May, 24 2024, 03:53pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Phone:,(202) 232-3317,Email:,info@winwithoutwar.org
Netanyahu Deserves Condemnation, Not Congressional Spotlight
Win Without War Executive Director Sara Haghdoosti released the following statement responding to reports that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may agree to join House Speaker Mike Johnson in inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress.
“In the same week that the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC) requested warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Defense Minister accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity, congressional leadership could invite Prime Minister Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress. Instead of honoring the Prime Minister, the White House and Congress should be doing everything in their power to push for a ceasefire and immediate aid into Rafah.
“Remember, this is the same Prime Minister that used his last speech to a joint session of Congress to undermine a previous Democratic administration, of which President Biden was Vice President. If he formally backs Speaker Johnson’s request, Senator Schumer risks undermining his own welcome remarks from March questioning Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership and credibility. It is no wonder that we at Win Without War and several partners have engaged tens of thousands of activists to condemn this move in just the last few days.“During a time when Prime Minister Netanyahu is overseeing destruction, famine, and potential war crimes in Gaza, we must be distancing ourselves from his government, while using our leverage to achieve a ceasefire. There is still time to reverse course. People in Palestine and Israel do not have time to wait any longer.”
Win Without War is a diverse network of activists and organizations working for a more peaceful, progressive U.S. foreign policy. We believe that by democratizing U.S. foreign policy and providing progressive alternatives, we can achieve more peaceful, just, and common sense policies that ensure that all people--regardless of race, nationality, gender, religion, or economic status--can find and take advantage of opportunity equally and feel secure.
LATEST NEWS
Top Senate Dems Call on Roberts to Back Alito Recusal in Trump Cases
"Justice Alito actively engaged in political activity, failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety, and failed to act in a manner that promotes public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary," said two Democratic leaders.
May 24, 2024
News
That reporting followed the revelation that an upside-down American flag had also flown at Alito's home, linking the right-wing justice to another symbol that's been embraced by the Stop the Steal movement and that was carried by some rioters on January 6.
On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged the Judiciary Committee to take decisive action to hold Alito accountable by sending a subpoena to the justice.
"Democrats have a responsibility for defending our democracy," said the congresswoman.
Warning that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has "created reasonable doubt about his impartiality" by displaying two flags on his private properties associated with the January 6, 2021 insurrection effort by former President Donald Trump and his allies, two Democratic Senate leaders on Thursday called on Chief Justice John Roberts to support their call for Alito's recusal from related cases before the court.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who chairs the panel's Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action, and Federal Rights Subcommittee, wrote a letter to Roberts a day after The New York Times reported that an "Appeal to Heaven" flag was displayed at Alito's beach house last year. The flag has roots in Christian nationalism and has been adopted by the "Stop the Steal" movement that falsely claims the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
That reporting followed the revelation that an upside-down American flag had also flown at Alito's home, linking the right-wing justice to another symbol that's been embraced by the Stop the Steal movement and that was carried by some rioters on January 6.
"By displaying the upside-down and 'Appeal to Heaven' flags outside his homes, Justice Alito actively engaged in political activity, failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety, and failed to act in a manner that promotes public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary," wrote Durbin and Whitehouse.
The senators added that Alito had called into question "his ability to fairly discharge his duties in cases related to the 2020 presidential election and January 6th attack on the Capitol."
The court is expected to rule in the coming weeks on two such cases: one regarding whether insurrectionists should have been charged with obstruction and one pertaining to Trump's claim that he has immunity in his federal election interference case.
"Until the court and the Judicial Conference take meaningful action to address this ongoing ethical crisis, we will continue our efforts to enact legislation to resolve this crisis."
"His recusal in these matters is both necessary and required," wrote the senators of Alito.
Durbin and Whitehouse requested a meeting with Roberts about the matter "as soon as possible," and renewed their call for the court "to adopt an enforceable code of conduct for Supreme Court justices."
Late last year, the court introduced a new ethics code for the justices, but included no enforcement mechanism.
Last July, Whitehouse proposed the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act, which would require an enforceable code of conduct and stronger disclosure rules for justices. The legislation was needed, said proponents, to prevent justices from accepting gifts from partisan groups, following reports that Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas had gone on luxury trips and had other financial ties with right-wing operatives who had been involved in cases before the court.
