Medicare Negotiation Is a Huge Defeat for Big Pharma—and a Big Win for Seniors

The following is a statement from Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works:
“Just over a year ago, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower prices on prescription drugs. Today, Biden announced the first ten drugs subject to negotiation, and Big Pharma corporations are furious.
These are among the most outrageously priced drugs on the market, Pharma’s prized cash cows. For the first time ever, our government will stop Pharma corporations from charging as much as they want for life-saving and life-sustaining medications.
Over 8 million Medicare beneficiaries rely on these medications. In 2022, Medicare spent $50.5 billion on them — about 20 percent of total Part D prescription drug costs. Beneficiaries paid $3.4 billion in out-of-pocket costs, which were as high as $6,497 per enrollee.
This is just the beginning. Within a decade, Medicare will have the power to negotiate lower prices on well over 100 drugs. That’s a huge win for seniors and people with disabilities.
This is the biggest defeat Big Pharma has ever suffered — and it won’t be the last. We are going to keep fighting until every single person in America can get the medications they need.”
Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.
"Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and environmental degradation are already threatening many people's existence and threatening our way of life," said one local, warning the project will worsen the climate crisis.
More than two dozen advocacy groups from Papua New Guinea, the Asia Pacific region, and the United States on Tuesday urged the U.S. export credit agency to reject a liquefied natural gas project that they warned "presents significant financial risks and opportunity costs, as well as harmful climate impacts."
The groups—including the Center for Environmental Law and Community Rights Inc. (CELCOR), Food & Water Watch, Friends of the Earth (FOE) United States, Global Witness, Oil Change International (OCI), and Sierra Club—wrote to U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) Chair Reta Jo Lewis about the Papua LNG project led by TotalEnergies.
The coalition argued that approving Papua LNG not only would contradict the Biden administration's 2021 pledge to end new public support for fossil fuel energy projects abroad and "further position the United States as an international laggard on climate, but would further jeopardize international climate goals, risk $13 billion USD in stranded assets, and put Pacific frontline communities at further environmental, social, and economic risk."
Peter Bosip, executive director of the Papua New Guinea-based CELCOR, stressed in a statement Tuesday that "the people of PNG are already facing the full force of climate change."
"Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and environmental degradation are already threatening many people's existence and threatening our way of life," Bosip said. "Papua LNG will add to and exacerbate this climate crisis—and financiers cannot, and should not, finance it."
"Approving this project risks wasting billions of taxpayer dollars on infrastructure that will become a stranded asset, and worse, further places our climate goals of minimizing global warming to 1.5°C far out of reach."
The fossil fuel project "has not secured any guaranteed sales—with no long-term sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) or nonbinding heads of agreement supply deals," the letter notes. "In addition to these climate and financial risks, Pacific civil society and governments have repeatedly called for the end of all fossil fuels in order to safeguard a habitable climate for the region, as warming above 1.5°C risks the habitability of many Pacific island communities."
Limiting global temperature rise this century to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels is the more ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris agreement. Representatives of countries who have signed on to the deal—including the United States—are set to gather in the United Arab Emirates in November for the next United Nations climate summit, COP28.
"EXIM's potential support for this project signals that the agency and this administration [are] not serious about achieving international climate goals," OCI export finance climate strategist Nina Pusic charged Tuesday. "Approving this project risks wasting billions of taxpayer dollars on infrastructure that will become a stranded asset, and worse, further places our climate goals of minimizing global warming to 1.5°C far out of reach."
The letter points out that "PNG itself does not need fossil gas for its own energy needs—it could dramatically expand its energy usage and still provide 78% of its on-grid energy needs from renewable energy by 2030 were appropriate financing made available."
During the Obama administration—for which President Joe Biden was vice president—EXIM dumped billions of dollars into PNG LNG, a project led by ExxonMobil that, as the letter highlights, "has previously been associated with human rights abuses, escalating tensions, land-related issues, and broken economic promises."
FOE U.S. senior international finance program manager Katie DeAngelis said Tuesday that rather than repeating past mistakes of EXIM "by continually approving support for liquefied natural gas projects" that harm local communities and the climate, the Biden administration should "instead invest in renewables that will help the people of Papua New Guinea transition to a clean energy future."
Along with pressuring EXIM to reject the Papua LNG project due to the "enormous risks" associated with it, the letter concludes by calling on the agency to "take immediate action to implement the Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CEPT), by announcing a fossil fuel exclusion policy which most other high-income signatories of the CEPT have already done."
Chief Justice Annette Ziegler "claims that the court's new majority has 'gone rogue,'" wrote the editorial board of one newspaper. "That's absurd. That's dishonest. And, coming from Ziegler, that's wildly hypocritical."
One of the liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justices who now make up the panel's majority after 15 years of conservative control strongly rejected right-wing Chief Justice Annette Ziegler's accusation on Monday that the liberal justices have staged a "coup" by voting on key court business.
Ziegler wrote to interim state court director Audrey Skwierawski on Monday to demand that she stop signing off on court business that she was hired earlier this month to oversee, claiming the liberal justices took part in an "illegal experiment" when Skwierawski was appointed to oversee state court operations, the judiciary's budget, and other business.
