Leading Youth Groups Issue Joint Response to Biden Announcement

Today, in response to President Biden’s re-election announcement, leading youth groups, Sunrise Movement, March for Our Lives, Gen Z for Change and United We Dream sent a joint letter to President and candidate Biden.
With Gen Z poised to play a significant role this election, the four organizations are calling on President Biden to 1) legislate boldly in 2024 and 2) run on a platform that energizes young people as he builds his campaign.
The text of the letter is below.
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Dear President and candidate Biden,
We write to you as leaders from a diverse set of youth groups who specialize in organizing and mobilizing young voters in elections and politics. We have collectively led some of the most significant mass mobilizations of our generation, regularly reach millions of young people across the country, and helped deliver the margins of critical elections up and down the ballot in recent election cycles. With that in mind, we want to share what young people need to see from you to get excited about your reelection run.
As the organizers of millions of young people across the country, we know that in order to secure wins against fascism in the 2024 presidential election, Millennials and Gen-Z will have to turn out to vote in full force. Following the results of 2018, 2020, 2022, and most recently the Wisconsin Supreme Court election in 2023, it is clear that young people are not just a necessary part of a winning Democratic coalition, but the keystone precondition for Democratic victory. The equation is simple. When Democrats energize and mobilize our generations, they win elections. When they don’t, they lose.
Going into 2024, our youth coalition is deeply committed to defeating fascist, right-wing extremism and the eventual Republican presidential nominee. Young people are clear that the runaway extremism of abortion bans, threats to trans students, criminalization of immigrants, and the all out assault on our climate are existential threats to our generation and generations to come. But when bad decisions are made – like approving the Willow Project, denying asylum and citizenship for millions of immigrants, and settling for the status quo – it’s harder for us to get young people to the polls. That’s why we need you to listen and co-govern with us if we’re going to be able to mobilize the young voters we need to win.
With young people again poised to play a critical role deciding the next president, we urge you to lead with our generation’s values and policies at the forefront of your campaign and your next year in office. Despite popular belief, young people do not just vote for candidates based on age or even charisma. We vote on issues. That means the Democratic nominee must run on a platform that speaks to the needs of our generation, and have policy wins that energize young voters to get to the polls.
We must remind you that your presidential platform in 2020 was not only successful, but one of the most progressive platforms this country has seen. It was a platform that championed the issues of our generation – from bold policies to stop the climate crisis to canceling student loan debt. It was running on this platform that ultimately defeated former President Donald Trump in 2020, and also what mobilized voters in 2022 to stop the Red Wave most pundits deemed unavoidable.
In spring of 2022, young voters were largely disillusioned with politics and were not excited to vote. That changed once you passed a historic climate bill, passed overdue gun safety legislation, and sought to cancel student loan debt – resulting in the second-highest youth midterm turnout in the past 30 years. Now, more than ever, we cannot abandon this two part strategy – run on bold ideas young people can rally behind and have significant legislative victories to back them up.
Going into the 2024 presidential election, it is clear that our opponents are getting even more ruthless and extreme. Across the country we’ve seen abortion bans, transgender bathroom bans, book bans in schools imposed by Republican extremists. We’ve seen Republican electeds say they will do nothing to stop gun violence, expel those who disagree with them from office, and attempt to ban educational opportunities and threaten the livelihood of immigrants in our communities. They must be stopped.
As Fox News hosts and Republican strategists make it a goal to bring young people into the Republican Party ahead of 2024, we urge you to not leave our generation behind as you build your new campaign. Do not take our generation for granted.
We are a generation that grew up through crisis – from watching storms decimate our communities to practicing school shooter drills to living through a global pandemic. Throughout all of these crises, young people have shown up to demand the transformational change the country needs. We are fighters for a better world. That will not change in 2024.
If we’re going to excite one of the leading voting blocs for Democrats, we need you to deliver the bold ideas that our generation cannot live without – stop the climate crisis, fight for the rights and dignity of immigrants, impose real gun control – and run on a bold platform that will get our generation out to vote.
Signed,
March for Our Lives
Gen Z for Change
Sunrise Movement
United We Dream Action
Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.
"While we are looking to the stars, we should not readily sacrifice communities, habitat, and species," said a Center for Biological Diversity senior attorney.
Experts and community members say that particulates from the Thursday explosion of Elon Musk's Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket rocket spread much farther than SpaceX predicted, raising concerns about the impact on human health and endangered species.
Within minutes of the explosion, residents of Port Isabel, Texas reported that wet, sandy material was falling from the sky, despite the fact that they were around six miles from the Boca Chica launch site.
