The start of NATO's annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday has been dominated by talk of maintaining the flow of weapons to Ukraine and potentially expanding the Western military alliance to include the war-ravaged nation as its conflict with invading Russian forces drags on.
But anti-war campaigners argued that approach is a recipe for a prolonged and possibly larger military conflict, one that could ultimately involve nuclear weapons.
Lindsey German, a founding member and convenor of the United Kingdom-based Stop the War Coalition, wrote Monday ahead of the two-day summit that "a ceasefire and peace talks are the only means to end this bloody spiral," warning a primary focus on weaponry and NATO expansion would signal that "Western powers are preparing for an even greater war."
The alternative to serious peace negotiations, German wrote, is that the war "grinds on, with battles such as Bakhmut increasingly resembling those of the First World War. And that further 'red lines' are crossed—more cruise missiles, more cluster bombs. And then what? Tactical nuclear weapons?"
"While Ukraine has every right to defend itself from the invasion and war with Russia, it does not have the right to demand weapons which even the British government has said it will not send," German added, referring to cluster munitions—weapons that the U.S. is preparing to send Ukraine. "It does not have the right to encourage escalation of a war where there will be no winners."
"A ceasefire and peace talks are the only means to end this bloody spiral."
NATO leaders gathered in Lithuania for the 2023 summit are reportedly expected to issue a statement pledging to "extend an invitation" to Ukraine to join the military alliance once "allies agree and conditions are met," offering no specific timeline. U.S. President Joe Biden endorsed the draft communique on Tuesday.
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is in attendance at the NATO summit, criticized the available details of the document, saying it "seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the alliance."
Ukraine's push to join NATO was recently backed by dozens of "foreign policy experts," many of whom work for organizations that receive funding from weapons companies and industry lobbyists.
Russia's leadership, for its part, has long made clear that it views any expansion of NATO, a remnant of the Cold War, as a major provocation.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February 2022, Finland—which shares a land border with Russia—has formally joined NATO and Sweden has applied to join the alliance.
On Tuesday, Turkey dropped its year-long opposition to Sweden's bid, clearing the way for the Nordic country to join the alliance, which vows to collectively defend any member that comes under attack. Sweden shares a maritime border with Russia.
In an appearance on Democracy Now! Tuesday morning, Kerstin Bergeå of the Swedish Peace and Arbitration Society called Sweden's push for NATO membership a "historic mistake" that won't "make Sweden more safe."
But it could spark "greater tensions and contribute... more polarization in an already heavily militarized world," Bergeå warned.
"It's just really tough seeing all the world putting so much money into weapons, and also the Swedish weapons industry is making huge profits right now," she added.
During a press conference kicking off the Lithuania summit on Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that the acceptance of Finland and Sweden into the military alliance "sends a very clear message to Russia, to President Putin, that NATO's door remains open, and that it is for NATO allies to decide on enlargement."
"He went to war because he wanted less NATO. He's getting more NATO," Stoltenberg declared. "More NATO military presence in the eastern part of the alliance and two new members."
On the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance, Stoltenberg was less definitive, saying the draft text set to be released later Tuesday is "all about moving Ukraine closer to NATO membership."
Stoltenberg went on to make clear that, NATO member or not, Ukraine will continue to receive massive shipments of weapons from Western powers.
"We all agree that the most imminent task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation in Europe," said the NATO chief. "So the most important thing we can do is to continue to provide weapons, ammunition, military support to Ukraine, because unless Ukraine prevails as a nation, as a democratic nation in Europe, there is no issue to be discussed about security guarantees or membership in NATO at all."
Absent from Stoltenberg's remarks was any mention of peace talks, which have been nonexistent for more than a year as the war's death toll and humanitarian impacts mount.
"A bigger NATO and cluster bombs won't keep us safe," the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25), a campaign co-founded by former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, tweeted Tuesday. "It's time for Europe to help lead a New Non-Aligned Movement that seeks a route to lasting peace."
