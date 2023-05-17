To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Contact:

Linda Benesch, lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org

Medicare for All is a Moral Necessity

The following is a statement from Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works:

Today, a large group of Senate and House Democrats introduced the Medicare for All Act of 2023. Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans continued their push to rip health care away from millions of Americans.

These visions couldn't be more different. Medicare for All's supporters envision a future where Medicare is improved to include dental, hearing, vision and long-term care, and then expanded to cover everyone in America. A future without delays or denials, without copays or deductibles. A future where everyone gets the care they need.

Meanwhile, Republicans want to make our current profit-driven health care system even worse. They want to gut Medicare and Medicaid, so that health care is a commodity reserved for the wealthy. If you are rich, you get the best care in the world. If you are poor, you die.

The best way for Democrats to stop that from happening is to go on offense with full-fledged support for Medicare for All. Social Security Works is proud to endorse the Medicare for All Act of 2023.

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

www.socialsecurityworks.org
Press PageAction Page