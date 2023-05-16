To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
ProsperUS
Contact:

ProsperUS Calls on Biden, Congress to Raise the Debt Limit and “Stop Shielding Wealthy, Big Corporations”

As default looms nearer and ahead of President Biden’s expected meeting today with Speaker McCarthy and other congressional leaders, Claire Guzdar, a spokesperson for the 80+ member coalition, shared the following statement:

“We urge President Biden to oppose any deal that would hurt the most vulnerable people in our economy. If House Republicans were serious about reducing deficits and raising revenue, they would stop shielding the wealthy and big corporations from paying their fair share in taxes.”

ProsperUS is a coalition of movement groups, labor organizations, think tanks, experts, and advocates that believes government should invest in people.

(520) 623-5252
https://www.prosperus.org/