"What kind of danger did Cameron County bring to our community when SpaceX was welcomed here?" Elma Arredondo, a retired school teacher who used to work at Port Isabel's Garriga Elementary, asked in an interview with Texas Public Radio.
"What kind of danger did Cameron County bring to our community when SpaceX was welcomed here?"
Thursday's launch was the first test for Starship, the largest rocket ever built. The rocket lifted off successfully at 8:33 am CT and shot about 39 kilometers into the air before multiple engines failed and the rocket lost altitude as it started to wobble, SpaceX explained. This triggered the decision to explode both the ship and its booster.
"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and we learned a tremendous amount about the vehicle and ground systems today that will help us improve on future flights of Starship," SpaceX wrote on its website.
Interesting Engineeringsaid SpaceX's attitude was in keeping with its "fail fast, learn fast" approach, but the company's leadership, including CEO Elon Musk, aren't the ones who have to live with the consequences of those failures. That would be the residents of Port Isabel, who have to deal with the potential health impacts of Thursday's ash rain, or the endangered Kemp's Ridley sea turtles currently nesting on Boca Chica's beaches.
"We are not against space exploration or this company," Center for Biological Diversity senior attorney Jared Margolis toldCNBC Monday. "But while we are looking to the stars, we should not readily sacrifice communities, habitat, and species."
Before the launch, SpaceX predicted that the debris field would extend about one square mile around the site, with debris falling only three-quarters of a mile away. Port Isabel, therefore, should have been spared, as should have South Padre Island, which is a few miles away.
Instead, Port Isabel spokeperson Valerie Bates toldThe New York Times that almost the entire town "ended up with a covering of a rather thick, granular, sand grain that just landed on everything."
Particulates from the Starship explosion coat a car in Port Isabel.(Photo: Yvette Espinoza Pennington/SpaceX Boca Chica Group/Facebook)
Bates said that the debris posed no "immediate concern for people's health," and environmental compliance and risk expert Eric Roesch, who warned on his blog ESG Hound that the launch was likely to have a bigger impact than SpaceX attested, said it was impossible to say without a chemical analysis. However, Roesch also told CNBC that particulate matter in general can cause lung and breathing problems.
There was physical damage as well. Vibrations broke a window at a Port Isabel gym and, closer to the site, larger pieces of debris hit a car.
\u201cVR Cam caught some spectacular footage as #SuperHeavy rocked #SpaceX #Starbase this morning. I am floored at the amount of debris that was ejected. Waiting on Rover 2 damage assessment. Congratulations @elonmusk on pulling this historical launch!\u201d— LabPadre (@LabPadre) 1681999961
"Concrete shot out into the ocean, and risked hitting the fuel storage tanks which are these silos adjacent to the launch pad," Sierra Club Lone Star chapter director Dave Cortez told CNBC.
Roesch said all the flying particulates and concrete came from a large crater that formed at the launch site because SpaceX didn't install a trench or water system to redirect and quench fire.
"He just wanted to get this thing up in the air," Port Isabel resident Sharon Almaguer told theTimes of Musk. "Everybody else sort of be damned."
That everybody else may include the turtles and other animals that live near Boca Chica.
"SpaceX's Boca Chica facility sits amid one of the most unique natural habitats in the northern hemisphere," Roesch noted in an April 16 blog post. "The area is home to countless endangered species and provides a wintering home to the piping plover and red knot."
Roesch said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted the launch permission based on noise, heat plume and, other calculations from 2019, when Starship was 20% smaller.
"The resulting damage to the community and the environment predicted are certainly understated, inadequate, and inaccurate," he said days before the launch.
"[Musk] just wanted to get this thing up in the air ... Everybody else sort of be damned."
In the face of the explosion, the FAA told CNBC that it had grounded further launches for a "mishap investigation," which is standard operating procedure. Future Starships can launch again once SpaceX has undertaken additional "environmental mitigations," FAA said. However, Margolis thought the hurdle would be too easily cleared to protect human and animal well-being.
This isn't the first time a Musk company has clashed with Texas communities over environmental impacts. At a public hearing in March, community members of Bastrop, Texas, protested his Boring Company's plans to dump self-treated wastewater into the nearby Colorado River instead of using the city system. The company is seeking a permit to do this, but it has previously come under fire for moving forward without construction and air quality permits, and residents are frustrated with how the billionaire can use money to have his way in their city.
