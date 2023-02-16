Pay for Performance Is Broken: The 100 Most Overpaid CEOs Report Shows

Support Common Dreams Today
As You Sow today released its 9th annual report — “The 100 Most Overpaid CEOs: Are Fund Managers Asleep at the Wheel?” — which focuses on how pension and financial fund managers hold companies accountable for excessive compensation.
Key Takeaways:
• Total pay for S&P 500 chief executives continues to increase.
The average pay of the “100 Most Overpaid CEOs” for this report was $38,192,249, up 30.6% from last year’s average of $29,233,020. The median pay — less influenced by the massive stock awards that inflate pay at the very top — was $23,455,188, representing an increase of 8% over the prior year.
• The gap between CEO and median worker pay has also increased.
According to the AFL-CIO, the chief executives of S&P 500 companies received 324 times that of their median-paid workers on average, up from 299 times in 2020 and 264 times in 2019. At Amazon, the CEO-to-worker pay ratio reached 6,474 to 1, with CEO Andrew Jassy making $212.7 million in total compensation while the median worker received $32,855.
• Shareholder opposition to pay packages continues to grow.
In the S&P 500, shareholder votes against CEO pay continued its five-year upward trajectory to a high of 12.6% opposition, gaining 4.2 percentage points in votes against since 2017. As detailed in this report, more funds are voting against more pay packages. If it weren’t for the continued weak response from a handful of the big players, the message that shareholders are fed up would be clearer.
• Companies with overpaid CEOs continue to underperform.
Companies with the 10 most overpaid CEOs (as named in our previous reports) once again saw shareholder returns much worse than the S&P 500 index.
Quotes from our experts:
Rosanna Landis Weaver, executive compensation program manager at As You Sow and report author:
“Every year we see more shareholders get serious about voting against compensation. This year, unfortunately, shareholder concern with excess pay is not truly reflected in the higher votes against pay, because the largest mutual funds continue to support the vast majority of overpaid CEOs. In this year’s report, we show that the votes do cause companies to respond when shareholders vote against excess, which only underlines our point.”
Robert Reich, professor, author, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor, and co-founder of Inequality Media:
“A company’s executive compensation directly reflects its directors’ priorities and outlook: You can tell if a company is committed to building a sustainable future by how it pays its CEO. The continuous, exorbitant increases in executive compensation over the past four decades typify a rigged system that benefits the wealthy at the expense of workers, and the rest of us. Shareholders must supervise boards more effectively than directors have been supervising CEOs. The solution is voting on proxy statements and taking each vote seriously.”
R. Paul Herman, CEO and founder of HIP (Human Impact + Profit) Investor Inc.:
"Higher pay should reward market-beating results, right? Wrong! Since our 2015 report, boards have approved exorbitant CEO pay packages for companies that lagged the S&P 500 by an annual average of -2%. Even worse, the 10 most overpaid CEOs — this year comprising all white men with an average age of 60, averaging $120 million in pay, seven times more than the average CEO — have dramatically underperformed the benchmark by -6% per year since we began this report. Boards are not holding CEOs accountable and failing shareholders in their fiduciary duty. The pay-for-performance system is clearly broken.”
To learn more about As You Sow’s work on CEO pay, click here.
As You Sow is the nation's non-profit leader in shareholder advocacy. Founded in 1992, we harness shareholder power to create lasting change that benefits people, planet, and profit. Our mission is to promote environmental and social corporate responsibility through shareholder advocacy, coalition building, and innovative legal strategies.
"It's too late to avoid the climate storm altogether," said a study co-author. "Our ability to steer out of the storm is frustrated by having to manage the impacts of the storm on the ship."
A new study released Thursday warned that the planet has entered "a new chapter in the climate and ecological crisis," in which communities are forced to direct massive resources to responding to the escalating impacts of the climate emergency, taking focus away from efforts to slash fossil fuel emissions—causing what the report authors called a "doom loop" that will make avoiding the worst effects of planetary heating increasingly difficult.
