New Report: 16 Biggest U.S. Grocery Retailers Failed on Forced Labor and Human Rights Abuses When Sourcing Tuna—a US$42.2 Billion Industry

As UN negotiations for a global oceans treaty are set to resume, private-sector respect for basic human rights and environmental safeguards is still found lacking throughout the tuna supply chain
None of the 16 biggest grocery retailers in the U.S. have done enough to purge forced labor and other human rights abuses from tuna fish supply chains, a flashpoint for the industry in recent years, according to a new scorecard report from Greenpeace USA. Additionally, only two of the retailers — Aldi and Whole Foods — received passing grades for addressing environmental and sustainability issues in sourcing tuna. In total, of the 16 retailers, only Aldi received an overall passing grade in the scorecard: 61.5% out of 100.
The global tuna market size reached US$ 42.2 Billion in 2022, with canned tuna accounting for one-fifth of the sector. Nearly six million metric tonnes of tuna are removed from the ocean every year, an amount that has increased 1000% in six decades, according to researchers from the University of British Columbia and the University of Western Australia. In 2018, tuna vessels worldwide netted $11 billion, while grocery stores earned almost four times that amount from their sales of tuna products in the same year.
“Grocery retailers continue to turn a blind eye to the worst abuses at sea,” said Mallika Talwar, Senior Oceans Campaigner at Greenpeace USA. “Even as customers press clothing manufacturers and other economic sectors to respect human rights and labor standards, the abuses in tuna fisheries continue unchecked. These fleets need to both implement and follow much stronger labor and environmental standards – these workers, like all others, deserve safe workplaces and decent wages.”
The report was released one week before the final round of negotiations for a UN treaty governing commerce and human activity in international waters — including tuna fisheries. The fishing vessels that supply the industry operate in the middle of the world’s largest oceans. They are probably the most isolated workplace on the planet; human rights and environmental standards have always been easy to skirt. This reality, however, has largely been hidden from U.S. consumers, and, for the most part, retailers that earn billions of dollars from tuna products have yet to hold themselves and their suppliers to more rigorous standards.
Retailers’ inaction on human rights and labor standards has resulted in products produced with serious labor abuses being available for sale in the U.S. For example, the leadership of the Taiwanese-owned vessel Da Wang was indicted for involvement in forced labor and human trafficking. Despite the abuse heaped on the crew and a suspicious death occurring onboard, tuna fish caught by this vessel was traced to Bumble Bee Foods. It was made available for sale in a tuna can traced to the shelves of a Harris Teeter (a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger Co.) in Arlington, Virginia. Kroger’s final score in the new report was 27%, leading to it being ranked in 10th place.
The report evaluated the 16 largest grocery retailers in the U.S. market, looking at how careful the corporations were in ensuring that their supply chains respected environmental sustainability and human rights standards. Of the 16 retailers, 11 returned surveys and the other five were assessed on publicly available information.
Whole Foods received the highest environmental score, with 84%, followed by Aldi at 78%. Aldi came closest to receiving a passing grade on human rights, at 59.77%. Meijer scored 15% on human rights and 23% on environment, the lowest grades in both categories. Overall, Meijer scored the worst with a disappointing 16%, followed closely by Wegmans (17%), Southeastern Grocers (18%) and Publix (19%).
“It’s not enough to have human rights, labor, and sustainability policies — corporations must enforce them and they are moving too slowly,” said Marilu Cristina Flores, Senior Oceans Campaigner, Greenpeace USA. “Although many retailers have environmental sustainability guidelines in place, only five scored a passing grade in this category. And even though retailers still have a lot of ground to cover in environmental sustainability, their inaction on human rights violations is even further behind the times. This has real-world consequences on the lives of thousands of vulnerable fishers in the distant water fishing industry.”
Greenpeace USA first began surveying corporations on their environmentally sustainable sourcing policies 14 years ago, when the concepts of Fisheries Improvement Projects (FIPs) and reduced bycatch were fairly new. Today, many of these principles have been widely acknowledged but not fully embraced; while several retailers improved their scores by more than five points, none did so by more than 10 points.