'Worrying News for the Planet': UN Agency Says Last Week Was Hottest on Record
"We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Niño develops further," said the head of the World Meteorological Organization.
Jul 11, 2023
News
The World Meteorological Organization said Monday that preliminary data shows last week was the hottest on record, a finding that was widely expected after global temperature records shattered in four consecutive days amid scorching heatwaves.
Christopher Hewitt, the WMO's director of climate services, said in a statement that "we are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Niño develops further."
"These impacts will extend into 2024," he added. "This is worrying news for the planet."
The unprecedented heat to start the month of July came after what was far and away the hottest June on record, grave milestones that drew further attention to world leaders' failure to curb the fossil fuel emissions responsible for warming the planet.
U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) lamented Monday that there was "way too little attention in D.C. on the four hottest days in recorded history occurring consecutively all in one week" despite the heatwave's impacts on tens of millions of Americans.
The advocacy organization Greenpeace International suggested naming heatwaves "the way we name tropical storms."
"What names should we use? Easy: the names of politicians whose inaction is allowing the destruction of nature," the group wrote on Twitter.
Large swaths of the planet are currently facing dangerous heatwaves or catastrophic extreme weather—or both, in the case of India and other nations. At least 22 people were killed in northern India over the weekend as torrential rainfall triggered flooding and landslides.
The U.S. Northeast is also experiencing heavy rainfall and flooding; residents of central Vermont were warned late Monday to stay off the roads as emergency workers carried out evacuations and rescues in several cities.
Brian Soden, professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Miami, told the Associated Press on Monday that as storms "form in warmer environments that have more moisture in them, the rainfall increases."
“As the climate gets warmer we expect intense rain events to become more common, it's a very robust prediction of climate models," Soden noted. "It's not surprising to see these events happening, it's what models have been predicting ever since day one."
Meanwhile, what The Guardiandescribed as the United States' "summer of weather misery" is set to get even worse in the coming days, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of an "expansion of anomalously hot summer heat for the southern tier of the country."
in the mid-90s are not significantly above average but relatively anomalous, with near record-tying/breaking temperatures for some
locations," the NWS said Tuesday. "When combined with the humidity, heat indices will range between 105-110 degrees."
The unprecedented weather extremes have sparked fresh calls for bold action from world leaders who have thus far taken little coordinated action to halt the production of fossil fuels, allowing oil giants to rush ahead with expansion plans that threaten to dash any hopes of stopping runaway planetary warming.
"We have to go full forward into not only eliminating our absolute addiction and reliance on fossil fuels as a country, which fossil fuel executives and their bought politicians are continuing to have us on, but also foster solutions that are good for people," John Paul Mejia, a national spokesperson for the U.S. Sunrise Movement, toldSupercreator.
Voting Rights Groups Raise Alarm About House GOP Introducing 'Big Lie Bill'
One critic warned the legislation would "increase the influence of billionaires, corporations, and secret money in our elections while putting up barriers for eligible voters to vote."
Jul 10, 2023
News
Now, the Republicans have a divided majority in the House, while Democrats still have a slim advantage in the Senate, making it highly unlikely that any election-related legislation will make it to Biden's desk for the rest of this congressional session. Still, opponents of the ACE Act urged federal lawmakers to come out against it.
"President Biden won the 2020 election. The election was secure. The results were accurate. It is undisputable," the panel's Democrats added. "No anti-voting, pro-corruption, #BigLieBill can change that."
Voting rights advocates across the United States on Monday responded with alarm to Republicans introducing what its backers called "the most conservative election integrity bill to be seriously considered" in the U.S. House of Representatives in decades.
Dubbed the "Big Lie Bill" by critics, the American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act is spearheaded by Committee on House Administration Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) and includes nearly 50 standalone bills from the chamber's GOP members.
