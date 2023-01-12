NASA/NOAA Climate Report: 2022 One Of The Hottest Years On Record

Support Common Dreams Today
Cindy Carr, cindy.carr@sierraclub.org
Today, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their 2022 Global Temperatures Update report, which found that 2022 was either the fifth or sixth hottest year on record and the world has warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. The average rate of warming is currently 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade. The scientists from NASA and NOAA noted that they expect the world to continue to warm in 2023 and 2024, with the latter expected to be the warmest year ever recorded.
At the November 2022 UN Climate Negotiations (COP27), countries agreed to a dedicated Loss and Damage fund to help the most vulnerable countries cope with the adverse impacts of climate change for the first time, yet negotiators could not agree on language to phase down oil and gas use globally. Later today, the United Arab Emirates is expected to announce the head of its national oil company as the president of COP28.
In its most recent report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reaffirmed that the world must stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming to avert the worst consequences of the climate crisis -- including public health, displacement, food, and water insecurity -- remaining below 1.5 degrees Celsius is still possible, but only if the world, specifically the world’s largest polluters, reduces carbon emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and halts all carbon pollution by the early 2050s. The report found that the current policies of the world’s largest polluters will only marginally reduce carbon emissions by the end of the decade, despite the science confirming this will lock us into at least 1.5 degrees of warming.
In response, Cherelle Blazer, the Senior Director of the Sierra Club’s International Climate and Policy Campaign, issued the following statement:
“Again and again, the world’s foremost scientists and experts are telling us that our planet is warming at an unprecedented rate and that the threat to our communities, homes, and lives will worsen without immediate action. Years-long droughts, deadly heatwaves, historic floods, superstorms, increased food insecurity, and record displacement are the daily reality for billions of people around the world.
“We have the tools and the scientific evidence we need to halt climate catastrophe, yet all too often we’re still seeing business continuing as usual. At COP27, world leaders agreed to fund Loss and Damage for the first time, but less than two months later, we’re now hearing that the president of COP28 will likely be an oil company executive. Enough is enough. We are at a point in the climate crisis where we must do the hard but necessary work to secure a livable planet for all. Anything less is risking the lives and livelihoods of billions of people around the world.”
The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.(415) 977-5500
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stoked global alarm on Wednesday by suggesting for the first time that his country would consider building nuclear weapons or asking the United States to redeploy them in response to the threat posed by North Korea.
"It's possible that the problem gets worse and our country will introduce tactical nuclear weapons or build them on our own," Yoon said during a policy briefing with his defense and foreign ministries, according toThe New York Times. "If that's the case, we can have our own nuclear weapons pretty quickly, given our scientific and technological capabilities."
"Adding more nuclear weapons into an already tense region is like pouring oil onto a grease fire."
South Korea, which previously had a nuclear program in the 1970s, would have to leave the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) to develop such arms. The United States—one of the nine official nuclear-armed nations—withdrew its nukes from the country in 1991.
That same year, both Koreas signed a joint declaration agreeing not to "test, manufacture, produce, receive, possess, store, deploy, or use nuclear weapons," but, as the Times noted, the North has since "reneged on the agreement by conducting six nuclear tests since 2006."
The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)—which was awarded the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts related to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons—responded to the South Korean leader's comments on Thursday.
"Suggestions that rejecting agreed [international] law and norms to develop nuclear weapons are outrageous, and must be globally condemned," ICAN tweeted. "President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks should be condemned, as should all nations that threaten to leave the NPT and develop nukes."
"Adding more nuclear weapons into an already tense region is like pouring oil onto a grease fire," ICAN continued. "All it does is increase the chances of a nuclear escalation."
Eliana Reynolds, a research associate for the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), stressed that "nuclear weapons are not necessary to deter nuclear weapons. Entertaining this discussion does more harm than good, especially since South Korea would be the second state to ever withdraw from the NPT to build nuclear weapons, the first of which was (you guessed it) North Korea."
Tom Z. Collina, director of policy at Ploughshares Fund and co-author, with former U.S. Secretary of Defense William J. Perry, of The Button: The New Nuclear Arms Race, said: "So, let's say the U.S. redeploys nuclear weapons to South Korea. Then North Korea responds by upping its arsenal, actions, and threats. What has been gained? There is no good end to this."
President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea said that South Korea could consider building nuclear weapons of its own or ask the United States to redeploy them on the Korean Peninsula.

