November, 16 2023, 08:42am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Cory Combs, Issue One: ccombs@issueone.org
Cory Combs, Issue One: ccombs@issueone.org
David Monahan, Fairplay: david@fairplayforkids.org
New poll finds overwhelming public support for bipartisan legislation to protect kids from online harms
Nearly 9 in 10 U.S. voters support the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) which would adopt responsible safeguards
Bipartisan legislation that would require social media platforms to protect kids and teens from online harms has near universal support across the political spectrum, according to a new poll released today by Issue One’s Council for Responsible Social Media and Fairplay. The findings come amid growing calls for lawmakers to put responsible safeguards in place to address the harmful impact of social media on young people after another whistleblower came before Congress to testify that Meta knew its products were hurting kids.
In the new poll of U.S. voters, conducted by Hans Kaiser and Associates/Hart Research, 87% of the electorate believes that it is important for the president and Congress to take action to combat the harms being caused by social media platforms. This includes 86% of respondents who voted for former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and 88% of voters who supported then-candidate Joe Biden. Nearly all voters (94%) agree that mental health challenges facing children and teens today are a serious problem, and three in four (73%) blame social media and say the platforms have had a negative impact on the mental health of youth over the last 20 years.
Further demonstrating the overwhelming public support for congressional action, 86% of voters support the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which would require social media platforms to protect minors from specific online harms, such as the promotion of eating disorders, suicide, substance abuse, and sexual exploitation. The bill would provide children and parents with new safeguards, require the strongest safety settings by default, and impose penalties on companies whose design features expose children to these types of harms on their platforms.
“Parents have had enough. They’re doing everything they can to keep their kids safe online, but parents can’t do this alone,” said Alix Fraser, director of Issue One’s Council for Responsible Social Media. “Congress must take action now by passing KOSA into law. Voters are demanding leadership, and it’s time for lawmakers to deliver on their promises and take meaningful steps to keep our children safe online and finally hold tech companies accountable.”
Support for KOSA crosses partisan lines, with 84% of Republicans, 92% of Democrats, and 81% of independents in favor of it. Only 8% of poll respondents expressed opposition to KOSA.
“For years, Big Tech has put profits ahead of kids’ lives while Congress has sat on the sidelines,” said Josh Golin, executive director of Fairplay. “Our nation’s leaders can no longer be silent in the face of a strong bipartisan majority of the public that wants to see strong action to protect young people online. KOSA will make the internet a safer and healthier place for kids and teens.”
More than 90% of all respondents also expressed concern about a wide range of negative impacts social media is having on children and teens, from being vulnerable to online predators to rates of cyberbullying, anxiety, depression, and suicide.
“The American Academy of Pediatrics has long understood the value in the Kids Online Safety Act’s approach to making online environments and experiences healthier and safer for children and teens, and these results make clear that the American public understands the need for the accountability and safeguards KOSA would put in place,” said Mark Del Monte, chief executive officer of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “This robust support for KOSA across nearly every category of public opinion further underscores that now is the time for Congress to act.”
KOSA was introduced earlier this year by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). The bill was voted unanimously out of the Senate Commerce Committee in July, and has nearly fifty cosponsors from members of both parties. KOSA is currently awaiting a full vote in the Senate.
Fairplay, formerly known as Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, educates the public about commercialism's impact on kids' wellbeing and advocates for the end of child-targeted marketing. Fairplay organizes parents to hold corporations accountable for their marketing practices, advocates for policies to protect kids, and works with parents and professionals to reduce children's screen time.
LATEST NEWS
Police Assault Protesters Demanding Gaza Cease-Fire at DNC HQ
"With every passing minute that President Biden and the Democratic Party refuse to heed the calls of their voters and demand a cease-fire, more Palestinians in Gaza are being killed by Israeli airstrikes."
Nov 16, 2023
News
U.S. Capitol Police used pellet guns and pepper spray late Wednesday to break up an interfaith protest calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as top Democratic lawmakers gathered for a candidate event inside the headquarters of the party's national committee.
