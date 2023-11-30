To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Meta Sics Big Law Attack Dogs on FTC in Cynical Effort to Avoid Accountability

On Wednesday night, Meta filed a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging that the agency lacks the constitutional authority to enforce a consent decree that Meta voluntarily entered into.

Emily Peterson-Cassin, digital rights advocate for Public Citizen, released the following statement in response:

“Facebook made an agreement with the FTC, and now it doesn’t want to face the consequences of possible violations of that agreement. It’s beyond cynical for Facebook to launch a legal attack on the FTC’s authority to enforce an agreement the company voluntarily entered into. Meta’s lawsuit echoes a series of well-funded attacks on the administrative state, exemplified by Supreme Court arguments yesterday in Jarkesy v. SEC.

“Facebook is accused of hurting and exploiting kids; the public needs the FTC to get to the bottom of those accusations and hold Facebook liable for any and all violations, without delay.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