Human rights issues, in contrast, have as much visibility today as environmental sustainability had 10 years ago. Very few retailers committed to respect the International Labor Organization Work in Fishing Convention of 2007, which provides very specific guidance on minimum standards for decent working conditions on fishing vessels, including workplace safety, decent wages and working conditions, and access to food and clean water. Only Aldi scored the maximum for expressing a commitment to these and other UN policies. Four retailers — HEB, Publix, SE Grocers, and Wegmans — scored zero points for this question.
“We need at least one company to step forward and lead the way on human rights in the tuna industry,” said Flores. “It can be the new entity after the Kroger and Albertsons merger is complete, perhaps, but neither company has treated this issue with gravity. Whole Foods markets its brands for environmental sustainability, and it leads all tuna retailers in this field, but on human rights it is sadly silent. One company could be all that’s needed to start a trend that would make a huge difference in the lives of thousands of workers around the world.”
Methodology
Retailers were scored with percentage grades based on 39 questions that were sorted into six categories:
In addition, the 39 questions were also categorized as pertaining either to environmental issues, human rights issues, or both, providing each retailer with an overall environmental score and an overall human rights score.
One peace group praised AMLO for "once again providing such an important voice against U.S. imperialism and bullying."
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador vowed over the weekend to lead a worldwide movement to end the 61-year U.S. embargo of Cuba.
"We are going to continue demanding the removal, the elimination of the blockade against Cuba, which is inhumane," López Obrador, popularly known as AMLO, said Saturday in a speech attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
"Mexico will lead a more active movement so that all countries unite and defend the independence and sovereignty of Cuba."
"And not only when it comes to voting at the U.N., which is always won. Only one or two countries abstain or vote against" annual resolutions condemning the embargo, AMLO continued, referring to the U.S. and Israel. "The majority of the countries of the world are in favor of the elimination of the blockade, but the assembly passes and it's back to the same thing."
"Mexico will lead a more active movement so that all countries unite and defend the independence and sovereignty of Cuba," said AMLO, who denounced Washington's attempts to treat the Caribbean island "as a terrorist country or put them on a blacklist of alleged terrorists."
\u201cAMLO says that Mexico will lead a worldwide movement to end the U.S. blockade on Cuba.\u201d— Kawsachun News (@Kawsachun News) 1676218568
Anti-war activists from CodePink praised AMLO for "once again providing such an important voice against U.S. imperialism and bullying."
Last summer, the Mexican president boycotted the Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles, due to the White House's refusal to invite officials from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to the meeting.
"Together with friends in Mexico and around the world, we will unblock Cuba," CodePink tweeted Sunday.
Following Obama-era efforts at normalization, former U.S. President Donald Trump intensified Washington's crackdown on the small island nation, implementing more than 240 punitive policies even as Cubans endured acute shortages of food and medicine amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
One of the Trump administration's most "despicable" actions, according to critics, was its last-minute decision to put Cuba back on the State Department's list of "State Sponsors of Terrorism" (SSOT), a move that has derailed the provision of economic aid and loans made by international financial institutions.
Despite Democratic lawmakers' pleas and President Joe Biden's own campaign pledge to reverse his predecessor's "failed" approach to Cuba, the White House imposed additional economic sanctions against the island following anti-government protests in July 2021 and has so far refused to remove the country from the SSOT blacklist.
Last month, a group of 160 mostly U.S. lawyers implored Biden to "immediately initiate a review and notification process to remove Cuba from the SSOT list," writing that "there is no legal or moral justification" for the country to remain on it.
That letter from the Alliance for Cuba Engagement and Respect came a few months after more than 10,000 people and 100 progressive advocacy groups signed an open letter demanding, to no avail, that Biden reverse Trump's terrorism designation for Cuba and reinstate Obama-era policy toward the nation.
Meanwhile, Cuba has continued to send doctors to various parts of the world to help tackle Covid-19 and other diseases. In defiance of more than six decades of harmful U.S. sanctions, the biggest export of the island, which has a lower child mortality rate than its more powerful and hostile neighbor to the north, is medical care.