"The owner of these companies spent $44 billion on Twitter, and it had no impact on his ability to continue to build these businesses," Bastrop property owner Amy Weir said at the meeting, as Gizmodoreported. "There is no way for the state to enforce its laws or protect the people and businesses downstream, should there be an issue with discharge from this facility."
"This is exactly the type of situation that an ethics code that included vetting of transactions and full disclosure would clear up," the head of the watchdog Accountable.US asserted.
As calls grow for the impeachment or resignation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over undisclosed gifts from a billionaire Republican megadonor, one of his right-wing colleagues came under fire Tuesday following a report that he sold a property to the head of a law firm subsequently involved in over 20 cases before the court.
Politico's Heidi Przybyla reports that in 2017, Justice Neil Gorsuch and his business partners were seeking a buyer for a 3,000-square-foot home located on 40 acres of land in Granby, Colorado. Nine days after Gorsuch's April 2017 confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brian Duffy, the CEO of the law firm Greenberg Traurig, signed a contract to purchase the property.
Duffy and his wife paid $1.825 million for the home. According to federal disclosure forms, Gorsuch—who held a 20% stake in the property—received between $250,001 and $500,000 from the transaction.
Gorsuch did not disclose that Duffy was the buyer.
"Gorsuch might as well have just gotten a big sack with dollar signs on it."
Since then, Greenberg Traurig has been involved in at least 22 Supreme Court cases. Gorsuch's opinion is recorded in 12 of those cases. He sided with Greenberg Traurig clients in eight of them.
While Duffy called the fact that Gorsuch was about to become a Supreme Court justice "irrelevant to the purchase of that property," ethics advocates blasted his failure to name the buyer.
"It's so blatant," tweetedNew York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie. "Gorsuch might as well have just gotten a big sack with dollar signs on it."
\u201cSCOTUS WATCH: @politico revealed that Justice Gorsuch sold a $1.8M mountain getaway to the CEO of a law firm that was active in cases Gorsuch ruled on.\n\nNow Gorsuch\u2019s sale is sparking calls for a stricter court ethics code (\ud83e\uddf51/5)\ud83d\udc47\nhttps://t.co/TbsEedcmzC\u201d— Accountable.US (@Accountable.US) 1682437924
Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern wrote on Twitter that "in his disclosures, Gorsuch told us who gifted him a fishing rod, a watercolor painting, and cowboy boots. But the identity of the person who bought his $1.8 million property? Gorsuch kept that one to himself. Wonder why."
Climate campaigner Bill McKibben noted that Greenberg Traurig "is the law firm that helped Gorsuch gut the Clean Air Act."
"This stinks to high heaven," he tweeted.
Kyle Herrig, president of the watchdog Accountable.US, told Politico that "this is exactly the type of situation that an ethics code that included vetting of transactions and full disclosure would clear up."
"Without decisive action, the conservatives on the Supreme Court will forever tarnish its reputation in our public life," Herrig added.
Mara Dolan, a Massachusetts public defender, quipped, "So Neil Gorsuch is the one Clarence Thomas asked about reporting requirements, huh?"
\u201cThis is not how judicial ethics is supposed to work. https://t.co/kyuh2BLqK7\u201d— Above the Law (@Above the Law) 1682439197
Thomas has attempted to justify his failure to disclose luxury vacations, private jet travel, and yachting excursions from billionaire GOP donor Harlan Crow by claiming he had followed the advice of "colleagues and others in the judiciary" that he did not need to report the gifts, and by falsely asserting that Crow had no business before the Supreme Court.
Reacting to the Politico report, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tweeted that "if Republicans cared about the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, they would work with Democrats to pass the ethics bill for Supreme Court justices."
"The corrupt actions engaged in by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas have stained their reputations and that of the court," he added.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said in a statement that "we have seen a steady stream of revelations regarding Supreme Court justices falling short of the ethical standards expected of other federal judges and of public servants."
"The need for Supreme Court ethics reform is clear, and if the court does not take adequate action, Congress must," Durbin added. "The Senate Judiciary Committee will be closely examining these matters in the coming weeks."
"Mandating birth is state responsibility. Helping feed those kids is not," is how Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom summarized the Republican position.
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota on Monday signed one of the nation's most draconian abortion bans into law, just weeks after the state's GOP lawmakers shot down a proposal to provide free school lunches to low-income students.
The new forced pregnancy law, which takes immediate effect, prohibits abortion care in nearly all cases. Abortion is allowed in cases of rape or incest, but only during the first six weeks of pregnancy—before many people realize they are pregnant. Abortion is also allowed without gestational limits if terminating a pregnancy could prevent the pregnant person's "death or a serious health risk."