Organizers of the protest said that shortly after demonstrators locked arms and obstructed the entrance to the Democratic National Committee building, police—including some in riot gear—rushed them without warning and used "brute force" to remove activists from the area.
At least 100 demonstrators were injured during the police response, including one person who was pushed over railing onto their head, Sumaya Awad, a member of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA), toldThe Washington Post.
"The Democratic Party just showed exactly how it feels about its voters," Awad said in a statement. "The Israeli military just stormed a hospital in Gaza, airstrikes have killed over 4,500 children, and water is running out. Over 80% of Democratic voters are demanding a cease-fire and brought that message of peace to party leadership, who responded by unleashing an incredibly violent police attack on them."
Jewish Voice for Peace Action and IfNotNow, groups that helped organize the demonstration along with DSA, echoed that account and criticized media outlets for uncritically reporting a Capitol Police statement accusing activists of "violently protesting."
Beth Miller, political director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action, said in a statement late Wednesday that "with every passing minute that President Biden and the Democratic Party refuse to heed the calls of their voters and demand a cease-fire, more Palestinians in Gaza are being killed by Israeli airstrikes and siege."
"Tonight, hundreds of peaceful anti-war activists came to the DNC to call for an end to bombs and violence in order to save Palestinian and Israeli lives. They were met with brutal assaults by the police," Miller added. "The Democrats need to decide: will they stand on the side of peace and justice, or will they continue to support war and genocide?"
'Not Enough': UN Security Council Urges Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza
"The unacceptably jumbled and sluggish process finally led to the adoption of a text that does not come close to reflecting the severity of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," said Doctors Without Borders' leader.
Nov 15, 2023
News
This is the first Gaza-related resolution to get through the Security Council since a Hamas-led attack on October 7 in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed and another 240 were taken hostage. Since then, Israeli forces have killed over 11,000 Palestinians, wounded thousands more, devastated civilian infrastructure, and displaced about 70% of the strip's 2.3 million population.
Doctors Without Borders on Wednesday evening called out the inadequacy of the United Nations Security Council's newly approved resolution on Gaza, which advocates for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors" several weeks into Israel's bombardment and ground operations.
"A population, in its entirety, has been besieged and deprived of the basic means to survive, including access to lifesaving medical care. All while council members deliberated," declared Dr. Christos Christou, international president of the group, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
"The unacceptably jumbled and sluggish process finally led to the adoption of a text that does not come close to reflecting the severity of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," Christou continued. "Today's resolution fails to acknowledge just how necessary a sustained cessation of hostilities is to save lives and to enable humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian pauses, extended though they may be, are not enough."
MSF—which has been working to provide medical care in the besieged enclave—is demanding "the immediate implementation of a sustained cessation of hostilities that ensures the safety and security of civilians, patients, and humanitarian and medical staff across the Gaza Strip."
This is the first Gaza-related resolution to get through the Security Council since a Hamas-led attack on October 7 in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed and another 240 were taken hostage. Since then, Israeli forces have killed over 11,000 Palestinians, wounded thousands more, devastated civilian infrastructure, and displaced about 70% of the strip's 2.3 million population.
The resolution, which also "calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children," passed 12-0 with three abstentions—from Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The Associated Pressreported that the U.K. and U.S. abstained because the resolution didn't condemn Hamas' initial attack while Russia did so because of its failure to demand a humanitarian cease-fire. Those three nations, along with China and France, have veto power, which the U.S. used on an earlier resolution calling for "humanitarian pauses."
Israel gets nearly $4 billion in annual military assistance from the United States and U.S. President Joe Biden has requested another $14.3 billion in response to the what critics and experts are describing as Israel's "genocidal" war on Gaza.
Human Rights Watch U.N. director Louis Charbonneau said Wednesday night, "That the U.S. finally stopped paralyzing the Security Council on Israel and Palestine so this resolution on the plight of children in Gaza could move forward should be a wake-up call to Israeli authorities that global concern, even among its allies, is strong."
