New Report Details Dangerous Normalization of Bigoted Conspiracy Theories in 118th Congress

Today, eight leading civil, human, and immigrant rights organizations are releasing a comprehensive new report dubbed, "The Bigoted Conspiracy Caucus." In it, the groups document a disturbing trend among a faction of the 118th Congress: the normalization and amplification of xenophobic "great replacement" and "invasion" conspiracy theories. This robust report documents the historical roots of these dangerous ideologies and their pervasive promotion by members of Congress, highlighting the urgent need for action.
"Invasion" conspiracy theories depict immigrants as existential threats to American “culture” and “traditions,” fueling rhetoric that implicitly encourages hate-fueled violence. This type of rhetoric feeds into narratives of the "great replacement," a bigoted conspiracy theory that falsely asserts Jews and others are orchestrating the deliberate replacement of white Americans with non-white immigrants. Similarly, "invasion" conspiracies depict immigrants as existential threats to American culture and traditions, fueling rhetoric that implicitly encourages hate-fueled violence.
The report documents how dozens of Members of Congress have actively amplified these conspiracy theories through legislative measures, public statements, and a significant volume of social media activity and press releases. This amplification not only endangers public safety but also contributes to the deterioration of democratic norms and practices.
As we approach the fifth anniversary of the anti-immigrant terrorist attack in El Paso, Texas, that killed 23 people on August 3, 2019, we are reminded of the deadly impact of this rhetoric. The Bigoted Conspiracy Caucus report concludes with a stark warning to Congressional leadership to take immediate and decisive action to address the proliferation of this dangerous conspiracy theory and its harmful effects on society.
Report: https://bigotedconspiracycaucus.org/#homeme
Roll-out video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68p-YbdZT9Y&list=TLGGZOe8sUZFPyowMTA4MjAyNAw.youtube.com/watch?v=68p-YbdZT9Y&list=TLGGZOe8sUZFPyowMTA4MjAyNA
Quotes:
According to Vanessa Cárdenas, Executive Director of America’s Voice: “Members of Congress adopting an anti-democratic conspiracy theory rooted in white nationalism and antisemitism is a serious and urgent problem. As this new report documents, anti-semitism and white nationalism-rooted rhetoric is not an isolated problem, but rather a feature of the 118th Congress. We call on all Members of Congress to denounce and stop using bigoted conspiracies."
“The ‘great replacement’ and ‘invasion’ conspiracies are a danger to individuals, communities, and democracy itself,” said Rabbi Jason Kimelman-Block, Washington Director of Bend the Arc: Jewish Action. “These lies have inspired violence and mass murder in places such as El Paso, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo. But instead of calling out and marginalizing these reckless falsehoods, far too many members of Congress have instead amplified them and brought them into the mainstream for their own cynical gain. It is long past time to hold these elected officials accountable for their recklessness. American Jews will not be silent in the face of this threat not only to our safety, but to the safety of so many communities in our broader American family.
Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, said, “When lawmakers and other public figures normalize the ‘great replacement’ conspiracy and other extremist ideas – including by attacking immigrant communities to score political points – it leads to deadly violence and directly threatens our communities and our democracy. So much of this extremism is rooted in conspiracies about Jewish power and influence intended to paint immigrants and other communities as pawns of Jewish control. And as we’ve seen in El Paso – in addition to Charlottesville, Pittsburgh, Poway, Buffalo, and beyond – the consequences are tragic. Our leaders in Congress have a responsibility to actively call out and combat this bigotry and extremism to keep our communities safe.”
American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) National Government Affairs and Advocacy Director Chris Habiby said, “The normalization by Members of Congress of hate-filled rhetoric based on antisocial conspiracy theories poses a threat to marginalized communities across the United States. These theories, rooted in white nationalism and supremacy, have been driving much of the dangerous action that we have seen come out of the 118th Congress. It is long past time for every elected official, and especially Congressional leadership, to unequivocally reject the use of these bigoted conspiracies by their colleagues and commit to opposing legislation derived from them.”
“HIAS joins our partner organizations in calling out the Members of Congress who regularly spread vicious conspiracy theories about immigrants, said Naomi Steinberg, Vice President, U.S. Policy & Advocacy, HIAS. Invasion and great replacement theory rhetoric, both deeply rooted in white nationalist and antisemitic tropes, are no longer a bug on the Hill, they are a regular feature. It is incumbent upon all of us to speak up to denounce this language every time we hear it and to insist upon good faith, fact-based debates about how to address immigration challenges in the U.S. rather than the dangerous hate slinging that has taken over the immigration debate in the halls of Congress and on campaign trails around the country.”