More nukes means a more dangerous world - period. We need diplomacy now.
Multiple experts called on the United States—which has the world's second largest nuclear arsenal, after Russia, and is a key ally of South Korea—to dissuade Yoon's government from pursuing nukes.
Yoon's comments were "a signal to the United States, and also to fellow [South Korean] conservatives who've wanted to see this option on the table," said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The "U.S. must be clear that extended deterrence and [South Korean] nukes cannot coexist."
James Acton, co-director of the Carnegie program, tweeted that "I think the U.S. should make clear that allies that develop their own nuclear weapons in violation of their nonproliferation obligations shouldn't expect to continue benefiting from U.S. security guarantees."
After another expert noted that South Korea may first ditch the NPT before pursuing nuclear arms, Acton highlighted possible commitments to the U.S. and "the legal dubiousness of using equipment acquired under the treaty," then said that "the big point is that I'd support withdrawing extended guarantees from any ally that withdrew from the NPT."
Dartmouth College professor Nicholas Miller, author of Stopping the Bomb: The Sources and Effectiveness of U.S. Nonproliferation Policy,suggested Thursday that Yoon may have made his nuclear remarks to influence negotiations.
"If South Korea decided to go nuclear, it would damage the NPT, trigger sanctions, threaten the alliance with the U.S., and provoke China and North Korea," Miller said. "Hence why I still tend to think it's unlikely and that these comments are for bargaining purposes."

The Korea Heraldreported Thursday that a presidential official signaled South Korea's intention to continue abiding by the NPT and said that Yoon's remarks should be understood as the president "stating his firm commitment amid the escalating threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons."
"The most important part of his comments yesterday was that, as a realistic measure at the moment, it's important to effectively strengthen extended deterrence within the security alliance between South Korea and the United States," the official said. "However, when it comes to security, the worst-case scenario must always be taken into consideration and from that perspective, he was making his commitment and determination ever clearer to protect the people as commander-in-chief against the escalating threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons."
During an Associated Pressinterview Tuesday at the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon also asserted that North Korean missile tests and nuclear ambitions pose a "serious threat," saying that "North Korea could have its own internal reasons, but there's no way for our country or any other country to know exactly why they are conducting such provocations."
According to the AP, "The conservative leader reiterated his call for closer security cooperation with the United States and Japan to counter the 'dangerous situation' being created by North Korea as he played down the prospect for direct negotiations like those pursued by his liberal predecessor."
"We've seen a miscalculation leading to serious wars many times in history," Yoon said. "These unlawful North Korean provocations can only result in the strengthening of [South Korea's] security response capabilities and a further strengthening of the security cooperation between South Korea, the United States, and Japan."
As the AP detailed:
In a recent newspaper interview, Yoon cited discussions with the U.S. about joint planning potentially involving U.S. nuclear assets.
Asked for further clarity Tuesday, he said the proposed plans include "tabletop exercises, computer simulations, and drills... on delivery means for nuclear weapons."
"The discussions are under way over the so-called joint planning and joint execution, and I think it's right for South Korea and the United States to cooperate because both of us are exposed to the North Korean nuclear threat," Yoon said.
After the Wednesday briefing that featured Yoon's nuclear comments, Lee Jong-sup, South Korea's defense minister, confirmed that his country and the United States are "planning to hold tabletop exercises in February between defense officials on operating means of extended deterrence under the scenario of North Korea's nuclear attacks."
Reutersreported that Lee also said the countries plan to scale up annual joint field training this year and that the U.S. is willing to "drastically expand" the scope of sensitive information shared because of the "need for it between the two sides, given that North Korea's nuclear threat has become serious not only to South Korea but also to the United States."
Meanwhile, peace advocates worldwide continue to demand diplomatic efforts. Last month, civil society groups called on Yoon, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and U.S. President Joseph Biden "to stop the destructive arms race, take steps now to prevent a potentially catastrophic war, and set the table for peace talks," arguing that "diplomacy is the only way to resolve this conflict."
"Today's CPI report makes it crystal clear that we don't need mass joblessness to bring down inflation," said one economist.
Federal data released Thursday showed that the U.S. inflation rate declined in December and slowed to its lowest level in more than a year, prompting a fresh round of calls for the Federal Reserve to pause its interest rate hikes before it needlessly induces mass layoffs.
"Inflation has slowed for six months, providing families more breathing room," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), one of the most outspoken critics of Fed policy in Congress. "The Fed needs to take this data into account and not drive the economy off a cliff with more extreme interest rate hikes."
According to the new consumer price index (CPI) figures published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation fell 0.1% in December compared to the previous month as prices continued to drop or moderate across a variety of sectors, from groceries to used vehicles. (Housing inflation, a lagging indicator, remained elevated in December, but experts expect it to fall in the coming months as the Fed's rate hikes take their toll on the economy.)
At an annualized rate, CPI climbed 6.5% through December, down from 7.1% in November.

