
Oil Change International
Oil Change International
Contact: Email: info [at] priceofoil.org

Oil Change International: Biden’s offshore drilling plan is a massive giveaway to polluters just days after president skips United Nations summit on ending fossil fuels

The Biden Administration released its updated Proposed Final Program for the 2024–2029 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. This program would result in three lease sales during the next five years, offering up tens of millions of acres for oil and gas extraction.

In response, Collin Rees, United States Program Manager at Oil Change International, said:
“Sacrificing frontline communities and millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas extraction is a gross denial of reality by Joe Biden in the face of climate catastrophe. A huge expansion of oil and gas production when scientists are clear that we must end fossil fuel expansion immediately is unacceptable.

“Doubling down on offshore drilling is a direct violation of President Biden’s prior commitments and continues a concerning trend. Just last week, 75,000 people marched in the streets of New York City urging an end to fossil fuels and the United States was blocked from attending the historic United Nations Climate Ambition Summit due to its dangerous plans to expand oil and gas. Has Biden learned nothing from this public humiliation on the global stage?

“The United States is on track to expand fossil fuel production more than any other country by 2050, which is our most crucial window to limit the impacts of warming. Frontline communities, marine ecosystems, and our climate deserve a swift and just end to fossil fuels.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