The report, published by the Institute for Public Policy Research and Chatham House, calls on policymakers to "actively manage" the risk that further global heating poses to a green transition itself.
"It's too late to avoid the climate storm altogether, and the challenge of navigating around a storm is very different to the challenge of navigating through it," said Laurie Laybourn, an associate fellow of IPPR and visiting fellow at Chatham House who co-authored the study. "Our ability to steer out of the storm is frustrated by having to manage the impacts of the storm on the ship."
"This is an analogy for the challenge facing environmentalism as we head closer to 1.5°C of global heating," he added. "The worsening symptoms of the climate and ecological crisis—storms, food price shocks, conflict—will increasingly distract us from realizing action to tackle its root causes."
The report notes that the cost of climate disasters—such as catastrophic flooding last year in Pakistan and in 2021 in Europe and prolonged drought in the western United States and parts of Africa—is already expected to reduce global economic output by $23 trillion by 2050, and recovery efforts could cost the U.S. $2 trillion per year by the end of the century.
"Such demands could come at the cost of diverting effort away from the rapid switch now needed to decarbonize the global economy," said the researchers in a statement. "The report argues that this risks creating a vicious circle, or 'doom loop'; the impacts of the climate and nature crises draw focus and resources away from tackling their underlying causes and the urgent steps needed to address them."
The researchers referred to the dynamic that has emerged in the debate over whether limiting global heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, the target agreed upon in the Paris climate accords, is still possible and how the global community can meet that goal.
"Some argue that declaring the target to be still in reach remains the most powerful motivator, but others believe that breaching the limit could be the 'wake-up call' that would spur activists and policymakers to step up their efforts," said the authors. "But both stances can be exploited by 'climate delayers' who don't want to see rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and wish to block transformational change."
A failure to move past that debate could lead to policymakers pursuing untested geoengineering methods of limiting planetary heating instead of passing policies to eliminate fossil fuel emissions, as energy experts and climate scientists have clearly stated they must in order to avoid the worst effects of the planetary emergency.
"This is a doom loop: the consequences of the crisis draw focus and resources from tackling its causes, leading to higher temperatures and ecological loss, which then create more severe consequences, diverting even more attention and resources, and so on," reads the report.
\u201c11/ in the report, we map an agenda for doing so, including getting on top of the \u2018narrative competition\u2019 over 1.5C and developing stories and policy responses that deepen the agenda for equitable transformation and can mitigate risks of delay\u201d— Laurie Laybourn (@Laurie Laybourn) 1676534826
The study bolsters the argument made earlier in February by researchers at the University of Hamburg in Germany. As Common Dreamsreported, their study said that continued despair over reaching climate "tipping points" such as the melting of sea ice and glaciers risks taking attention away from "the best hope for shaping a positive climate future... the ability of society to make fundamental changes."
Laybourn and his co-author, Chatham House research analyst Henry Throp, likened the "strategic risk" of losing sight of solutions to the danger "facing a ship that sailed too long towards a storm on the horizon without significantly changing course."
"As the storm begins to engulf the ship, making the changes needed to escape it is ever more difficult for the crew, who are distracted by its immediate impacts," they said.
The authors called on policymakers to:
"As global temperatures tick up ever closer to the 1.5°C threshold, collective narratives are needed that can convey the accelerating, cascading dangers and spur rapid transformative change," said Thorp. "These narratives must challenge actors and assumptions that delay action on climate change and should create the basis, direction, and momentum for a climate transition aligned with nature restoration and opportunities for sustainable development."
"Why are people getting sick if there's nothing in the air or the water?" asked one town hall attendee.
Anxious and angry residents of East Palestine, Ohio gathered for a town hall Wednesday night hoping to get answers about the potential health impacts of a massive train derailment and chemical spill that put their small village in the national spotlight.