The Declaration for American Democracy (DFAD), a coalition of over 260 groups, said in a statement it was "deeply concerned" about the bill, warning that "the benign-sounding name of this legislation cloaks an extremist, anti-voter effort to increase the role of megadonors in our elections and encourage deliberate barriers to make it harder for eligible voters to cast their ballot."
"This bill would amplify the influence of corporations and billionaires by raising contribution limits and reducing reporting and transparency requirements, opening the floodgates to even more secret money in our elections," DFAD said. "Increasing the role of big money donors in our politics prevents Congress from taking action on the issues that matter most to Americans, such as healthcare, reproductive rights, gun safety, and the environment."
"The ACE Act would disenfranchise millions of voters by encouraging restrictive anti-voter policies that have a disproportionate impact on Black, Indigenous, young, and new American voters," the coalition continued, stressing that widespread U.S. voter fraud doesn't exist. "The bill would be a huge federal government overstep into the governance of Washington D.C., overturning laws that have been enacted to expand and strengthen democracy in the district."
The leftist think tank Dēmos tweeted that "the anti-voter ACE Act is an extremist power grab that would overturn laws that strengthen democracy in D.C. and open the floodgates to secret money. District residents deserve self-determination. The only people cheering this bill are billionaires and corporations."
Fellow coalition members—including Indivisible, NextGen America, and Public Citizen—and other critics also took aim at the GOP bill.
Steil introduced the bill during a field hearing for the committee he leads in Atlanta. During that event and in an opinion piece for the Washington Examiner, the panel chair heralded the Georgia GOP's Senate Bill 202—a sweeping measure passed in 2021 that led to a "staggering" increase in voter suppression, according to a Mother Jones analysis.
"Many of the bill's requirements would replicate Georgia's laws, which already ban outside election funding, require voter ID, and prohibit noncitizen voting," The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionreported Monday, noting that the state's Republicans enacted S.B. 202 in response to right-wing complaints about former President Donald Trump's loss in 2020.
The federal proposal comes as the twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president leads the crowded field of candidates for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination—despite arguments that Trump's "Bie Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him incited the January 6, 2021 insurrection, so under the 14th Amendment, he is barred from holding public office again.
The Republican nominee is widely expected to face President Joe Biden, who is seeking reelection. The AJC pointed out that "the bill's rollout in Georgia, a swing state that... Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020, creates a contrast between the two political parties ahead of another presidential election year."
When Democrats narrowly controlled both chambers of Congress early last year, right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) joined with then-Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.)—who has since become an Independent—to help the GOP block the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, a package designed to boost federal protections, limit dark money in politics, and restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Now, the Republicans have a divided majority in the House, while Democrats still have a slim advantage in the Senate, making it highly unlikely that any election-related legislation will make it to Biden's desk for the rest of this congressional session. Still, opponents of the ACE Act urged federal lawmakers to come out against it.
"Congress must reject these efforts to disenfranchise voters and worsen the problem of big money in politics," DFAD said. "To truly increase confidence in our elections, Congress should pass popular, common-sense reforms like those in the Freedom to Vote Act in order to reduce the influence of big money out of politics, ensure our freedom to vote, and guarantee that congressional districts are drawn to give fair representation for all."
"No matter our color, party, or ZIP code," the coalition added, "we all deserve to live in a democracy that represents, reflects, and responds to all of us."
Some Democrats in Congress are speaking out, including U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who represents Georgia's 5th District, which includes much of Atlanta.
"Extreme MAGA Republicans are at it again: this time attempting to obstruct voting rights to appease extremist election deniers," she tweeted. "S.B. 202 led to the biggest racial turnout gap in decades and they want to Copy+Paste at the federal level."
Democratic members of the Committee on House Administration declared Monday that "today's hearing is an attempt to appease election deniers."
"President Biden won the 2020 election. The election was secure. The results were accurate. It is undisputable," the panel's Democrats added. "No anti-voting, pro-corruption, #BigLieBill can change that."
