Over 1,000 Survivors of Climate Disasters Demand Federal Investigation of Big Oil for Climate Crimes

Over 10,000 survivors and their allies call on the U.S. Department of Justice to hold fossil fuel polluters accountable
Chesapeake Climate Action Network and Public Citizen delivered a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) demanding that it hold oil and gas companies accountable for fueling climate-driven disasters such as floods, fires, hurricanes, and extreme heat that have destroyed property and taken innocent lives. The letter, signed by more than 10,000 people across the country, including more than 1,000 individuals who have survived climate-fueled disasters, demands that DOJ investigate Big Oil for knowingly fueling dangerous climate change and intentionally misleading the public about its role.
The delivery of this letter represents a growing push for justice for the survivors of fossil-fueled climate disasters. Seven states, thirty-five municipalities, and the District of Columbia are crafting significant legislation or suing the oil and gas industry. This movement extends beyond the United States. In Europe, climate survivors brought the first criminal suit against Big Oil, and there are numerous civil suits across the continent.
As early as the 1950s, the fossil fuel industry knew that burning fossil fuels would contribute to climate change. Instead of working to prevent this existential threat, Big Oil continues to sabotage climate solutions, lobby against aggressive climate action, and spend billions of dollars to deceive the public.
Quotes:
“The 2018 Camp Fire burned down my family home in Paradise, took the lives of 84 neighbors, and left hundreds of families displaced for years. Now my friends are going through the unthinkable once again as another record breaking fire sweeps through Butte County. This year’s Park Fire is the 4th largest wildfire in California history. Let’s be clear, the fingerprints of the fossil fuel industry are all over it. The industry continues to ignore the catastrophic consequences of burning fossil fuels, which heats our atmosphere and increases the scale and frequency of disasters. The Department of Justice needs to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable now.” — Allen Myers, former resident of Paradise California and board member at Regenerating Paradise
“I’m a single mom of three who used all my savings to realize my dream of opening my clothing store and flower shop. The floods took everything. Rebuilding is a long road: everyone thinks the floodwaters recede and that’s it, you’re done. That couldn’t be further from the truth. But we have to keep going! I like to joke that I pay my bills with optimism. “Can I pay that in three installments” is basically my most asked question these days. The hardest is watching what it’s like for my kids. They are retraumatized every time there’s a flood warning. In fact, the whole community feels that way. And sometimes I have to make choices no parent should have to make – last month, I chose between groceries and sending my son to hockey camp. I just couldn’t tell him no. So I was hungry, but I’m still here. Meanwhile the rich oil execs get to keep making piles of money. It’s wrong. They’ve got to be held accountable and help rebuild the communities that have been impacted.” — Jenny Sebold, survivor of the Great Vermont Flood of 2023, Montpelier, VT
“Climate-induced disasters, such as tornadoes and hurricanes, caused by fossil fuel companies’ pollution and negligence cannot go unnoticed any longer. It’s unfair for myself, a single mom of six, and others in my community to continuously have to fight for clean air and clean water, care for sick children who are being poisoned by industry, and mourn the loss of loved ones dying from cancer daily all while these industries continue to pollute. As if that’s not enough we are also the ones most impacted by the disasters having to constantly evacuate and rebuild. We are tired of being resilient. It is high time we hold these companies accountable for their actions and demand that they pay for the climate crimes they have committed. We must make polluters pay for the damage they have caused to our environment and communities. They’ve caused this mess and they need to pay to mitigate it.” — Roishetta Ozane, founder, director, and chief executive officer of the Vessel Project of Louisiana and a survivor of hurricanes, fires, tornadoes, and pollution on the U.S. Gulf Coast
“Climate catastrophes are not natural disasters—they are crimes perpetrated by the fossil fuel industry. The human toll has been unimaginable, destroying entire communities, wrecking businesses that families built from the ground-up, and stealing lives. Climate survivors and their allies have had enough, and our message to the Justice Department is clear: investigate the fossil fuel industry and make polluters pay. Big Oil has been sacrificing our health and safety to line their pockets for over half a century. Survivors of climate crimes deserve justice no less than the victims of homicide, arson, assault and battery, armed robbery, and other felonies.” — Clara Vondrich, Senior Policy Counsel, Public Citizen
“Climate disaster survivors know who is responsible for their suffering. For decades, Big Oil lobbied against aggressive climate action, all while knowing how fossil fuels would drive extreme weather, deadly heat waves, floods and fire. As climate change increasingly and continuously disrupts weather patterns around the world, the number of climate survivors will also grow and languish for justice. The government has the moral responsibility to protect and defend its citizens, and the letter demands that the Department of Justice act on this obligation.” – Gabrielle Walton, Federal Campaigns Associate, Chesapeake Climate Action Network
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
A watchdog group secretly recorded Russell Vought, a former Trump administration official, explaining his plan to get confidential Project 2025 plans into the Republican nominee's hands if he wins in November.
A key architect of Project 2025 believed he was speaking to relatives of a wealthy right-wing donor when he described his plan to share a flurry of secret executive orders, proposed regulations, and other documents directly with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his transition team if he wins another White House term in November.
