Oil Change Statement on Election Day

As the election comes to a close, Oil Change U.S. Campaign Manager Collin Rees made the following statement:

“Our country is at a crossroads. One path leads to an opportunity for a livable planet and the other to accelerated climate chaos and a breakdown of our democracy.



“Another Trump term would spell disaster, especially for Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, working-class people, and our climate. The climate crisis is here and already harming millions of Americans each year, as the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton make clear.



“Trump has promised to sell out our future for campaign donations from Big Oil. He intends to torpedo the fragile progress made on the climate crisis so far by withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and shredding environmental safeguards.



“Kamala Harris’s election, on the other hand, would leave open the possibility of a more just and sustainable future. If she wins office, the broad coalition of people concerned about the climate crisis – from Gulf Coast fishermen to Los Angeles public school teachers to Gen Z and many more – will continue to pressure her to stand firm against the fossil fuel industry and prioritize clean air, clean water, and a liveable climate for all of us.



“Harris will have immediate opportunities to move the country towards a clean energy future, including shutting down the disastrous Dakota Access Pipeline and the proposed Gulf Link crude oil export terminal and making the Biden administration’s pause on new LNG exports permanent.

"This election also represents a crucial moment for US foreign policy and our role on the global stage, as the ongoing genocide in Palestine continues to deny human rights and defy international law. This has been a defining issue for voters this election cycle and Harris has vowed to do everything she can to end the war in Gaza, but real action means supporting an immediate arms embargo and ceasefire.



“Harris can become the climate president and global leader we desperately need by taking urgent, uncompromising action. She must end fossil fuel expansion, invest in clean energy, and safeguard Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities from the fossil fuel industry’s pollution and the worst impacts of the climate crisis."