"Until the court and the Judicial Conference take meaningful action to address this ongoing ethical crisis, we will continue our efforts to enact legislation to resolve this crisis," wrote Durbin and Whitehouse.
On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged the Judiciary Committee to take decisive action to hold Alito accountable by sending a subpoena to the justice.
"Democrats have a responsibility for defending our democracy," said the congresswoman.
Keep ReadingShow Less
US, EU Urged to 'Use Their Leverage' to Force Israeli Compliance With ICJ Order
"Governments should use their leverage—including arms embargoes and targeted sanctions—to press Israel to comply," said Human Rights Watch's Israel and Palestine director.
May 24, 2024
News
"Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza has killed or injured 5% of the entire population—mostly women and children—and pushed the rest to the brink of famine," U.K.-based Oxfam International said in a statement following the ICJ decision. "The Israeli government must immediately comply with the court's ruling and halt its brutal offensive on Rafah and the rest of Gaza."
Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir said on social media that "governments should use their leverage—including arms embargoes and targeted sanctions—to press Israel to comply."
"Either you trust international law enforcement and courts or you don't, but the international court has ordered [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to stop his invasion of Rafah in Gaza," Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said on social media. "Do nations follow norms and standards, or not? And can leaders like Netanyahu be convicted of war crimes if he ignores them?"
Numerous key stakeholders in the ICJ case also weighed in on Friday's ruling.
Israeli officials, however, said they had no intention of complying with the order. The National Security Council and Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement blasting what the agencies called the "false, outrageous, and morally repugnant" genocide charges against Israel. Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took to social media to post a quote from David Ben-Gurion, the first Israeli prime minister, who said that "our future does not depend on what the Gentiles will say, but on what the Jews will do."
While welcoming Friday's International Court of Justice order for Israel to "immediately halt" its Rafah offensive, human rights defenders around the world stressed the need for a Gaza-wide cease-fire and for the international community to use tools including sanctions and arms embargoes to compel Israeli compliance.
The United Nations' top court ruled 13-2 that Israel must address the "humanitarian catastrophe" it created in Rafah by stopping its assault on the city and "other actions which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part"—language drawn from the legal definition of genocide under Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
The order did not call for a cease-fire throughout Gaza as sought by South Africa, which has filed multiple emergency requests at the ICJ since launching a wider genocide case against Israel backed by more than 30 nations.
As the death toll from Israel's 231-day assault on Gaza approaches 36,000 Palestinians, with more than 80,000 others wounded, at least 11,000 people missing and presumed dead and buried beneath rubble, nearly 9 in 10 Gazans forcibly displaced, and widespread starvation taking a deadly toll on some of the most vulnerable people in the besieged enclave, Palestine advocates underscored the imperative of a cease-fire and Israeli compliance with the ICJ order.
"Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza has killed or injured 5% of the entire population—mostly women and children—and pushed the rest to the brink of famine," U.K.-based Oxfam International said in a statement following the ICJ decision. "The Israeli government must immediately comply with the court's ruling and halt its brutal offensive on Rafah and the rest of Gaza."
Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir said on social media that "governments should use their leverage—including arms embargoes and targeted sanctions—to press Israel to comply."
Matt Carthy, a Sinn Féin member of Dáil Éireann, the lower house of the Irish legislature, called the ICJ order "a welcome development that stands as an example of the international legal system and multilateralism working as intended."
"But if we are to see this order enforced and any relief delivered to the Palestinian people of Gaza then we must see the groundswell of global support for a cease-fire matched with meaningful diplomatic and economic sanctions against Israel until they are brought into compliance with international humanitarian law," Carthy stressed.
"Too many world leaders, including within the European Union, have to date failed to show a willingness to hold Israel to account—where Europe refuses to act, Ireland must follow South Africa's example and become leaders," he added, noting Ireland's official support for South Africa's case.
Josep Borrell, the E.U.'s foreign policy chief, expressed the dilemma faced by the 27-nation bloc: "What is going to be the answer to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that has been issued today, what is going to be our position? We will have to choose between our support to international institutions of the rule of law or our support to Israel."