In the email obtained by the Associated Press, Ziegler wrote that Skwierawski should not sign off on assignments of reserve judges, who fill in for state judges when they are ill or need to be absent for another reason. Skwierawski has signed off on nearly 30 such assignments since Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in on August 1, giving the liberals a 4-3 majority.
When they appointed Skwierawski, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, the liberal majority also voted to shift much of the chief justice's power to a committee that will appoint members of judicial committees and the court's planning and policy advisory panels, among other matters.
“This is nothing short of an unprecedented coup," Ziegler wrote to Skwierawski and the liberal justices, including Protasiewicz, Rebecca Dallet, Jill Karofsky, and Ann Walsh Bradley. "For 40 years, the role of the chief justice has been understood and respected. Your short-term goals will cause long-term, irreparable damage to the judiciary. What a historical disgrace."
Ziegler's comments, which Dallet later suggested were being leaked to the media, amounted to what Daily Kos political director David Nir called a "meltdown over the fact that Wisconsin voters elected a liberal Supreme Court," giving the majority the right to form the committee and hire a new state court director.
The chief justice told the AP she would soon advertise nationally for a replacement for Skwierawski and reissue the orders that the court director had signed, even though Skwierawski said in a statement earlier this month that she had reviewed legal opinions, including one from a former Republican state attorney general, to ensure she met the qualifications to serve in the position.
Dallet responded to Ziegler in another email obtained by the AP, calling her comments in the media "deeply inappropriate, and at times partisan, tone, and tenor" and saying that the chief justice, had pushed the committee and the state court director to operate without Ziegler's input.
"The attempt to obstruct the proper business of the court and the furtherance of justice comes from you," Dallet wrote. "Judge Skwierawski tried on many occasions to discuss how the Office of State Courts could better serve the people of our state. You not only refused to meet with her but today you send emails (which are then immediately leaked to the media) falsely accusing her of violating the law for doing her job in keeping the courts running in service to the people of the state of Wisconsin."
"We are simply creating process so that a majority of the court can effectively work in the face of an intransigent and uncollegial chief who apparently insists on a public debate about issues for political purposes, rather than allow a court majority to function as it always has," she added.
Ziegler has spent much of the month since Protasiewicz was sworn in publicly railing against the new liberal majority, writing an opinion piece in The Capital Times on August 3 arguing that the firing of the previous state court director, who was aligned with Ziegler, was "unwarranted" and a "dangerous" example of "overreaching power."
In response, The Capital Times editorial board noted on August 9 that Ziegler joined other right-wing justices to oust former Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson in 2015 and refused to hold another conservative justice accountable for verbally and physically attacking colleagues.
"Ziegler and her allies shoved Abrahamson aside in what really was a raw exercise of overreaching power," wrote The Capital Times. "Now Ziegler claims that the court's new majority has 'gone rogue.' That's absurd. That's dishonest. And, coming from Ziegler, that's wildly hypocritical."
"It is Ziegler who went rogue years ago," the outlet added. "The new majority is simply seeking to restore a measure of balance and dignity to a court that desperately needs to turn a new page."
"The evidence presented in Treasury's report challenges the view that worker empowerment holds back economic prosperity," a department economist wrote.
A report released Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department argues that labor unions are critical to combating income inequality, which has risen dramatically in recent decades as union membership has declined and real wages have largely stagnated.
The report estimates that unions boost the wages of their members by between 10% and 15%, an impact that spreads to the broader economy as nonunion workplaces compete for employees.
"Unions also improve fringe benefits and workplace procedures such as retirement plans, workplace grievance policies, and predictable scheduling," the report notes. "These workplace improvements contribute substantially to middle-class financial stability and worker well-being. For example, one study has estimated that the average worker values their ability to avoid short-notice schedule changes at up to 20% of their wages."
In a summary of the report's findings, Treasury Department economist Laura Feiveson wrote that "increased unionization has the potential to contribute to the reversal of the stark increase in inequality seen over the last half-century."
"All in all, the evidence presented in Treasury's report challenges the view that worker empowerment holds back economic prosperity," wrote Feiveson. "In addition to their effect on the economy through more equality, unions can have a positive effect on productivity through employee engagement and union voice effects, providing a roadmap for the type of union campaigns that could lead to additional growth."
The Treasury Department report was released less than a week after UPS Teamsters
ratified a five-year contract that includes substantial wage increases, a deal secured after the union threatened a nationwide strike.
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union is also looking to win a major pay increase for General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis employees. Last week, 97% of UAW members who participated in the vote opted to authorize a strike if contract talks with the three automakers fail.
Meanwhile, Hollywood writers and actors are still on strike, and others across the country—including nurses, hotel workers, and city employees—have walked off the job in recent weeks to demand better pay, benefits, and conditions.
The wave of strikes followed significant labor victories in 2022, a year in which Starbucks employees organized hundreds of locations across the U.S.—victories that contributed to an increase in the total number of U.S. workers in unions last year.
The union membership rate, however, fell from 10.3% in 2021 to a record-low 10.1% in 2022 as nonunion jobs grew at a faster rate than union jobs.
In a Monday speech outlining her department's findings, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that unions are "critically important to workers' well-being."
"Unionization also has spillover effects," Yellen added. "Competition means workers at nonunionized firms may see increased wages too. Heightened workplace safety norms can pull up whole industries. Benefits also spill over to workers' families and communities."