On Saturday, AMLO thanked Díaz-Canel for sending Cuban doctors to provide healthcare in remote areas of Mexico.
Díaz-Canel, for his part, also expressed gratitude during his visit to Mexico's southeastern port city of Campeche.
"I once again thank our brother nation for its solidarity with the Cuban people, who have faced tremendously difficult challenges in the last few years and months due to a combination of the blows of nature and the effects of the toughened blockade," said Díaz-Canel.
"I once again thank our brother nation for its solidarity with the Cuban people, who have faced tremendously difficult challenges in the last few years and months."
Last summer, a few weeks after 55 House Democrats joined their Republican counterparts to defeat Rep. Rashida Tlaib's (D-Mich.) legislative attempt to make it easier for an economically battered Cuba to import food grown by U.S. farmers, the island was further devastated by a catastrophic oil fire.
Despite the best efforts of a handful of progressive lawmakers who urged the Biden administration to do more, the U.S. limited its disaster response to phone consultations and refused to repeal sanctions even as they created barriers to delivering humanitarian aid. Mexico, by contrast, dispatched firefighting resources to help contain the blaze.
On Saturday, AMLO awarded Díaz-Canel the "Order of the Aztec Eagle," Mexico's highest honor for foreigners. Previous recipients include Gabriel García Márquez, a Colombian novelist and Nobel literature laureate, and Nelson Mandela, a South African anti-apartheid organizer and eventual president of his country.
In addition, AMLO and Díaz-Canel participated in bilateral talks to outline plans for further cooperation on matters of trade and healthcare.
“The U.S. government should lift, as soon as possible, the unjust and inhuman blockade of the Cuban people," AMLO said Saturday. "It's time for a new coexistence among all the countries of Latin America."
The Mexican president argued that U.S. policy toward Cuba "is completely worn out, anachronistic, it has no future or point, and it no longer benefits anyone."
"Its people and government are deeply humane," AMLO said of the island nation. "Long live the dignified people of Cuba!"
The funneling of healthcare dollars to the private sector by Madrid's right-wing government has left the public health system "in danger of extinction," said one worker.
Madrid residents on Sunday marched to protest the right-wing regional government's attacks on the public healthcare system, with hundreds of thousands of participants showing that concern over the shredding of the public sector is growing.
Government officials said around 250,000 people took part in the demonstration, compared to tens of thousands who marched last month, while organizers' estimate for Sunday's protest was close to one million.
Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the right-wing regional president of Madrid, has been the target of much of the outcry over healthcare, as she has overseen "the transfer of funds to private healthcare," according to public health advocates.
Spain's private healthcare sector has long been far smaller than its public system, in which more than 99% of Spain residents are covered and able to access government-funded medical care. The country's 17 regional governments have jurisdiction over health budgets and delivery of service, and Ayuso's administration is reportedly spending less per capita on public healthcare than any other regional government, despite Madrid having the highest per capita income.
"They have cut our wages instead of raising them. We are overwhelmed with work and do not have any support."
Roughly half of healthcare spending by Ayuso, who took office in 2019, goes to the private sector, according to march organizers.
The loss of funding for public health services has resulted in underpaid medical workers and an exodus of staff, healthcare workers say. Patients have been forced to seek care in emergency departments, leading to overcrowding.
"The situation is dramatic," Maite Lopez, a nurse who attended the demonstration, told AFP. "We can't take proper care of the patients."
Ayuso attacked the healthcare workers and supporters who rallied in Madrid, saying the protest was orchestrated by her political opponents and writing on social media, "We all believe in public health."
Some demonstrators carried signs and a model of Ayuso with a long nose, comparing her to Pinocchio. Others carried banners reading, "The right to health is a human right" and "Defend the health service."
In addition to Sunday's protest and the march held in January, tens of thousands of demonstrators took part in what they called a "white tidal wave" in Madrid in November, with healthcare workers wearing white lab coats and proclaiming, "Madrid rises up for public health."