Many observers called on the United States—which provides Israel with billions of dollars in military aid, as well as diplomatic cover in the form of U.N. Security Council vetoes and genocide denial—to press Israel to abide by the ICJ's binding order.
"While the Biden administration stands alone in continuing to offer full support for Israel's genocide in Gaza, the international community is increasingly pushing back against the slaughter, forced starvation, and ethnic cleansing Israel's far-right government is inflicting on the Palestinian people," Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement.
"Israel is clearly attempting to make Gaza uninhabitable. It must be stopped from completing this monstrous goal," Awad added. "President [Joe] Biden must honor this important ruling by immediately ending all military assistance to Israel's genocide."
Progressive U.S. lawmakers echoed these sentiments.
"Either you trust international law enforcement and courts or you don't, but the international court has ordered [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to stop his invasion of Rafah in Gaza," Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said on social media. "Do nations follow norms and standards, or not? And can leaders like Netanyahu be convicted of war crimes if he ignores them?"
Numerous key stakeholders in the ICJ case also weighed in on Friday's ruling.
South Africa hailed what Foreign Ministry Director-General Zane Dangor called the "groundbreaking" order.
Hamas official Basem Naim urged the international community to "immediately implement this demand by the World Court into practical measures" to compel Israeli compliance.
Israeli officials, however, said they had no intention of complying with the order. The National Security Council and Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement blasting what the agencies called the "false, outrageous, and morally repugnant" genocide charges against Israel. Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took to social media to post a quote from David Ben-Gurion, the first Israeli prime minister, who said that "our future does not depend on what the Gentiles will say, but on what the Jews will do."
Referring to the Palestinians, Ben-Gurion also presciently noted that "a people which fights against the usurpation of its land will not tire so easily," and Rafah's defenders continued fighting Friday as Israeli forces escalated their assault on the city. More than 900,000 people—many of them refugees from other parts of the embattled Gaza Strip—have recently fled Rafah, according to United Nations agencies and the U.S. government.
Friday's order comes days after International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan announced he is seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, and Mohammed Deif.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Israel's Response to ICJ Order to Halt Rafah Assault? More Bombing
"What needs to be ordered is a permanent cease-fire and an end to the siege and occupation," said a Palestinian forced to flee Gaza.
May 24, 2024
News
There were also reports of Israeli strikes in other parts of the Palestinian territory including Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp.
According toThe Jerusalem Post, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that "the irrelevant order of the antisemitic court in The Hague should have only one answer: the occupation of Rafah, the increase of military pressure, and the complete destruction of Hamas—until the complete victory in the war is achieved."
The Times of Israelhighlighted remarks from some other right-wing officials:
Meanwhile, the Jerusalem-based human rights group B'Tselem on Friday
noted that ICJ order follows the International Criminal Court's prosecutor seeking warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, asserted that "violence and disregard for human life are keystones of the Israeli apartheid regime between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea," and called for Israel to "immediately halt its military activity" in Gaza.
Around the world, critics of the bloodshed pointed to the ICJ order as the latest proof that supporters of Israel—including and especially U.S. President Joe Biden—should immediately cut off weapons and apply diplomatic pressure to end the war, possibly through the U.N. Security Council, where the United States has veto power.
Civilians and journalists in the southern Gaza Strip reported Friday that Israel responded to an order by the International Court of Justice to halt military operations in Rafah by instead ramping up its assault on the southern city and elsewhere in the besieged enclave as the nation's political leaders condemned the ICJ ruling.
Al Jazeera Arabicposted on social media that Israeli warplanes launched violent raids on Rafah—from which over 900,000 Palestinians have recently fled due to the ongoing assault, according to the United Nations.
"Just a few minutes after the ICJ ordered the criminal Israeli army to halt its Rafah offensive, now more and more airstrikes on houses in the middle of Rafah," said Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha, who was able to escape to Cairo with his family. "What needs to be ordered is a permanent cease-fire and an end to the siege and occupation."
Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor chief of communications Muhammad Shehada noted that "Israeli media is gloating that Israel's response to the ICJ order to halt its Rafah offensive is a series of unusual 'belt of fire' attacks in the heart of Rafah," explaining that the term means "indiscriminately bombing an area with a huge amount of simultaneous airstrikes."