Lindsay Schubiner, Director of Programs at Western States Center, said, “Bigoted "invasion" rhetoric has fueled violence and mass murder in cities like El Paso, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo. When members of Congress echo this rhetoric, they are elevating the risk of further violence. Western States Center urges members of Congress to denounce and forcefully push back against such hateful rhetoric by their colleagues. Too often, we have seen members spout dangerous, bigoted falsehoods, and rather than immediately being rebuked, condemned, and isolated, these members are welcomed into the mainstream. It's high time we hold these elected officials accountable for their recklessness. The Bigoted Conspiracy Caucus report shows how widespread this type of dangerous rhetoric has become among elected officials and how such ideas are influencing their governance.”
America's Voice -- Harnessing the power of American voices and American values to win common sense immigration reform. The mission of America's Voice is to realize the promise of workable and humane comprehensive immigration reform. Our goal is to build the public support and create the political momentum for reforms that will transform a dysfunctional immigration system that does not work into a regulatory system that does.
"He's been warned over and over again that waiting too long risks driving the economy into a ditch," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "The jobs data is flashing red."
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Friday demanded that the chairman of the Federal Reserve immediately "cancel his summer vacation" and slash interest rates following the release of government data showing weaker-than-expected job growth and an increase in the unemployment rate last month.
Warren (D-Mass.), an outspoken critic of the Fed's aggressive interest rate increases, argued in a social media post that Fed Chair Jerome Powell "made a serious mistake not cutting interest rates" at the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting earlier this week. The central bank's policy-setting group opted to hold rates at 5.25% to 5.5% for the 12th consecutive month.
The FOMC's next scheduled meeting isn't until September 17.
"The jobs data is flashing red," the senator wrote. "Powell needs to cancel his summer vacation and cut rates now—not wait six weeks."
The U.S. Labor Department said Friday that employers added 114,000 jobs in July, the lowest number since April. Economists projected 175,000 new jobs.
"Today's report shows the Fed erred in postponing rate cuts to September," said Bilal Baydoun, director of policy and research at the Groundwork Collaborative. "A recession is not inevitable, but it is solely in the hands of the Fed to deliver a major rate cut immediately. Workers should not have to pay the price for the Fed's failure to follow the data."
"Powell's delay is hurting millions of Americans and raising the risks of a recession. The only person it may help is Trump."
The jobs data came two days after Powell said a September rate cut is "on the table" but declined to commit to reducing borrowing costs, even though inflation has cooled dramatically since its peak in June 2022 and higher interest rates have hammered lower-income Americans. Warren and other Democratic lawmakers have also blamed Fed policy for worsening the nation's housing crisis.
Elise Gould, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, argued the new jobs data "suggests the Fed has waited too long to lower interest rates."
"More people entered the labor market in search of jobs, but many haven't found them," Gould wrote. "Nominal wage growth continues to edge down, falling to 3.6% year over year, its lowest in two years. While more recent comparisons are more volatile, the deceleration is clear across all measures. There is no evidence of inflationary pressures coming from the labor market."
The Fed's refusal to cut interest rates in the face of mounting evidence that a reduction is warranted—and potentially necessary to avert a recession—has raised concerns that Powell is succumbing to political pressure from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has warned the central bank chief against cutting rates before the November election.
Trump initially nominated Powell to serve as Fed chair in 2017, and President Joe Biden renominated him for another four-year term in 2021.
In an interview last month, Trump said that if he's elected to another four years in the White House in November, he would let Powell serve the rest of his term, "especially if I thought he was doing the right thing."
Powell insisted at a press conference Wednesday that "we don't change anything in our approach to address other factors, like the political calendar."
JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S., is forecasting a half-point rate cut in both September and November. The FOMC's November meeting is scheduled to begin a day after the presidential election.
While Trump and Republicans in Congress have attempted to characterize any pre-election rate cuts as politically motivated, Democratic lawmakers and watchdogs have argued that refusing to cut rates amid overwhelming evidence in favor would itself be a political decision—one that could help the former president win the 2024 race.
"The Fed should have already cut rates!" the Revolving Door Project, an anti-corruption group, wrote on social media Friday. "Powell's delay is hurting millions of Americans and raising the risks of a recession. The only person it may help is Trump."
"Powell's maintenance of a high interest rate environment improves Trump's 2024 electoral prospects—and a victory for Trump would be a death knell for democracy and the climate," the group added.
International outcry and a reporter's pointed questions weren't enough to get the State Department to denounce the killings of Al Jazeera journalists.
A Palestinian journalist on Thursday pressed a U.S. State Department spokesperson to characterize the killings of two Al Jazeera journalists by Israeli forces as summary execution.
The heated press briefing followed an airstrike on Wednesday that killedAl Jazeera reporter Ismail al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami al-Rifee, and sparked global outrage. Israel's military acknowledged targeting al-Ghoul, saying he was "eliminated" because he was a Hamas "terrorist," an allegation the Qatar-based network said was "baseless."
