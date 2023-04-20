To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

LNG export terminal fights far from over in Texas

In response to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approving the Rio Grande LNG export terminal, Rio Bravo Pipeline, and Texas LNG today, Allie Rosenbluth, Oil Change International US Program Co-Manager, said:

“Despite fierce local and national opposition, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved new LNG projects in South Texas at a time when we so clearly must transition away from fossil fuels. Following the frenzy of the European energy crisis, U.S. oil and gas companies saw opportunities to push through dirty fossil projects that lock unwilling communities into more pollution and us all into more climate disaster. We will not let this stand.

“Industry false solutions such as carbon capture and certified gas, are making these projects even more dangerous. For example, NextDecade, the company behind Rio Grande LNG, claims it will “certify” the greenhouse gas intensity of LNG to be sold from the proposed export terminal. However, new reportingrting from Oil Change International and Earthworks exposes the dangers and false claims of gas certifiers. The investigation uncovered failures with monitoring technology, documented the concerns of methane emissions experts, revealed an absence of data transparency, and exposed conflicts of interest. Furthermore, the report detailed how the gas and LNG industry cannot rely on simply cleaning up to align with climate goals. They must also plan for a phase out gas production. This evidence calls into question the degree to which the gas certification process is misleading gas markets, giving consumers and investors a false sense of security about the environmental impacts of methane gas.

“The approval of any new fossil fuel project is a failure of the Biden administration’s stated commitment to take action on both climate change and environmental justice. It’s bad for the communities in Brownsville and the Rio Grande Valley who will suffer the worst consequences of this massive industrial plant on their health and well being, it’s bad for our country as laggards to climate commitments, and it’s bad for our planet, as the clock is ticking to stave off the worst climate disasters.

“The fight is far from over. This March, after years of trans-Atlantic organizing, French bank Société Générale withdrew from Rio Grande LNG and no final investment decision on the LNG terminal has been made. People around the world will continue to fight these projects and demand a just transition to renewable energy.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