But those who wanted to hear directly from the company at the center of the toxic disaster—Norfolk Southern—pulled out of the event hours before it began, expressing concerns about "the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community... stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties."
News that company officials would be a no-show infuriated East Palestine residents who are worried about the health and safety of their families in the wake of the train crash—and the subsequent release of hazardous chemicals such as the carcinogen vinyl chloride into the atmosphere and waterways.
"We are all excited for this town hall meeting, and it is just a slap in the face because the people who put us out are too afraid to show up to the meeting," said Nate Velez, a resident whose family is currently staying in rentals outside of East Palestine, unsure whether it's safe to return to their home half a mile away from the site of the fiery derailment.
“Most people did not want to go home, but they had to," Velez said of those who evacuated following the crash. "So, all the people who had to go home were complaining of smells, pains in their throat, headaches, sickness. I have gone back a few times, and the smell does make you sick. It hurts your head."
In addition to foul odors in the air, residents have reported strange-smelling and discolored water as well as sick or dead animals—accounts that have intensified the Ohio community's sense of alarm and demands for transparency from local authorities and Norfolk Southern, which has fought off safety regulations that could have helped prevent the crash on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
\u201cNEWS: We were sent this image of a sink at workplace in East Palestine OH right next to train explosion.\n\n"The water is literally white and smells like wet dog," the worker, who felt sick when they were forced back to work the day after the explosion, said. #EastPalestineOH\u201d— Status Coup News (@Status Coup News) 1676495839
The office of Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican governor, said in a news release Wednesday that the state Environmental Protection Agency has not detected any "contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine's municipal water system."
"With these tests results, Ohio EPA is confident that the municipal water is safe to drink," the governor's office insisted, a claim Norfolk Southern has echoed.
Additionally, the federal EPA has been monitoring the area's air and water and assisting with individual home screenings.
"The National Transportation Security Board has also been on site for over a week to lead the investigation into the cause of the derailment," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier this week. "And the EPA will continue to conduct 24/7 air quality monitoring throughout the East Palestine community in the days to come."
But residents weren't satisfied with assurances from their representatives and Norfolk Southern.
"Why are people getting sick if there's nothing in the air or the water?" one town hall attendee shouted Wednesday.
"Is it OK to still be here?" another asked. "Are my kids safe? Are the people safe? Is the future of this community safe? We all know the severity of that question. What's at stake?"
Others have openly questioned Norfolk Southern's commitment to the emergency response and recovery effort. Speaking to reporters at Wednesday's town hall, one resident dismissed Norfolk Southern's $1,000 payments to those impacted by the crash—so-called "inconvenience checks"—as "insulting."
Trent Conaway, East Palestine's mayor, directly addressed community members during Wednesday's town hall and pledged to do all he can to ensure that Norfolk Southern lives up to its promise of a safe and thorough clean-up—while acknowledging that's a difficult task for a small-town official.
"I'm a mayor of a town of 4,700 people," Conaway said. "You think I can fight against the railroad or fight against the EPA or fight against anything like that?"
Echoing his constituents' anger over Norfolk Southern's no-show Wednesday night, Conaway said, "They screwed up our town. They're going to fix it."
Norfolk Southern's handling of the disaster—which rail workers say was a predictable consequence of Wall Street-backed policy changes that have cut costs and undermined safety—has also drawn growing scrutiny from state and federal lawmakers.
Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw raising "serious concerns" about the corporation's handling of the February 3 train derailment.
Specifically, Shapiro noted that soon after the crash, "Norfolk Southern personnel separated themselves from the rest of the incident management structure... to conduct separate operational and tactical planning, forcing state and local response agencies to react to tactics that were developed unilaterally and without the combined input of key state agencies."
Shapiro added that the company's "unwillingness to explore or articulate alternate courses of action to their proposed vent and burn [of toxic chemicals] limited state and local leaders' ability to respond effectively."