North Dakota is one of several states where dormant abortion bans took immediate effect last June when the U.S. Supreme Court's reactionary majority overturnedRoe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had legalized the healthcare procedure nationwide.
However, "North Dakota's trigger ban was blocked last year by a district judge, after its sole abortion provider, the Red River Women's Clinic, filed a lawsuit against the law," The New York Times reported Monday. "The state Supreme Court upheld the lower court's ruling last month and said the state constitution protected abortion rights in some situations."
Burgum, a former vice president at Microsoft, said in a statement that North Dakota's new forced pregnancy law "clarifies and refines" the existing abortion ban that has been blocked by courts.
As the Times noted:
Under the earlier ban, providers who performed an abortion to save the life of a mother could face felony prosecution. The provider would need to offer an "affirmative defense" proving that the abortion was medically necessary within the confines of the state law.
Under the new version of the law, the exceptions do not require an affirmative defense from providers. But providers could still face criminal charges if they violate the exceptions detailed in the law.
Elisabeth Smith, director of state policy and advocacy at the Center for Reproductive Rights, accused North Dakota lawmakers of "attempting to bypass the state constitution and court system with this total ban."
"They made the exceptions a little bit less narrow but essentially tried to repackage the trigger ban," she told the Times.
North Dakota has been completely bereft of abortion clinics since August, when the Fargo-based Red River Women's Clinic moved its operations a short distance across the border to Moorhead, Minnesota. But as the Times reported, Center for Reproductive Rights attorneys representing the clinic "say it is important to ensure that the ban does not take effect, so that patients facing medical emergencies can receive abortions in hospitals and from their doctors."
As the lawsuit opposing North Dakota's currently enjoined abortion ban proceeds, fresh legal challenges to the state's new forced pregnancy law are expected.
"I don't think women in North Dakota are going to accept this, and there will be action in the future to get our rights back," state Rep. Liz Conmy (D-11) toldThe Associated Press. "Our Legislature is overwhelmingly pro-pregnancy, but I think women in the state would like to make their own decisions."
Burgum, who also signed a bill prohibiting gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth last week, argued that the new abortion ban "reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state."
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, contrasted North Dakota Republicans' willingness to enact a forced pregnancy law with their refusal last month to expand access to free school lunches.
Condemning GOP lawmakers and officials, Newsom summarized their position as follows: "Mandating birth is state responsibility. Helping feed those kids is not."
\u201cNorth Dakota GOP have decided to force women to give birth. Even victims of rape.\n\nMeanwhile, they voted against providing school meals because child hunger isn't "the responsibility of the state."\n\nMandating birth is state responsibility. Helping feed those kids is not. Got it.\u201d— Gavin Newsom (@Gavin Newsom) 1682376954
Just 10 days after North Dakota Republicans rejected a bill that would have broadened eligibility for free school lunches, they voted in early April to increase their own daily meal reimbursements from $35 to $45, adding insult to injury.
"I'm beyond enraged at these cruel backward MAGA extremist politicians," tweeted human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid. "A special place in hell."
\u201cThese votes were 10 days apart.\n\nNorth Dakota GOP (@NDHouseGOP)\n\u2022Voted NO on free school lunches for hungry kids\ud83d\ude33\n\u2022Then Voted YES on free breakfast, lunch, & dinner for themselves\ud83e\udd14\n\nI\u2019m beyond enraged at these cruel backward MAGA extremist politicians. A special place in hell\u201d— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@Qasim Rashid, Esq.) 1682277899
In sharp contrast to their counterparts in Bismarck, North Dakota, lawmakers in St. Paul recently made Minnesota the fourth state to guarantee universal free school meals.
Meanwhile, a first-of-its-kind lawsuit filed last month by five Texas women whose lives were endangered by that state's near-total abortion ban underscores the spurious nature of so-called "abortion exceptions," as Common Dreamsreported.
With its new law, North Dakota became at least the 14th state with an active ban on nearly all abortions. Additional states have slightly less restrictive prohibitions in place.
The U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 opinion last summer in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ended the constitutional right to abortion and turned regulation of the procedure over to individual states, leaving tens of millions of people without access to lifesaving reproductive healthcare.
The ruling's elimination of federal protections has enabled right-wing lawmakers to prohibit or restrict abortion in more than half of the states, unleashing a life-threatening crisis that human rights advocates consider a violation of U.S. obligations under international law.