According toU.N. News, Riyad Mansour, permanent observer for the state of Palestine, told the Security Council that it "should have heeded the call by the U.N. and every humanitarian organization on Earth calling for a humanitarian cease-fire."
Referencing a resolution passed late last month, he added that the council "should have at least echoed the call of the General Assembly for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."
"It is a failure of humanity of terrifying magnitude," Mansour said of current conditions in Gaza. "But for now, the urgency is to save lives. Stop the killing, stop the forced displacement, allow humanitarian aid in and ensure humanitarian access, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."
"This madness must be brought to an end," he asserted. "It is time for peace."
'Price of Defending Apartheid': AIPAC Set to Spend $100 Million Against Squad
"And AIPAC will lose," said the progressive political action group Our Revolution.
Nov 15, 2023
News
Sammon said that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), and Summer Lee (D-Pa.)—"the most outspoken and unapologetically leftist contingent of the Democratic Party in national office"—are among AIPAC's top targets.
"The price of defending apartheid keeps going up," quipped Palestinian American writer and political analyst Yousef Munayyer in response to the report.
Ohio political activist Nina Turner wrote on social media: "This is anti-Blackness. Period."
Tlaib—the only Palestinian American member of Congress—has accused Israel of genocide for killing and maiming tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza and forcibly displacing nearly three-quarters of the besieged strip's people. Many experts concur with her characterization.
Tlaib, Omar, Bush, and a handful of other Democratic lawmakers have also called Israel an apartheid state, an assessment shared by a growing number of rights groups, international figures, and even former Israeli government officials.
On Wednesday, two dozen House members led by Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), and Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) sent a letter to Biden calling for a cease-fire.
As Sammon noted, a recent Data for Progress poll found that two-thirds of U.S. voters, including 80% of Democrats, also back a cease-fire.
Connor Farrell, president of the progressive fundraising group Left Rising, told Sammon that AIPAC wants "to make the statement this cycle that no one is safe from their wrath, that if you speak out, you can be targeted no matter how popular or how many cycles of incumbent you are."
"It's extremely audacious," Farrell added.
Progressive Democrats are no strangers to AIPAC spending big in bids to defame, defeat, or unseat them. As Sammon noted:
AIPAC's heavy spending was blamed for helping Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) defeat incumbent Andy Levin—a self-described Zionist Jew—last year in Michigan's 11th Congressional District Democratic primary.
Conversely, some of the staunchest supporters of Israel in Congress have benefited from AIPAC's largesse. The group was the number one donor to both House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) during the last election cycle.
AIPAC has also been a top contributor to lawmakers like Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who not only vocally support Israel, but also attack colleagues like Tlaib and Omar for their pro-Palestinian views. AIPAC was by far Gottheimer's largest contributor in the 2022 electoral cycle, donating more than $216,000 to his campaign. The same goes for Torres, who received over $141,000 from the group during the same period.
"I don't give a fuck about AIPAC," he said after the group falsely accused him and other representatives of "trying to keep Hamas in power."
Alluding to right-wing support for the group, Bush wrote on social media Wednesday that "AIPAC is attempting to buy blue seats with GOP donor money."
Sammon wrote that AIPAC's effort to oust popular Democrats is fraught with risks for the group:
The powerful lobby group American Israel Public Affairs Committee is expected to spend nine figures in a bid to unseat over half a dozen progressive U.S. lawmakers who have been critical of Israeli human rights crimes in Palestine, Slatereported Wednesday.
Slate politics writer Alex Sammon wrote that "close watchers now expect AIPAC to spend at least $100 million in 2024 Democratic primaries, largely trained on eliminating incumbent Squad members from their seats."
Sammon said that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), and Summer Lee (D-Pa.)—"the most outspoken and unapologetically leftist contingent of the Democratic Party in national office"—are among AIPAC's top targets.
"The price of defending apartheid keeps going up," quipped Palestinian American writer and political analyst Yousef Munayyer in response to the report.
Ohio political activist Nina Turner wrote on social media: "This is anti-Blackness. Period."
