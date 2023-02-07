To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Radical Legislation Would Eliminate All Federal Oversight of Natural Gas Exports, Sticking American Households With Higher Energy Bills

Public Citizen Energy Program Director to Testify Before House Energy Committee Hearing on Slate of Oil, Gas Bills

Two subcommittees from the U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a joint hearing today to consider a slate of proposed bills, including two designed to eliminate or undermine regulatory oversight of fossil fuel exports. Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen’s Energy Program, will testify at the hearing, and issued the following statement:

“America’s record natural gas exports have come with a tragic cost. American households, power producers, and other consumers are now forced to directly compete with their counterparts in Berlin and Beijing, exposing Americans to higher prices and increased volatility.

“These high prices are creating significant economic hardship for tens of millions of our families. The bills these subcommittees debate today could increase prices for consumers, incentivize mismanagement of America’s energy resources, and promote excessive price gouging by companies looking to enrich their shareholders. Congress must do better to protect consumers from energy company profiteering.”