There were also reports of Israeli strikes in other parts of the Palestinian territory including Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp.
Just after the ICJ ruling, Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian American political analyst, offered what turned out to be an accurate prediction: "We already know what Israel's response will be: We won't listen to anyone, anyone who tries to make us stop our genocide is an antisemite, a terrorist, or both. Even having to stop killing Palestinians long enough to respond to this is the Holocaust all over again."
While the Israeli military bombed Rafah and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency meeting with key ministers, leading political figures in the country forcefully rejected the U.N. court's latest order—part of a broader South Africa-led genocide case against Israel, which has so far killed at least 35,857 Palestinians and wounded another 80,293, according to Gaza officials.
In a lengthy joint statement, Tzachi Hanegbi, who heads the Israeli National Security Council, and a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson called the genocide charges "false, outrageous, and morally repugnant," and insisted that Israel is complying with international law while waging a "defensive and just war to eliminate Hamas and to secure the release of our hostages."
"Israel has not and will not conduct military actions in the Rafah area which may inflict on the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part," they said. "Israel will continue its efforts to enable humanitarian assistance and will act, in full compliance with the law, to reduce as much as possible harm caused to the civilian population in Gaza."
While the statement added that "Israel will continue to enable the Rafah crossing to remain open for the entry of humanitarian assistance from the Egyptian side of the border, and will prevent terror groups from controlling the passage," Al Jazeeracited U.N. data showing that since Israel took control of that site earlier this month, no trucks have entered there.
Al Jazeeraalso reported that Benny Gantz, the Israel Defense Forces' former chief of the general staff and part of the War Cabinet with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, similarly claimed after the order Friday that that his country "set out on a just and necessary campaign" after October 7 attack.
"The state of Israel is committed to continue fighting to return its hostages and promise the security of its citizens—wherever and whenever necessary—including in Rafah," Gantz added. "We will continue operating in accordance with international law wherever we might operate while safeguarding to the best extent possible the civilian population—not because of the ICJ but because of who we are and the values we stand for."
According toThe Jerusalem Post, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that "the irrelevant order of the antisemitic court in The Hague should have only one answer: the occupation of Rafah, the increase of military pressure, and the complete destruction of Hamas—until the complete victory in the war is achieved."
Quoting the late David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, Ben-Gvir also wrote on social media, "Our future does not depend on what the gentiles will say, but on what the Jews will do."
The Times of Israelhighlighted remarks from some other right-wing officials:
Had this "antisemitic court" been active during the Holocaust, "it would undoubtedly have issued orders against the Allies," declares Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who is in Ben-Gvir's party.
"Those who demand that the state of Israel stop the war, demand that it decree the cessation of its existence—we will not agree to that," argues Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. "We will continue to fight for ourselves and for the entire free world. History will judge who today stood by the Nazis of Hamas and ISIS."
Meanwhile, the Jerusalem-based human rights group B'Tselem on Friday
noted that ICJ order follows the International Criminal Court's prosecutor seeking warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, asserted that "violence and disregard for human life are keystones of the Israeli apartheid regime between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea," and called for Israel to "immediately halt its military activity" in Gaza.
"With Israeli government displaying blatant disregard for human life—of Palestinians and of the Israeli hostages—we, the citizens of Israel, must open our eyes. We must listen to the clear call from around the world: The violence, destruction and killing must stop now," the group said. "If it continues to ignore the catastrophic reality on the ground and shirk its duty to protect human life, Israel will inevitably incur harsher international intervention."
Around the world, critics of the bloodshed pointed to the ICJ order as the latest proof that supporters of Israel—including and especially U.S. President Joe Biden—should immediately cut off weapons and apply diplomatic pressure to end the war, possibly through the U.N. Security Council, where the United States has veto power.
"The Israeli government is already thumbing its nose at the International Court of Justice with airstrikes on Rafah," former Human Rights Watch chief Kenneth Roth said as the bombing continued Friday. "Is there anything that Netanyahu could do that might finally get Biden to take action—stopping arms or allowing Security Council action?"
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular