Netanyahu Deserves Condemnation, Not Congressional Spotlight

Win Without War Executive Director Sara Haghdoosti released the following statement responding to reports that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may agree to join House Speaker Mike Johnson in inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress.

“In the same week that the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC) requested warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Defense Minister accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity, congressional leadership could invite Prime Minister Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress. Instead of honoring the Prime Minister, the White House and Congress should be doing everything in their power to push for a ceasefire and immediate aid into Rafah.

“Remember, this is the same Prime Minister that used his last speech to a joint session of Congress to undermine a previous Democratic administration, of which President Biden was Vice President. If he formally backs Speaker Johnson’s request, Senator Schumer risks undermining his own welcome remarks from March questioning Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership and credibility. It is no wonder that we at Win Without War and several partners have engaged tens of thousands of activists to condemn this move in just the last few days.

“During a time when Prime Minister Netanyahu is overseeing destruction, famine, and potential war crimes in Gaza, we must be distancing ourselves from his government, while using our leverage to achieve a ceasefire. There is still time to reverse course. People in Palestine and Israel do not have time to wait any longer.”