Some primary care doctors and pediatricians have staged intermittant work stoppages since the November protest, with Sunday's march the largest outpouring of support thus far.
\u201cOver 250,000 people in Madrid, Spain protest against the privatization of healthcare.\u201d— Nina Turner (@Nina Turner) 1676304997
One healthcare worker toldReuters that Spain's public health sector, which experts have frequently ranked as one of the best in the world, is "in danger of extinction" in Madrid.
"They have cut our wages instead of raising them," Lilian Ramis told Reuters. "We are overwhelmed with work and do not have any support."
The outcry over the attack on Madrid's public health service comes days after healthcare workers in the United Kingdom went on strike over the Conservative government's refusal to pay them fairly, and a day after nearly a million people in France held nationwide protests over President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age.
Around 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to protest the judicial overhaul, chanting, "No to dictatorship!"
Massive protests erupted in Israel on Monday as the country's far-right government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, began advancing judicial reforms that would roll back judicial oversight of parliament and give lawmakers more control over Supreme Court appointments, proposed changes that opposition leader Yair Lapid decried as an attempt to impose a "dark dictatorship."
As demonstrations raged—with participants chanting "democracy!" and "no to dictatorship!"—chaos broke out inside the Israeli Knesset after a key committee voted to move ahead with part of the legislation backed by Netanyahu and right-wing Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who are aiming to virtually eliminate the Supreme Court's ability to strike down laws.
The vote, as The New York Timesreported, "set off a fracas in the committee room after opposition lawmakers, one of them in tears, chanted against the decision, and some of them clambered over tables to confront the committee chair, Simcha Rothman, a government lawmaker."
\u201cISRAEL: Shouting breaks out as the Knesset Constitution, Law & Justice Committee convenes to vote on the proposed judicial reform package \n\nOpposition lawmakers can be heard chanting \u201cSHAME,\u201d as the committee chairman refuses to heed the President\u2019s call to delay the vote\u201d— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS English) 1676276358
Around 100,000 people took part in the Monday demonstrations against the proposed judicial overhaul, which the far-right government appears bent on ramming through despite public opposition and pleas from top officials—including Israeli President Isaac Herzog—to delay the legislation.
In a speech on Sunday, Herzog—who plays a largely ceremonial role—warned that "we are no longer in a political debate but on the brink of constitutional and social collapse."
Addressing demonstrators on Monday, Lapid expressed a similar fear, declaring, "We will not stay quiet as they destroy everything that is precious and sacred to us."
"Outwardly they grin sarcastically, saying that [the protests] won't change anything," Lapid said, "but inside they tremble, as rulers always tremble when they discover that there are people in front of them who are not willing to give up."
\u201c#BREAKING Thousands protest outside Israel's parliament against the judicial reforms\u201d— Guy Elster (@Guy Elster) 1676274298
Monday's mass demonstrations came 24 hours after around 200,000 Israelis took to the streets to protest the policies of Israel's far-right government, which on Sunday granted retroactive "legalization" to nine settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The Times noted Monday that "many Arabs agree that the Supreme Court generally acts as a bulwark against attacks on minorities and has acted to restrain parts of Israel's settlement enterprise."
"But they also feel that Israel's democracy has for years been compromised by the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, where millions of Palestinians live under varying forms of Israeli control without voting or residency rights in Israel itself," the newspaper added.
Aida Touma-Sliman, an Arab lawmaker in Israel's parliament, told the Times that "democracy cannot exist while you're occupying other people."
Mansour Abbas, a member of the Israeli Knesset and head of the United Arab List, said his party supports the large-scale demonstrations against the judicial overhaul, which have been going on for weeks.
As Haaretzexplained, the new legislation seeks to grant "the prime minister and his or her government—via the legislature they control—the power to override Supreme Court decisions."
"It also limits the court's ability to strike down legislation that infringes on human and civil rights, while giving the government complete control over judicial appointments," the outlet continued. "The battle will continue after Monday's vote. The legislation now moves to the full Knesset, where it will need to pass in three votes in the coming days or weeks. The protest movement is already preparing its next steps."