In fact, Russell Vought—who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget during Trump's first term—unwittingly divulged his strategy to an undercover journalist and a paid actor working undercover for the Centre for Climate Reporting (CCR), an investigative organization based in the United Kingdom.
During the nearly two-hour conversation, which was secretly recorded by CCR's undercover team, Vought boasted of his close proximity to Trump and voiced confidence that he will be able to get Project 2025's confidential 180-day plan into the Republican nominee's hands following the November election, despite the former president's false claim that he knows "nothing about" the project.
"There are people like me that have his trust that will be able to get it to him in whatever position we're at," said Vought, who is expected to receive a high-ranking post in a potential second Trump administration. "The relationships will be there. The trust level will be there."
Vought, founder of the Center for Renewing America (CRA), went on to describe Project 2025's secret plan as a "very, very close hold," which CCR noted is a phrase used by the U.S. government for documents that aren't for public consumption.
Watch CCR's video of its conversation with Vought, who expressed his desire to "rehabilitate Christian nationalism," pursue "the largest deportation in history," and "block funding for Planned Parenthood":
NEW
We went undercover in Project 2025.
Our investigation uncovered details of the secretive second phase of Project 2025 being led by a Trump insider, with plans to feed hundreds of highly-confidential battle plans directly into the Trump transition team.
Watch here. pic.twitter.com/je9qHpjAns
— Centre for Climate Reporting (@ClimateReport_) August 15, 2024
Much of the media attention on Project 2025—a sweeping far-right agenda crafted by more than 100 conservative groups and many former Trump administration officials—has centered on the initiative's 922-page "Mandate for Leadership," a document that outlines plans to abolish the Education Department, further privatize Medicare, roll back climate regulations and abortion protections, and centralize power in the executive branch.
Such plans are deeply unpopular with the U.S. public, according to recent polling.
But in recent weeks, Democratic lawmakers and watchdogs have attempted to shine light on what Project 2025 has called the "Fourth Pillar" of its agenda, which is briefly described on the project's website as a "180-day transition playbook" that contains "a comprehensive, concrete transition plan for each federal agency."
Micah Meadowcroft, who worked in the Environmental Protection Agency during Trump's first term, told CCR's undercover reporter that Vought has "supervised" the handling of Project 2025's secretive "second phase," which aims to "break down actual policy packets and executive orders and agenda items and things like that."
"He's the team lead behind the scenes, just putting all that together," said Meadowcroft, who helped set up the meeting between Vought and CCR's undercover team. "I have colleagues who officially work for CRA, but like 35 out of their 40-hour work week is Project 2025 stuff."
Meadowcroft went on to describe Project 2025's secret plan as "a big, fat stack of papers that will be distributed during the transition period, but not as part of the transition."
"Because obviously, you want as little of it to be FOIA-able... as possible," he added, referring to the ability of members of the press and the public to request documents under the Freedom of Information Act.
Vought told CCR that he is "overseeing a large team that is developing 350 different transition documents, consisting of draft executive orders, secretarial memos, and regulations," the outlet noted in its detailed story on the investigation.
"His priority, he said, is to provide detailed plans for enacting policies he already knows Trump wants to carry out, based on the former president's campaign speeches," CCR continued. "He is confident that these plans won't end up in a White House shredder, despite the Trump campaign's insistence that they have nothing to do with Project 2025. He suggested that Trump's disavowal of Project 2025 is a pre-election political ploy rather than anything substantive."
As Vought himself put it: "He's running against the brand. He is not running against any people; he is not running against any institutions."
"He's very supportive of what we do," Vought said of Trump's stance on the Center for Renewing America, which CCR noted is "responsible for promulgating some of the most radical Project 2025 policy ideas."
"I use the term oligarchy... I think we are moving rapidly in that direction."
Asserting that money is the "real power" in U.S. politics, Sen. Bernie Sanders warned Wednesday that the country is rapidly moving away from democracy and toward "oligarchy."
Asked by "The Chief Nerd" podcast host Theo Von if the U.S. electoral system is "still democratic," Sanders (I-Vt.) replied, "Yes and no."
"I mean, you want to run for office, can you? Yup, you can," the senator said. "But if... I have 10 times more money than you do, I will beat you 95% of the time... By and large, money people will win. So if you're asking me, are we a democracy, in one sense, we are."
"I use the term 'oligarchy,'" he added. "And oligarchy is a society where small numbers of very wealthy people control the economic and political life of the country. I think we are moving rapidly in that direction."
Reflecting on his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs, Sanders agreed with Von that he "didn't get treated fairly" by the Democratic establishment.
"That's what happens when you take on the establishments," the senator said. "What happened was we won the first three primaries and then the establishment got very, very nervous. And they got a whole lot of candidates in the Democratic primary and they said: 'Hey, be a good idea if you all dropped out. Let [President] Joe Biden be the one candidate.' People rallied around him."
Looking forward to the 2024 election, Von asked if Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is the "right person" to take on former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.