"Norfolk Southern failed to explore all potential courses of action, including some that may have kept the rail line closed longer but could have resulted in a safer overall approach for first responders, residents, and the environment," Shapiro wrote. "Norfolk Southern's well-known opposition to modernized regulations require further scrutiny and investigation to limit the devastating effects of future accidents."
"While regulation of the railroad industry is largely the purview of our federal partners," Shapiro continued, nodding toward U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, "we plan to take direct action here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
"When you add up the cuts they want to make, they are so extreme they don't want to show them to you," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.
Top Senate Democrats released a report Wednesday highlighting the far-reaching implications of the House GOP majority's push to freeze federal spending at fiscal year 2022 levels, a cap that would inflict severe cuts on programs that help low-income families afford food, healthcare, housing, and other necessities.
"We've heard a lot of talk from House Republicans about cutting spending, but very few specifics," said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "Well, that's probably because the specifics are actually pretty bad."
The new report, released under the banner of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC), estimates that reverting to fiscal year 2022 federal spending levels would "amount to a 12% cut to each and every" discretionary spending program, including military programs.
If Republicans shield military spending from their proposed cuts—as they've suggested they would—and maintain funding for veterans' medical care, cuts to other programs would have to be even steeper, the Democratic report notes.
"It would amount to a 30% cut to all other federal programs," the report estimates. "That's a 30% cut to the [National Institutes of Health], opioid addiction and mental health treatment, housing assistance, child care and child nutrition, law enforcement and public safety, science and innovation, and veteran assistance programs."
More specifically, the Democrats' analysis warns that the GOP plan would "deny 1 million babies access to formula"; "sharply reduce programs American parents depend on to raise their families, from Head Start, to affordable child care, to heating assistance, to child nutrition, to help with housing costs"; and "slash healthcare for seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families."
"This report makes clear that when House Republicans throw out ideas like 'going back to 2022 funding levels,' which Speaker McCarthy and MAGA Republicans in the House want to do, they aren't actually proposing a 'freeze,'" Murray said Wednesday. "They are calling for drastic, draconian cuts that will hurt families in every corner of the country, undermine our economy, jeopardize our national security, and limit our future."
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), chair of the Senate Budget Committee, said that "when you add up the cuts they want to make, they are so extreme they don't want to show them to you." The minimal details House Republicans have released indicate that they're planning to target the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Affordable Care Act subsidies, student debt relief, and more.
"If Republicans do as many promise and 'protect defense spending,' the cuts could surge as high as 30%," Whitehouse continued. "The arithmetic is devastating for them. And all of this is supposedly to deal with a national debt that they deliberately made worse with massive revenue losses because they lowered tax rates for their corporate and billionaire friends and donors."
"The MAGA majority's economic plan conveniently demands painful sacrifice only from seniors and working people while they insist on preserving or even expanding wasteful tax breaks for billionaires and greedy corporations."
Senate Democrats released their report just hours after the Congressional Budget Office warned that the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as this summer if Congress doesn't act to raise the borrowing limit, which Republicans are using as leverage to demand spending cuts that Democratic leaders have pledged to oppose.
A default would spark a devastating economic crisis, potentially wiping out millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in household wealth.
"Take the extreme MAGA House majority at their word that they intend to manufacture a costly default crisis unless they get concessions that weaken the retirement and health security of millions of Americans," Liz Zelnick, director of the Economic Security and Corporate Power program at Accountable.US, said in a statement Wednesday. "The MAGA goal of holding the debt limit hostage is twofold: damage the president politically and accomplish a decades-old right-wing mission of gutting Social Security and Medicare benefits."
"The MAGA majority's economic plan conveniently demands painful sacrifice only from seniors and working people while they insist on preserving or even expanding wasteful tax breaks for billionaires and greedy corporations," Zelnick added. "Many MAGA lawmakers conveniently ignore their own role in exacerbating the debt with trillions of dollars in wasteful tax breaks for giant corporations that never trickled down to anyone else."