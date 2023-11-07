November, 07 2023, 11:00am EDT
For Immediate Release
New Report: PFAS Industry Spent More Than $110 Million on Lobbying Since 2019
A new report from the national advocacy organization Food & Water Watch details more than $110 million spent on lobbying by the chemical industry from 2019-2022 on scores of bills introduced in Congress, including many to address the crisis of PFAS contamination throughout the country. As public awareness of the dangers of PFAS to human health grew over the last decade, so too did the corporate lobbying intended to derail action by Congress to hold the polluting industry accountable for cleanup and mitigation efforts.
Toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are commonly known as “forever chemicals” because they do not readily break down in the environment. Today PFAS are found virtually everywhere – including in the blood of nearly all Americans – and analyses estimate the cost of proper cleanup in the country to be billions of dollars.
Specifically, the report, “PFAS and the Chemistry of Concealment,” found major PFAS companies and associated trade groups employed an army of lobbyists and spent more than $110 million lobbying since 2019:
- From 2019 to 2022, PFAS-related bills and issues appeared in lobbying reports from eight major PFAS manufacturers, including historic manufacturers Dow and DuPont. These reports collectively total $55.7 million in corporate lobbying expenditures.
- During the same period, PFAS also appeared in lobbying reports from the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the lobbying arm of the industry, totalling an additional $58.7 million.
- Over this time, Congress introduced more than 130 bills related to PFAS cleanup and mitigation. Of these, only four became law (along with four National Defense Authorization Act bills that mention PFAS); none of those addressed the underlying responsibility of the industry to fund cleanup efforts.
- A top target of the industry was the PFAS Action Act (of 2019 and 2021), a comprehensive bill that would have designated two major PFAS as hazardous substances under the Superfund program. The eight PFAS manufacturers paid a total of 28 lobbyists to fight the 2019 version of the bill. Eventually the bill passed the House but was killed by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Two-thirds of current committee members accepted campaign contributions from PFAS manufacturers, and more than half accepted contributions from the ACC.
“Chemical corporations lied to the public for years about the alarming health impacts of PFAS. Now that the truth about the many harms of PFAS has been exposed, the industry is trying to dodge liability by wielding its vast lobbying arsenal. Meanwhile, communities from coast to coast are left footing the enormous bill for PFAS contamination in their drinking water, on their farmland and in their bodies,” said Amanda Starbuck, research director at Food & Water Watch. “We will keep eating, drinking and breathing toxic chemicals until the federal government steps up to stop PFAS manufacturing and hold polluters accountable for cleanup.”
Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.(202) 683-2500
'A Nightmare Scenario': Actors Union Rejects Studio Offer Over AI 'Zombie Clause'
"It's the cheap, dark future studios want," said one television writer. "Right now, SAG-AFTRA is the only thing preventing it. And they're fighting like hell."
Nov 07, 2023
News
"The AMPTP's zombie clause also means less money for talent agents and managers—as performers making a good living right now are suddenly scanned once, given one check, and then sent home forever," said Slack. "And who is going to pay the publicists, PR firms, event managers, and press junket journalists for TV and movie premieres—when they start releasing shows where all the 'actors' were either not involved in the 'filming' or are already dead?"
"The AMPTP tried their 'Last, Best, and Final' trick—and the SAG-AFTRA [negotiating committee] didn't blink," said Slack. "This is how you win."
Negotiations between the world's largest labor union representing screen performers and some of the most powerful studios in Hollywood were set to resume on Tuesday after union negotiators announced that they had rejected the companies' "last, best, and final offer," arguing that the terms did not include sufficient artificial intelligence protections for highly-paid actors.
The latest offer included language that would have cascading negative effects on the entire entertainment industry, said supporters of the ongoing actors' strikes.
The negotiating committee of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), including chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and union president Fran Drescher, told the union's 160,000 members Monday evening that they were "determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly." The union began a work stoppage on July 13 after more than a month of negotiations regarding residual pay, AI, and other issues.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers' (AMPTP) supposed "final" offer included a requirement that studios and streaming services pay to make AI images with the likeness of highly-paid "Schedule F" performers, who earn more than the minimum for series regulars ($32,000 per TV episode) and feature films ($60,000).