"We always need caution when looking at a single month's report, but the good December CPI report follows several months in which inflation has slowed sharply from the pace earlier in the year. All the evidence suggests that the economy is still growing at solid pace," Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, wrote in a blog post Thursday.
Baker pointed out that with the latest data, the annualized inflation rate over the last three months was just 1.8%—within the Fed's target rate of 2%.
"It looks like the Fed has largely accomplished its mission of taming inflation, without bringing on a recession," Baker added. "Plenty of things can mess up this picture, like another surge of Covid or an escalation of the war in Ukraine, but for now, the economy is looking very good."
There's also the risk that the Fed—not satisfied with the rate of inflation's decline—continues to aggressively raise interest rates, slamming the brakes on the still-strong economy and potentially throwing millions out of work without tackling many of the primary drivers of price increases, including corporate profiteering.
Rakeen Mabud, chief economist at the Groundwork Collaborative, pointed to that possibility in a statement Thursday, arguing that Fed Chair Jerome Powell "should stop further rate hikes before he engineers a totally unnecessary recession."
"Today's CPI report makes it crystal clear that we don't need mass joblessness to bring down inflation," said Mabud. "Further interest rate hikes will only weaken our economy, and the most vulnerable workers will be the ones to pay the biggest price."
Today's #CPI report makes it crystal clear that we don't need mass joblessness to bring down inflation.

To Chair Powell: Further interest rate hikes will only weaken our economy and the most vulnerable workers will pay the biggest price.
If the minutes from last month's Fed meeting and recent remarks from Powell are any indication, central bank policymakers have no intention of pausing rate hikes at their early February meeting even as their own projections signal potentially massive job losses in the near future—though some officials have expressed support for smaller rate hikes in the coming months.
In a speech on Tuesday, Powell—who has explicitly said he's trying to weaken the labor market and cut workers' wages—declared that "restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise interest rates to slow the economy."
Such comments and the policy steps the Fed has over the past year—rapidly driving up interest rates to their highest level in 15 years—have analysts convinced that the central bank is "trying to engineer a recession," which would have disproportionate impacts on low-income workers.
Wage growth and hiring have both slowed in recent months, according to Labor Department data.
"Though they may proclaim otherwise, the Fed is aiming for a recessionary labor market," Alex Williams, a senior economist at Employ America, wrote Monday.
"They might not succeed, they might change their minds, but buried in the Fed's latest projections is a definite—albeit obscured—statement of intent," Williams continued. "The Fed is projecting that the unemployment rate—which reached a low of 3.5% in December—will increase by at least a percentage point (to 4.6%!) by the end of 2023 under 'appropriate monetary policy.' The unemployment rate has only increased by 1% within a year twelve times since World War II. Every time, (1) we saw a recession, (2) the unemployment rate continued to increase far beyond the initial 1%."
"Simple back-of-the-envelope math says that a 1% increase in the unemployment rate represents a net loss of nearly 1.5 million jobs over one year, assuming the Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) holds steady," Williams added. "If LFPR falls with employment, as it traditionally has during recessions, the Fed could plausibly be targeting as many as 2 million jobs lost or foregone."
William Spriggs, the AFL-CIO's chief economist, toldThe New York Times Magazine earlier this week that "if you become unemployed" as a result of the Fed's efforts to tamp down price increases, "then all bets are off, because you can't afford anything."
"There is no period in which the Fed pursued a deflationary policy in which low-income people won," Spriggs said. "The median income of Black families falls, and it takes years to come back. Child poverty spikes."
"Before we can effectively go forward in terms of economic policy, it's necessary to know where we are at," said Sanders. "And for working families in this country, the situation is not good."
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Thursday that he will give a major speech on the state of the working class in the United States next week as he continues to push his fellow policymakers to work in the interest of the vast majority of Americans who make up the lower and middle class, instead of powerful corporations and the wealthy.
The Independent senator from Vermont plans to take stock of the economic realities facing millions of households across the country as corporate profits soar and workers demand fair wages, benefits, and working conditions in a number of industries.
Working families across the U.S. are struggling to stay afloat "at a time of unprecedented income and wealth inequality," said the senator ahead of the speech, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday, January 17 at 7:00 pm Eastern.
"Before we can effectively go forward in terms of economic policy, it's necessary to know where we are at," said Sanders. "And for working families in this country, the situation is not good."
Before we can effectively go forward in terms of economic policy, it's necessary to know where we are at. On Tuesday, I will give a speech at the U.S. Capitol on the state of America's working class and how we address the existing crises.
While inflation slowed in December according to Consumer Price Index data released Thursday, food prices continued to rise. As Common Dreamsreported Wednesday, children across the country are once again struggling to pay for school meals months after Republicans blocked a proposed extension of pandemic aid that enabled school districts to provide universal free breakfast and lunch.
The Washington Postreported last summer that in at least 15 states, officials at shelters for unhoused people reported "a dramatic increase in the number of people, particularly single mothers, seeking services," with waitlists doubling or tripling "in a matter of months."
"Real inflation-adjusted weekly wages for the average American worker are lower today than they were 50 years ago," said Sanders Thursday. "Over 60% of American workers are living paycheck to paycheck, 85 million are uninsured or underinsured, nearly 600,000 are homeless, and millions are unable to afford housing, childcare, or higher education."
"Now is the time for Congress—Democrats, Republicans, and Independents—to have the courage to take on the lobbyists and powerful special interests," added the senator, "and show the American people that our government can work for them, and not just the 1%."
Sanders will give the speech at the U.S. Capitol visitor's center in Washington, D.C., and the event will be livestreamed on his Twitter and Facebook pages.