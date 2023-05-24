To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY

Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
ProsperUS
Contact:

ProsperUS Coalition: “Congress is refusing to do its most basic job”

As Speaker McCarthy and President Biden continue to clash over Republicans’ demands to cut spending and implement damaging work requirements in exchange for averting catastrophic default, Claire Guzdar, a spokesperson for the 80+ member ProsperUS coalition, shared the following statement:

“The House Republican majority is holding our economy hostage in an egregious attempt to implement extreme cuts that would hurt workers and the economy. But our message to President Biden is clear: workers and families shouldn’t pay the price simply because Congress is refusing to do its most basic job.”

ProsperUS is a coalition of movement groups, labor organizations, think tanks, experts, and advocates that believes government should invest in people.

(520) 623-5252
https://www.prosperus.org/