But SAG-AFTRA is also demanding a provision that would require compensation for the re-use of AI scans and one that would require companies to secure consent from a deceased actors' estate to use an AI scan of them.
The language in the AMPTP's offer was derided as the "zombie" clause by television writer David Slack, who called the studios' proposal "a nightmare scenario" that would play out like an episode of the dystopian series Black Mirror.
While the clause pertains to highly paid actors, Slack noted that it would ultimately impact thousands of people who work across the entertainment industry, as the studios' goal appears to be gaining the ability to produce films and television without paying the actors who appear in them.
Before the Writers Guild of America secured a deal that was ratified in October, ending the writers' strike after nearly five months, the union also refused to accept an AMPTP offer that was presented as its "best and final."
Amid Rising Internal Dissent, US State Dept. Claims Israel Not Guilty of Genocide
"The U.S. is not simply standing by, failing to prevent or punish genocide against Palestinians—it is actively enabling and supporting the gravest crime under international law, making the U.S. complicit," argued one attorney.
Nov 07, 2023
News
A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Monday that the Biden administration does not believe the Israeli military's assault on Gaza and displacement of more than 70% of the enclave's population amounts to genocide, rejecting the conclusions of outside experts who
argue the ongoing attack is a clear case of the most severe international crime.
Patel's remarks came amid rising dissent inside the State Department over the Biden administration's unwavering support for the Israeli government, which has killed more than 10,000 people in the Gaza Strip in a month of large-scale, indiscriminate bombing.
The memo was
reportedly organized by Sylvia Yacoub, a foreign affairs officer in the State Department's Bureau of Middle East affairs who has publicly accused President Joe Biden of being "complicit in genocide," pointing to his decision to continue arming Israel as it carries out mass atrocities in Gaza.
"The U.S. is not simply standing by, failing to prevent or punish genocide against Palestinians—it is actively enabling and supporting the gravest crime under international law, making the U.S. complicit," Parker added. "Israeli warplanes are entirely U.S.-sourced and the munitions killing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are overwhelmingly American-made weapons."
Vedant Patel, the State Department's principal deputy spokesperson, said during a press briefing that the U.S. government has "a rigorous process for evaluating whether something constitutes genocide, and we have not made that assessment in this case."
Watch:
Patel's remarks came amid rising dissent inside the State Department over the Biden administration's unwavering support for the Israeli government, which has killed more than 10,000 people in the Gaza Strip in a month of large-scale, indiscriminate bombing.
Shortly before Monday's press briefing, Politicoobtained an internal memo in which unnamed State Department staffers criticize the Biden administration's "tolerance" for the high and rising death toll in Gaza and refusal to support a cease-fire.
"We must publicly criticize Israel's violations of international norms such as failure to limit offensive operations to legitimate military targets," the memo states. "When Israel supports settler violence and illegal land seizures or employs excessive use of force against Palestinians, we must communicate publicly that this goes against our American values so that Israel does not act with impunity."
The memo comes a week after human rights attorney Craig Mokhiber resigned from his United Nations position and warned that "once again, we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes, and the organization that we serve appears powerless to stop it."
"The current wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people, rooted in an ethno-nationalist settler-colonial ideology, in continuation of decades of their systematic persecution and purging, based entirely upon their status as Arabs, and coupled with explicit statements of intent by leaders in the Israeli government and military, leaves no room for doubt or debate" over whether Israel is committing genocide, Mokhiber wrote in his resignation letter.
"One thing we know about genocide is that it often begins with ethnic cleansing. In fact, that's what happened in the Holocaust."
During Monday's State Department briefing, journalist Sam Husseini invoked Mokhiber's letter when pressing Patel on possible U.S. complicity in genocide.
Patel responded that the U.S. will continue to urge Israel to "make a distinction between Hamas terrorists and Palestinian civilians," a plea that has not stopped the Israeli military from bombing refugee camps, homes, bakeries, schools, and healthcare facilities.
Legal experts and scholars of genocide, including prominent Israeli historians, have argued that Israel's relentless bombing and siege of Gaza—combined with dehumanizing rhetoric used by top Israeli officials and leaked ethnic cleansing proposals—represent stark examples of potentially genocidal acts. Israel has quietly been pressuring Egypt to accept hundreds of thousands of Gazan civilians for the duration of the war, a proposal that has thus far been rejected due to fears of permanent displacement.