The death toll of Palestinian journalists and media workers now stands at least 108, including several intentionally targeted by Israel forces, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
Said Arikat, the Washington bureau chief of Al-Quds, an Arabic-language newspaper based in Jerusalem, called the strike a "premeditated crime to kill a journalist for doing their job" and a "summary execution" in the press briefing, but State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel declined to affirm the characterizations or condemn the airstrike.
. @SMArikat: Al Jazeera journalists were told to leave by the Israelis, they got in their car and moved and they were bombed, that is summary execution
Patel: We continue to engage with our partners in Israel
Said: Do you call on Israel to release journalists held without charge… pic.twitter.com/ijDd3ztqSs
— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) August 1, 2024
Al-Ghoul and al-Rifee were killed in northern Gaza after reporting from near the home of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political leader who was assassinated in Tehran earlier on Wednesday. They wore press vests and had signs on their vehicle identifying them as journalists; they had last contacted their news desk just 15 minutes before the strike, Al Jazeerareported.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) presented no evidence in a social media post claiming that al-Ghoul was a terrorist and Hamas operative. In March, al-Ghoul reported being stripped, handcuffed, and blindfolded during the course of a 12-hour detainment by Israeli forces; he had been covering an Israeli attack on al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Witnesses said Israeli forces severely beat al-Ghoul at the hospital before arresting him.
Anas al-Sharif, another Al Jazeera reporter in Gaza, was on site at a different hospital on Wednesday when his colleagues' bodies were brought in, and he spoke about the role al-Ghoul had played in the outlet's war coverage.
"Ismail was conveying the suffering of the displaced Palestinians and the suffering of the wounded and the massacres committed by the [Israeli] occupation against the innocent people in Gaza," he told his own news outlet.
"The feeling—no words can describe what happened," he added.
In protest of the killings, Palestinian journalists gathered to throw off their press vests and vowed to continue showing the suffering of Gazans through their work, despite the dangers they faced.
Palestinian journalists in Gaza threw their press vests to the ground in protest against Israel’s killing of Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami al-Rifi. pic.twitter.com/Dmi4D1MoQ3
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 1, 2024
Condemnation of the killings of the two Al Jazeera journalists came not just from Gaza but all over the world.
CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement that she was "dismayed" by the killings and that journalists are civilians who should never be targeted.
Defending Rights & Dissent, a U.S.-based civil liberties nonprofit, also condemned the killing of al-Ghoul and said the reasons for it were clear.
"When you 'eliminate' journalists, it's much easier to hide war crimes, it's easier to spread lies, it's easier to commit genocide," Sue Udry, the group's executive director, said in a statement.
In response to the killing, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that journalists "must be protected, and we decry attacks against them."
William Schomburg, head of the ICRC's sub-delegation in Gaza, said in a statement that his team had just met with al-Ghoul the previous week to get an update on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. "Journalists in all wars play a central role in highlighting the plight of civilians and in speaking for the voiceless," Schomburg said.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF, in French), a Paris-based nonprofit, wrote in unequivocal terms about the need for Israel to stop killing journalists.
"RSF is deeply disturbed to see the Israel Defense Forces using social media to justify their targeted killing of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail al-Ghoul," the organization wrote on social media. "Journalists are not terrorists. This campaign of violence against media in Gaza must stop now."
The Freedom of the Press Foundation also responded forcefully to the IDF's claim about al-Ghoul.
"Documenting a war isn't terrorism, it's journalism," the group wrote on social media. "If the IDF can prove al-Ghoul was working for Hamas' military, it should do so immediately. If not, this looks like a flimsy excuse for intentionally murdering a journalist from an outlet Israel dislikes."
Israeli forces have killed at seven journalists or media workers affiliated with Al Jazeera during the war, and Israel shut down the network's local operations in May, citing a security threat, though critics said it was a case of censorship—an attempt to hide the brutality of the assault on Gaza.
In total, 113 journalists and media workers have died since the war began, including two Israelis and three Lebanese, according to CPJ, which says this has been the deadliest period for journalists anywhere in the world since it began collecting data in 1992.
The international outcry over all of the killings has ramped up pressure on the U.S.—which has backed the Israeli assault with weapons and diplomatic support— to condemn them, and Wednesday's strike on al-Ghoul and al-Rifee has only increased that pressure. Still, Patel, the spokesperson, wouldn't issue any such condemnation on Thursday.
Arikat also pressed Patel to call for the release of Palestinian journalists being held in Israeli detention centers without charges, but Patel didn't do so.
"No matter who you are, no matter what your politics are, this is one of the most important issues in America right now," one Greenpeace spokesperson said.
Nearly 300 organizations and tens of thousands of individuals have signed an open letter supporting Greenpeace USA against a $300 million lawsuit brought against the environmental group by Energy Transfer—a company with a majority stake in the Dakota Access pipeline.