Tlaib—the only Palestinian American member of Congress—has accused Israel of genocide for killing and maiming tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza and forcibly displacing nearly three-quarters of the besieged strip's people. Many experts concur with her characterization.
Tlaib, Omar, Bush, and a handful of other Democratic lawmakers have also called Israel an apartheid state, an assessment shared by a growing number of rights groups, international figures, and even former Israeli government officials.
However, the furthest most progressive Democrats have gone in criticizing Israeli policies and practices is endorsing a resolution introduced last month by Bush urging U.S. President Joe Biden to press Israel's far-right government to agree to a cease-fire in Gaza.
On Wednesday, two dozen House members led by Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), and Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) sent a letter to Biden calling for a cease-fire.
As Sammon noted, a recent Data for Progress poll found that two-thirds of U.S. voters, including 80% of Democrats, also back a cease-fire.
Connor Farrell, president of the progressive fundraising group Left Rising, told Sammon that AIPAC wants "to make the statement this cycle that no one is safe from their wrath, that if you speak out, you can be targeted no matter how popular or how many cycles of incumbent you are."
"It's extremely audacious," Farrell added.
Progressive Democrats are no strangers to AIPAC spending big in bids to defame, defeat, or unseat them. As Sammon noted:
In the 2022 midterms, the Israel lobby became the largest single-issue outside spender in Democratic primaries, pouring in nearly $30 million via the super PAC the United Democracy Project, and millions more via the Democratic Majority for Israel PAC. It was an astronomical amount of money, mostly directed at knocking progressives out of the primaries, largely in open and redrawn seats.
AIPAC's heavy spending was blamed for helping Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) defeat incumbent Andy Levin—a self-described Zionist Jew—last year in Michigan's 11th Congressional District Democratic primary.
Conversely, some of the staunchest supporters of Israel in Congress have benefited from AIPAC's largesse. The group was the number one donor to both House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) during the last election cycle.
AIPAC has also been a top contributor to lawmakers like Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who not only vocally support Israel, but also attack colleagues like Tlaib and Omar for their pro-Palestinian views. AIPAC was by far Gottheimer's largest contributor in the 2022 electoral cycle, donating more than $216,000 to his campaign. The same goes for Torres, who received over $141,000 from the group during the same period.
Some observers also believe it is no coincidence that Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)—whose third-biggest campaign contributor during the last election cycle was AIPAC—introduced a censure motion against Tlaib last month, baselessly calling her a terrorist sympathizer.
Progressive lawmakers haven't taken AIPAC's attacks laying down. Omar—who, like Tlaib has received death threats after being targeted by the group—has accused the organization of endangering her life. Pocan earlier this month called AIPAC "a cancerous presence on our democracy and politics in general."
"I don't give a fuck about AIPAC," he said after the group falsely accused him and other representatives of "trying to keep Hamas in power."
AIPAC has also come under fire from Democrats of all stripes for endorsing more than 100 Republican U.S. lawmakers who voted to subvert the 2020 presidential election in service of former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" that Democrats rigged the contest.
Alluding to right-wing support for the group, Bush wrote on social media Wednesday that "AIPAC is attempting to buy blue seats with GOP donor money."
Sammon wrote that AIPAC's effort to oust popular Democrats is fraught with risks for the group:
Toppling an incumbent is not easy. Tlaib, Omar, Bush, Bowman, Pressley, and Ocasio-Cortez are all well-liked, especially in their districts. Some, like Tlaib, are masters of constituent services. Others have shown incredible fundraising chops, and boast massive grassroots networks. There have been previous attempts to take out Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez that failed spectacularly, and expensively. Omar, who looked vulnerable in her previous race, didn't really campaign that time around. AIPAC may find itself burning money to fight on inhospitable terrain. And if it fails, the group's fearsome reputation in D.C. will be greatly diminished.
"That AIPAC feels the need to spend this much money at all could well be taken as a sign of weakness, not strength," Sammon added. "Already, unlimited Israeli militarism is deeply unpopular; a full year of bombings of Palestinian hospitals and mass casualties of children in Gaza could make the AIPAC line even more unpopular still."
