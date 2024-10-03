To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Fossil Free Media
Contact:

Cassidy DiPaola, cassidy@fossilfree.media

New Study Confirms LNG is Worse for Climate Than Coal

"This should be the final nail in the coffin for the false narrative that LNG was somehow a climate solution”

A peer reviewed study published today provides conclusive evidence that liquefied natural gas (LNG) has a larger greenhouse gas footprint than coal, dealing a major blow to claims that LNG can serve as a "bridge fuel" to a clean energy future.

The study, conducted by Dr. Robert Howarth of Cornell University, found that the total lifecycle emissions of LNG are 33% higher than coal when analyzed over a 20-year timeframe. Even over a 100-year period, which understates methane's short-term climate impact, LNG's emissions are equal to or greater than coal.

"This should be the final nail in the coffin for the false narrative that LNG was somehow a climate solution," said Jamie Henn, executive director of Fossil Free Media. "This now peer reviewed paper demonstrates that LNG is worse for the climate than coal, let alone clean energy alternatives. Approving more LNG exports is clearly incompatible with the public interest."

The study comes as the Biden administration is conducting a review of the climate and environmental justice impacts of new LNG export facilities. In January, President Biden announced a pause on approvals for new LNG export terminals pending this assessment.

Key findings from the study include:

  • LNG has a larger climate impact than any other fossil fuel, including coal. Its greenhouse gas footprint is 33% greater than coal when analyzed using a 20-year global warming potential.
  • Upstream methane emissions are the largest contributor to LNG's climate impact, accounting for 38% of total emissions.
  • The energy-intensive process of liquefying natural gas adds significantly to its greenhouse gas footprint.
  • Even the most efficient LNG tankers result in substantial methane emissions that offset their improved fuel economy.

Climate advocates are calling on the Biden administration to make its pause on new LNG export approvals permanent in light of this new evidence.

"The science is clear: there's no place for LNG in a clean energy future," said Cassidy DiPaola, Communications Director at Fossil Free Media. "It's time to double down on truly clean alternatives like wind, solar, and energy efficiency."

Fossil Free Media is a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency.

fossilfree.media