The corporation is falsely accusing Greenpeace of being the driving force behind Indigenous-led protests against the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) in 2016 and 2017.
Greenpeace USA announced its supporters on Thursday as it launched a campaign to raise awareness about the lawsuit—which it said could "functionally bankrupt" the organization, threatening its "existence." However, Greenpeace said that the dangers posed by strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs), like the one it faces, extend far beyond one organization.
"No matter who you are, no matter what your politics are, this is one of the most important issues in America right now," Greenpeace USA spokesperson Rolf Skar said in a statement. "Energy Transfer built the Dakota Access pipeline. But they're suing anyway in order to send a message: If you dare to oppose us, we will financially ruin you."
The Dakota Access pipeline drew massive protests from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, more than 300 other tribal nations, and non-Indigenous allies. While former U.S. President Donald Trump forced the pipeline through shortly after taking office in early 2017, the protests rattled the fossil fuel industry and their allies in government. After 2016, 18 states passed anti-protest laws that shielded around 60% of U.S. oil and gas production and related infrastructure from peaceful protests. The industry also turned to "judicial harassment."
Energy Transfer (ET) initially brought suits against Standing Rock Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault and other Water Protectors, as well as a federal suit against Greenpeace in 2017.
At the time, ET CEO Kelcy Warren told a reporter: "Could we get some monetary damages out of this thing, and probably will we? Yeah, sure. Is that my primary objective? Absolutely not. It's to send a message—you can't do this, this is unlawful, and it's not going to be tolerated in the United States."
"Everyone who says they care about freedom—of whatever political stripe—should join together to support the Greenpeace campaign to protect people's right to speak out against corporate abuses."
While the 2017 cases were all dismissed, ET immediately filed a similar case against Greenpeace in North Dakota state court in 2019. The new case, which is scheduled to go to trial in February 2025, makes what Greenpeace called a "deeply racist" case that Greenpeace, and not Indigenous leaders, coordinated the Dakota Access protests.
"The lawsuit against Greenpeace is also an attack on the Indigenous movement in our fight for self-determination to protect Mother Earth, our waters, sacred and cultural sites, and our youth and future generations," Morgan Brings Plenty of the Standing Rock Youth Council said in a statement. "These colonialist lawsuits are trying to send a warning to anyone who might consider speaking out and to be quiet—any of you could be next."
ET also makes several claims that would set a dangerous precedent if upheld, including denouncing legitimate speech as defamatory and making anyone who is present at a protest liable for things that occurred at the same protest.
"The whole point of this type of lawsuit is to limit freedom of expression, so even if you don't care about climate change, or you don't care about Greenpeace, you should pay attention," Skar said. "What's at stake isn't just Greenpeace or environmentalism, but the fundamental American rights to freedom of peaceful expression and advocacy for all of us."
Greenpeace has circulated a letter to ET that has so far been signed by more than 290 organizations—including 350.org, Public Citizen, ACLU North Dakota, SEIU, Indigenous Environmental Network, and Amnesty International USA—and tens of thousands of individuals, including prominent celebrities and activists like Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon, Billie Eilish, and Adam McKay.
"This is corporate overreach that is part of a disturbing trend of attacks on advocacy and speech around the world," the letter reads. "We will not allow lawsuits like this one to stop us from advocating for a just, green, and peaceful future. On the contrary, we will ensure they have the opposite effect, increasing the support for organizations like Greenpeace and strengthening the broader movement for justice."
"This legal attack on Greenpeace is an attack on us all," the letter continues. "We will not stand idly by. We will not be bullied. We will not be divided and we will not be silenced."
Organizations also issued individual statements of support.
"Everyone who says they care about freedom—of whatever political stripe—should join together to support the Greenpeace campaign to protect people's right to speak out against corporate abuses," said Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen. "As Greenpeace knows from its own experience, too often corporations use their political, economic, and legal power not just to run PR campaigns justifying their wrongdoing, but to threaten public interest advocates with bad-faith lawsuits (SLAPPs) and other intimidation tactics."
Brian Hauss, a senior staff attorney for the ACLU, said: "Protesters and advocacy groups should never have to fear the weight of groups like ETP as a condition for expressing their First Amendment rights. The court should see this lawsuit for what it is and toss it."
Progressives are also calling for a national legislative solution to the problem of SLAPP suits. While most states do have laws on the books against them, North Dakota is one of the 18 that do not.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) introduced the Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) Protection Act during Congress' last session, and plans to reintroduce it in September of this year.
"The case against Greenpeace illustrates how mega-corporations can use lawsuits to silence, intimidate, and ruin their critics," Raskin said. "America must demand, and Congress must pass, bipartisan legislation to protect First Amendment rights against ruinous litigation practices."