Response to FERC granting its certificate for CP2 LNG

In response to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) granting its certificate for the CP2 LNG export terminal, Allie Rosenbluth, United States Program Manager at Oil Change International, said:

“Make no mistake: CP2 is a carbon bomb threatening frontline communities with increased pollution and exacerbating the climate crisis. Expanding LNG infrastructure jeopardizes the health and safety of nearby communities undermines efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependency, and drives the climate crisis, economic instability, and conflict.

“Even with FERC’s reckless decision to approve CP2, the project cannot move forward without all federal permits, including those currently paused by the Department of Energy. This illustrates just how critical the Department of Energy’s pause and process to redefine “public interest” are. President Biden and the Department of Energy must listen to frontline communities and do all they can to permanently stop CP2 and all new LNG export terminals.

“As the world’s biggest expander of oil and gas, the U.S. has a responsibility to lead a global and just transition away from fossil fuels. President Biden has the authority he needs and more tools than he has used to end the era of fossil fuels. All he needs is the political will.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