"Well, she is the person," Sanders replied. "She'll be the Democratic candidate. She's very smart. You've got to give credit to somebody, a Black woman, to move up the ladder. That ain't easy stuff. There's a lot of resistance to that."
Sanders warned earlier this week in a Senate floor speech that "many, many Americans are giving up on democracy."
"They are hurting, they look to the government, they vote, and nothing happens," he said. "The rich get richer, they get poorer. And they're saying: 'Hey, all of this democracy and all this election stuff, it's all a crock. It doesn't matter.' And they are willing to look to authoritarianism as a substitute for the democracy we have."
"If we care to preserve democracy," Sanders added, "we should pay attention to the long-neglected needs of the working class."
"At last and over Big Pharma's pernicious, hand-wringing opposition, Medicare has negotiated drug prices, promising long-overdue savings for American taxpayers," said one advocate.
After six months of negotiations made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration on Thursday announced that Medicare officials had reached agreements with drug companies to lower the prices of 10 widely used drugs promising estimated savings of $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs for millions of Americans with Medicare prescriptions coverage.
The negotiations have "ushered in a new era of affordability for patients across the country," said Merith Basey, executive director of Patients for Affordable Drugs, with patients due to save hundreds and even thousands of dollars per month on medications when the new prices go into effect on January 1, 2026.
The U.S. Health and Human Services Department said that if the new prices had been in effect last year, with drugs costing 38% to 79% less than their list prices, Medicare would have saved an estimated $6 billion on the 10 drugs, which are used by 9 million people in the United States.
"Medicare negotiation alters the trajectory of drug pricing in the U.S. and begins to break the monopoly power of big drug corporations to dictate prices of brand-name drugs to people in this country," said Basey. "It marks a critical shift in the system to make it work for the people it is supposed to serve—patients—rather than those who profit from it. The lower negotiated prices symbolize new hope for patients on these drugs who have been forced to make impossible choices between their health, well-being, and financial stability."
The medications affected by the first round of price negotiations include:
"This is a transformative victory for millions of seniors and other patients who rely on Medicare for affordable access to life-saving medications," said Tony Carrk, executive director of the government watchdog Accountable.US. "The Biden-Harris administration has made the well-being of millions of Americans the priority, taking a decisive step towards lowering costs for millions."
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), said the agency was "proud to have negotiated drug prices for people with Medicare for the first time."
"These negotiations will not only lower the prices of critically important medications for cancer, diabetes, heart failure, and more, but will also save billions of dollars," said Brooks-LaSure. "Medicare drug price negotiation and the lower prices announced today demonstrate the commitment of CMS and the Biden-Harris administration to lower healthcare and prescription drug costs for Americans. We made a promise to the American people, and today, we are thrilled to share that we have fulfilled that promise."
"The lower negotiated prices symbolize new hope for patients on these drugs who have been forced to make impossible choices between their health, well-being, and financial stability."
Emphasizing that the pharmaceutical industry and its Republican allies had taken pains to block the negotiations from moving forward, Peter Maybarduk, access to medicines director for the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, called the results of the talks "a major achievement."
"At last and over Big Pharma's pernicious, hand-wringing opposition, Medicare has negotiated drug prices, promising long-overdue savings for American taxpayers," said Maybarduk.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce as well as pharmaceutical companies Merck and AstraZeneca filed legal challenges to stop the negotiations, with officials claiming that lower drug prices would harm the firms' ability to innovate and research new treatments and medications.
"That claim holds little weight as corporations' own expenditures on self-enriching activities, including stock buybacks, dividends to shareholders, and executive compensation, far exceed their investments in innovation," said Public Citizen.
In March, a federal district court judge in Delaware rejected AstraZeneca's claim that the drug negotiation program was unconstitutional, while courts in Ohio and Texas have dismissed other lawsuits—but legal challenges from the industry are expected to continue.
Despite Big Pharma's objections, the drug price negotiation program is broadly popular among voters, with 92% of Democrats, 75% of Republicans, and 81% of independent voters expressing support.
Basey said that the lowered drug prices prove "that change is possible when patients demand it"—even with the unanimous opposition of Republican lawmakers to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which included the negotiation program.
"This is a significant victory, but it's only the beginning," said Basey. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to expanding the Medicare negotiation program to more drugs and fighting for additional reforms to lower drug prices for all patients who need relief."
By next February, CMS is expected to select up to 15 more drugs covered under Medicare Part D to be negotiated for a price reduction effective in 2027. Fifteen more would be selected for 2028, and up to 20 more for each year after that as required by the IRA.
While Republicans including presidential nominee Donald Trump "want to leave Big Pharma in charge so seniors pay higher prices, Democrats have delivered lower costs, more consumer protections, and accountability of drug companies that raise prices with impunity," said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chair of the Senate Finance Committee. "These new, lower prices for prescription drugs in Medicare means seniors save money at the pharmacy counter and marks the first step in a seismic shift in the relationship between Big Pharma, taxpayers, and seniors who need affordable prescription drugs."