Raz Segal, an associate professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Stockton University, has called Israel's military campaign in Gaza a "textbook case of genocide."
In an appearance on MSNBC over the weekend, Omer Bartov, an Israeli-American professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Brown University, said that "the possibility of genocide is staring us in the face."
"One thing we know about genocide is that it often begins with ethnic cleansing," said Bartov. "In fact, that's what happened in the Holocaust."
Brad Parker, an attorney and senior policy adviser at Defense for Children International—Palestine, wrote in an op-ed for Middle East Eye last week that "the United States, as a signatory to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, has a duty to both prevent and punish the crime of genocide."
"The U.S. is not simply standing by, failing to prevent or punish genocide against Palestinians—it is actively enabling and supporting the gravest crime under international law, making the U.S. complicit," Parker added. "Israeli warplanes are entirely U.S.-sourced and the munitions killing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are overwhelmingly American-made weapons."
Netanyahu Suggests Israel Plans to Occupy Gaza Strip for 'Indefinite Period'
The far-right prime minister told ABC News that Israel will "have the overall security responsibility" in Gaza after the current deadly assault ends.
Nov 07, 2023
News
Under international law, a territory is occupied if it is "placed under the authority of the hostile army."
"Israel plans to re-occupy a part of Palestine (Gaza) after having cleansed it of much, if not all, of its Palestinian population," Varoufakis wrote on social media. "In short, Israel's official policy is to violate the Geneva Convention and to pursue a war crime."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview aired late Monday that his country intends to exercise control over the Gaza Strip for an "indefinite period" after the end of the current assault, which has decimated the Palestinian territory's infrastructure and killed more than 10,000 people.
Asked by ABC's David Muir who should govern Gaza when the war is over, Netanyahu responded, "Those who don't want to continue the way of Hamas."
The far-right prime minister added that he believes Israel will indefinitely "have the overall security responsibility because we've seen what happens when we don't have it."
Under international law, a territory is occupied if it is "placed under the authority of the hostile army."
Israel claims its decadeslong occupation of the Gaza Strip ended in 2005, when the country withdrew ground troops and removed settlers from the enclave. But Israel never fully relinquished military control over Gaza and kept in place its devastating and unlawful embargo, which the Israeli government has tightened during its ongoing bombardment and ground invasion of the strip.
Given the genocidal rhetoric of Israel officials in the aftermath of the Hamas-led October 7 attack, human rights groups, United Nations officials, and others have expressed alarm about the Israeli government's longer-term plans for Gaza—concerns that have been amplified by a leaked policy paper suggesting full-scale ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian territory.
Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, co-founder of Progressive International, called Netanyahu's remarks to ABC a "clear and succinct statement" of the Israeli government's intentions.
"Israel plans to re-occupy a part of Palestine (Gaza) after having cleansed it of much, if not all, of its Palestinian population," Varoufakis wrote on social media. "In short, Israel's official policy is to violate the Geneva Convention and to pursue a war crime."
Netanyahu's comments came weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israel not to occupy Gaza "again," saying that would be "a big mistake."
Israel has repeatedly ignored mild U.S. calls to adhere to international law and ensure protections for Gaza civilians, tens of thousands of whom have been killed or wounded by the Israeli military's indiscriminate bombing campaign. Israeli troops are currently surrounding Gaza's largest city and preparing to enter in the coming days.
At Biden's request, U.S. lawmakers are readying a $14 billion military aid package for Israel despite growing warnings that their unconditional support for the Israeli government's assault on Gaza could make them complicit in genocide.
Hours before Netanyahu's ABC interview aired, Human Rights Watch called for a weapons embargo on Israel and Palestinian armed groups, accusing both of "serious abuses amounting to war crimes during the current hostilities."
“Civilians are being punished and killed at a scale unprecedented in recent history in Israel and Palestine," Bruno Stagno, chief advocacy officer at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. "The United States, Iran, and other governments risk being complicit in grave abuses if they continue to provide military assistance to known violators."
